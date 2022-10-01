Recent Post
American citizens must demand accountability and transparency in their government.
@Bland Rooker so that’s your answer to “How did that help”. Did you not have an answer for the others?
@Kurt Hayes I don’t see the connection.
These poor people have my sympathy and prayers! As a survivor of the Agnes flood of 1972 in northeastern Pennsylvania I understand how dreadfully devastating these waters can be and I hope they can get back in their feet soon. May God bless you all!
@Maggie Maloney i agree,red or blue doesnt matter.its we the people.👍
@Liberals In My Scope Just because you are allowed to believe anything, doesn’t mean we all don’t suffer if you believe wrong and vote wrong.
If we actually care for the countless victims of these violent storms we naturally must ask ourselves, what can we personally do to address the climate crisis? Vote out climate deniers, and eat less meat. Thoughts and prayers count for nothing, worse than nothing, they get your conscience off the hook, allowing you to feel as though you had done something when you haven’t, so that you then don’t have to do anything substantial which may involve personal sacrifice or change. If you feel it, seek the change.
@jim bob it goes both ways. According to the difference of beliefs I believe that you are voting wrong while you believe I am. It’s a beautiful thing, it creates civil discourse.
@W Dempsey i cant
Everyone has the right to believe what they want, but the fact of the matter is that our world is changing and not really for the better. And in the end, religion won’t matter if we don’t have a place to practice it so I would think taking care of this planet would be extremely important.
Edit: things are getting a little interesting in the comments down here. Also when I commented, most of the comments present were about religion and ignoring Bill because he’s atheist, or something dumb. Should have added that when I made my comment, sorry.
@Cee Dogg I think I’ve been there. Is it where Hoover Dam is?? Well, that’s not a good thing for you people out west. Sorry! The desert west should NEVER have been built up like it is. WAY too many houses. It’s a desert. What did anyone expect? This takes me back to my point that the world is OVER POPULATED!!!!!!! You can have electric cars all day, but the three biggest polluters have no plans to change their ways. (China, Russia, and India.) We could go back and forth all night, but until people recognize that the world is overpopulated and quit having children (or just have one) we will ALWAYS have this problem. Electric cars aren’t going to make much difference.
@Cee Dogg Wanted to add. I live north of Atlanta. We have Lake Lanier which was built in the 50’s (I think). It’s all a part of the Tennessee Valley Authority which provides water to 5 states. About 30 years ago it was REALLY LOW and always on the news. Now it’s at regular levels again. These droughts do tend to come and go.
Bill looks like he is tired of explaining this over and over. I don’t blame him.
Building on barrier islands is a recipe for disaster. If and when development happens as per the wishes of the profit motivated developers, require all new construction to be storm proof….use concrete/cinder block and stronger materials.
@willmont82 sure it is kiddo, sure it is. Certainly not on your inability to write more than a few words completely out of context
@Joe Shmoe The loss of life due to (climate change caused) natural disasters is not dropping globally. In the US perhaps because a more “big government” attitude in preparing for and organizing aid. But otherwise—especially if you calculate indirect losses due to e.g. conflicts, migration, etc it causes—the numbers are increasing. And—as the information provided in this thread shows—what is increasing domestically is the economical cost. Costs you’ll have to pay. If you have any form of insurance or pay taxes, you will pay for it directly. When you pay for goods and services you’ll have to pay indirectly, because the corporations that provide you with such things also have to pay insurances and taxes. The costs of climate change is an ever more escalating cause behind inflation.
And no, the warming doesn’t increase crop yields. Crops are adapted to a certain climate and a certain biotype. Soil conditions, insects, etc. are important. You can change crops, but it can take centuries for the biotype as a whole to adapt, if ever. There is a mass extinction also happening due to climate change and other human activities. Insects especially. And insects are so essential for plant life.
A warmer climate also means more water is needed for producing food. And we’re running out of freshwater. Both in rivers and the natural underground “lakes” in the south eastern states. Those water deposits will be drained in a few decades, then there will be no possibilities to grow crops in so many states that is essential for feeding Americans. Unless we can manage to in an energy efficient and affordable way produce and transport massive amounts of fresh water from coastal salt water, there will be domestic mass starvation.
However, possibly you’re one of those who will forever refuse facts. Those who shortsightedly and unethically not wanting to directly pay for the cost their behaviors and consumption creates. Then angry and upset and blaming others when they have to pay far more indirectly.
@Buster of Covid Deniers Bill Nye is the subject here. If you buy into his BS, fine with me.
From England 🏴 my heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and praying for every survivor….It was so gut wrenching to hear the lady say she was up to her neck in water and so cold .
And my heart goes out to you in advance for all the people that are going to die this winter because of your incompetent government preventing you from being able to afford heating your homes.
@Joy Simpson spam, many do this to steal your information!
That 911 operator? Said “i love you too”! Wow 👏 we need more awesome 911 operators like this Lady! Personally I would have been crying on the other end of the phone saying hang on oh my God we’re coming to get you! However this is why I’m not a 911 offer here that was a sweet segment
@Sara Mill Are you unable to understand what happens during an emergency.. like to services such as 911.
Like these are very logical and basic things that you don’t seem willing to grasp here… but, good luck preying on the fears and despair of those suffering in our country, in your ongoing efforts to undermine a political system you disagree with… I guess…
@M.C. Blackwell the phone just float by??
@M.C. Blackwell lisbeth a grifter out for cnn money
@M.C. Blackwell well ok! The sweet lady is scared I made one comment I’m going to be more careful I think we’re missing the point here and that the lady is okay okay I guess 911 operator’s suck? 🤪I don’t know what you want me to say lol
@sheri mann
No, the woman is not dead. This news clip clearly indicated that she survived. But that doesn’t mean that she wasn’t at risk of dying or in fear of dying.
Gee, did your sense of empathy get drowned in a hurricane? 😲
Those of you making jokes about this woman in danger, when it’s your momma with water up to her neck don’t ask for condolences cause we gonna laugh and crack jokes too🫣
I saw a video people making jokes about people they buried in a cemetery in Florida that was in the water some people just don’t have a heart it’s sad
People with no heart crack jokes in such a situation.. Praying that they get some sense..
@Tejaswini Zumbre I hate to say it but the only thing that will make them realize that something like this is not funny if it happens to them
“If we don’t acknowledge that there is a problem we won’t get it done!” We r screwed!
Too many either don’t believe there’s a problem, don’t believe humans caused it, or don’t believe it can be fixed/changed.
Sad to say, the planet will shake off the offending humans, and it’ll right itself without our help–or us.
@Cari Waldick nature bats last
That would be a horrific experience that phone call…..I hope if people get money they build not only their houses back but neighborhood emergency shelters that are capable of providing assistance in future disasters.
Yes! I hope most aren’t allowed to rebuild in these spots & they definitely need more shelters
@Samantha B unfortunately they will probably have to to get insurance money unless the property is a total loss. But having neighborhood shelters that are built to withstand flooding, high winds and shelter with its own independent power source should be built in every neighborhood.
Bill Nye looks so different…
he also seems like he has had enough of telling people about hurricanes and being careful.
Wow ! My heartfelt condolences to all these awesome people !
My Condolences To All Who Lost Loved One’s In This Horrific Hurricane!! My Prayers And Thoughts Are With All The SURVIVORS!!!
Prayers and condolences 🙏
@jim bob : Exactly, enough with the prayers. Thoughts are alright, but prayers do nothing.
@anonymous johnson Worse than nothing, they prevent people from taking action that can make a positive difference.
@jim bob : Right, they just leave it up to this supernatural entity and nothing gets done. Two hands working accomplishes more than one thousand hands clasped in prayer.
My condolences for the lost of US citizens in Florida and North Carolina…
I like how they let Bill talk. I could tell they were getting short on time, but they let him continue on. His words are better to hear than a story about someone’s dog that had to swim after the hurricane.
It’s flatter than a pancake. Heliocentric baloney
He has a BS in mechanical engineering. He can change your oil.
@ARudigA that’s why he goes by science guy rather than scientist dummy
You don’t like dogs?
@ARudigA And I’ll bet you’ve just got B.S.
My heart and prayers are with all those who are affected.
I’m sure your prayers will really help these people who lost everything they owned.
@Cee Dogg if prayers had helped, the hurricane would have stayed away from the shore
@Connard Cyndi I guess recognizing sarcasm isn’t your strong suit.
From India: Prayers for the survivors and heartfelt condolences for those who lost loved ones.. 🙏 Best wishes..
God Bless n thank you. Knowing especially how many parts of your country experience these devastating natural disasters frequently too. Thank you for Caring.
Bless the souls of those that didn’t make it. Prayers for the survivors and their family and friends that were anxious to know their present situations. I have family in Florida; Tampa, Cape Coral, and Fort Meyers. All are safe thank God.
I have several family members in South FL who were affected by this hurricane. I haven’t spoken to any of them. At this point, I’m just praying they’re all safe.. I am immensely sorry for the families directly affected by this & all of those who lost their lives in the midst of the storm. My deepest condolences!🥺💜
Praying that your family is safe.
@Debra L Overbey Thank you so much ma’am!
Please have the police do a wellness check. My parents had to do it for me during Hurricane Andrew
All phone systems were down and I really think the police were relieved to see that you were okay. They really do care!
I have family friends that own a resort in Sanibel, their property was deemed historical, so they couldn’t tear it down and rebuild from scratch (which they wanted to do), nor could they retrofit with modern hurricane building code.
Their resort is flat lined, the one 50 yards away is still standing, but this is only drone and satellite images so far.
We have to change the way we think about things.
Bill Nye does have a point with his message and speedy recovery to those who are affected by this terrible storm Ian.#Prayers 🙏🏼 😔
No, he does not. We’ve had these powerful hurricanes even before we started naming them. It’s the weather. So, what do you call Winter?????
@kay armstrong I call winter, “winter”. I assume you call it winter as well! It’s amazing how we agree.
@jacob yea…how about that. My point is you people say NOTHING in the frigid winter snow/ice. Why isn’t our climate CRISIS stopping it??
Anyone else remember how Rubio and DeSantis voted against aid for NJ and NY after Hurricane Sandy? I wonder how they they feel now that the shoe is on the other foot.
Bet you the imagreate were happy they were flown out of Florida.
As for the multi millionaire clubs lining the beach, Bill is correct in that every taxpayer will have to continue to contribute to the reconstruction.
As for the immigrants flown out, we have a lot of work for you now, please find a way back to work for these characters, only you people are familiar with life in squalled conditions.