  1. Crowd sitting on a trap door, which will immediately open if Putin is not pleased with the applause. Dr.Evil’s Sharks with Laser Beam awaits down below. 😂

  2. In further breaking news. This afternoon my friends and I held a meeting at the local bar and voted to annex Moscow. It was passed unanimously, so Putin pack your bags, Moscow now belongs to my local bar.

    2. The guy is genius he is slowly swallowing neighboring countries but the other side still stuck in useless 1999 propaganda game 😂

  3. I thought the audience for Putin’s speech looked more like those that were called into an auditorium in Baghdad by Saddam Hussein many years and then listened as, one by one, their names were called and they were taken out an executed.

  5. I guess I missed the part where the crowd rushed the stage and took him into custody.He is just one man,can’t they overthrow him.

    1. And throw away all their personal riches that come from him?
      Unfortunately he has surrounded himself with people that he knows he can control.

  6. I would put it this way: The persons in front of the crowd have to assume that people in the crowd may soon be their hangmen – and the people in the crowd cannot be sure that the persons in front will not kill them and their families, if there is only the lightest (or false) suspicion of wrong direction activities. – So I hope Ukraine secret service will spread funny rumors between these people 😉

    1. Yes, I heard that. One man who had left Russia said that you became afraid to even think a negative thought about the regime because you might accidentally say the wrong thing. He likened it to the thought police. And as you mentioned, nobody really trusts each other. Not a way to live.

  7. It will probably be the same crowd that will cheer in the new government after Putin is overthrown.

    3. I just told them to either sit down and clap, or be clapped against a window.

      I remain a master strategist.

  13. We really shouldn’t be putting so much attention to the nuclear threats. He’s done is all along and nothings really changed. That lady is correct when she said that he is using it as a pressure thing and by talking so much about it we are giving it away to him. We have our own plans, lets stick to that.

  14. Vladimir Putin consulted with a fortune teller. He asked:

    “How long will I live?”

    The psychic replied: “I cannot tell that but I do know you will die on a Ukrainian holiday.”

    “Which holiday?” Putin asked.

    “Whichever day you die will be a Ukrainian holiday.”

  15. The Tsar’s army of 1914 is beginning to look pretty good. An absolute model of training, tactics, logistics, and leadership compared to Putin’s army.

    1. They might as well have armed guards (out of the cameras view, of course) holding up signs that say ‘applaud now’.

  18. No wonder all of that crowd in the hall looked totally pissed off. They knew they had been/or were about to be. Sanctioned.

