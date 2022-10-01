Recent Post
Crowd sitting on a trap door, which will immediately open if Putin is not pleased with the applause. Dr.Evil’s Sharks with Laser Beam awaits down below. 😂
Yeah I agree with u
Where’s jackie?
@anonUK Well, it’s a start…
Putin sitting next to a panel of switches with a cat in his lap. ONE MMMMILLION DOLLARS!
In further breaking news. This afternoon my friends and I held a meeting at the local bar and voted to annex Moscow. It was passed unanimously, so Putin pack your bags, Moscow now belongs to my local bar.
Did this occur in Clairton PA?
The guy is genius he is slowly swallowing neighboring countries but the other side still stuck in useless 1999 propaganda game 😂
I thought the audience for Putin’s speech looked more like those that were called into an auditorium in Baghdad by Saddam Hussein many years and then listened as, one by one, their names were called and they were taken out an executed.
@James especially those ones that were closest to the windows!
Many people are saying it was a very bigly crowd.
I guess I missed the part where the crowd rushed the stage and took him into custody.He is just one man,can’t they overthrow him.
And throw away all their personal riches that come from him?
Unfortunately he has surrounded himself with people that he knows he can control.
@John Stygall probably the building they were in has Windows you can be pushed out of
Do you honestly think he wasn’t protected by armed men?
I would put it this way: The persons in front of the crowd have to assume that people in the crowd may soon be their hangmen – and the people in the crowd cannot be sure that the persons in front will not kill them and their families, if there is only the lightest (or false) suspicion of wrong direction activities. – So I hope Ukraine secret service will spread funny rumors between these people 😉
Yes, I heard that. One man who had left Russia said that you became afraid to even think a negative thought about the regime because you might accidentally say the wrong thing. He likened it to the thought police. And as you mentioned, nobody really trusts each other. Not a way to live.
It will probably be the same crowd that will cheer in the new government after Putin is overthrown.
Yep
@James Go hey aren’t you suppose to be drafted now?
@RUSL RUSL but it’s ok if he does it right? 😂😂
all those happy faces, warms the heart.
He is the cutest of them..
Northwestern North Korea at its best
I just told them to either sit down and clap, or be clapped against a window.
I remain a master strategist.
its weird, I always felt that as people get older they try to become better people.
No. As we grow older we become caricatures of ourselves.
What planet do you live on?
Have you seen Donald Trump…🤦♀️
How to loose a war and pretend you won it anyway.
That audience looked like they were at a funeral!!
If they didnt clap they would have been. Their own.
Yes it will be theirs eventually.
Every one of those puppets in the room with Putin had a look of terror in their eyes.
That’s because it’s getting easier to fall out of windows these days.
And disdain
Because they know he will use nuclear weapons
We really shouldn’t be putting so much attention to the nuclear threats. He’s done is all along and nothings really changed. That lady is correct when she said that he is using it as a pressure thing and by talking so much about it we are giving it away to him. We have our own plans, lets stick to that.
Vladimir Putin consulted with a fortune teller. He asked:
“How long will I live?”
The psychic replied: “I cannot tell that but I do know you will die on a Ukrainian holiday.”
“Which holiday?” Putin asked.
“Whichever day you die will be a Ukrainian holiday.”
@prinzapol
Fortune cookies I guess 😄
And the rest of the World!
@prinzapol you’re missing the point lol
The Tsar’s army of 1914 is beginning to look pretty good. An absolute model of training, tactics, logistics, and leadership compared to Putin’s army.
Same uniforms given to some of the new conscripts too.
I don’t think it’s a question of “if” they are questioning his moves.
The requisite applause, that about sums it all up 😂😂😂😂😂
They might as well have armed guards (out of the cameras view, of course) holding up signs that say ‘applaud now’.
No wonder all of that crowd in the hall looked totally pissed off. They knew they had been/or were about to be. Sanctioned.
They were probably just there for a free lunch.
RIP to all those good men who died fighting for a lie
The smell off shame and fear in that room has to be of the chart.