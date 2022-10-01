Recent Post
He lies so much to his ppl that he now actually believes his own lies
@gamingthunder Its guilded gold over a solid wooden door so yes its technically real. Or paint with gold flakes. If you’re thinking it was solid gold then it would be impossible for a single person to even open one door with just a hand. Those doors might weigh 1200 lbs each if it were.
CNN too
@BagoPork Rinds you are correct the weight totally slipped my mind. That would be very heavy. I was just thinking of Putin trying to impress people my mind wasn’t even on the weight. Anyway thanks for the reply.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
Voltaire is pretty zen. He’s the guy who also said if god doesn’t exist it would be necessary for man to invent him. Pretty sure he was an atheist when it wasn’t safe to be one
That was actually said by Lord Trump, good sir.
2003: ”The airport is still open and we are winning”, Comical Ali, minister of Information under Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.
2022: …
In layman. If an influencer can make us strongly believe anything, they can make us commit sin of murder.
@Yew Han Lim duh.
Putin’s dream of reestablishing the Soviet Union appears to be a catastrophic failure.
@Kermit T. Frog
Aint nobody ova here fighting for oil.
Learn some stuff outside of CNN/Fox, its not hard.
Putins Brain appears to be a catastrophic failure 😕
@Dxxxad I bet your $1000 is not even a currency in 50 years
@S. D. You learned how to speak and spell by watching straight outta compton, was that hard, offensive nobody
Stay Safe!!! You are of great historical value to the world… Peace be with you…
I noted the slow hand clap from one guy, and he was first to stop too! Bless him.
You talk about Trump ?
@jorge gonzalez-larramendi if you put the word cameras in the third line that would have been a very accurate haiku
he’s gonna fly from a window first for sure.
May he Rest In Peace
How come sanity in the military doesn’t see the insanity of Putin and step in. This is the question I wish you would have asked her.
Exactly what I wanted to write.. 👍👍
Because they are afraid of being killed as a traitor
@Jammer959 – ‘traitor’
@Alex Smith Thank you
They would be stepped out of a window or some such FSB plot, that’s why, most probably!?!
If I were Russian, I’d escape to Ukraine and help them defend their homeland
yeap
Baaahaaha 🙄
I’m going
Putin is getting rather desperate at this point.
Tony Blair and Prince Andrew loves this comment
Some Russian people better find some courage to sideline Putin or else the worldwide suffering is going to be beyond comprehension. COURAGE:. Mental and/moral strength to overcome fear, diffidence, or embarrassment.
Well if his speech was like that he’s grasping at straws we all know that
During Putin”s speech I saw one man in the front row sound a sleep. Otherwise, pretty tense audience.
My husband was a drill instructor during the Vietnam War and I can tell you the barracks were spotless and NOBODY slept or ate until it was to his standards. Discipline is taught for a reason. What I’ve seen of this Russian “situation “, including the arms instructor… it’s unbelievable!
My husband was a Tool as well, but less informative as an instructor.
I know right, they are a hot mess.
@Mage’s Almanac The surviving soldiers have witnessed their wounded comrades murdered by their commandeers. They will never be the same in their mindset. The commanders are failing to get their deceased soldiers home. The Ukranians have a huge heart, risking stepping on mines and checking boots of the russian soldiers which sometimes the russian comanders place mines or grenades in case the Ukranians do collect the dead soldiers bodys.
Such irony that we may creep into full-scale nuclear war after decades of scaring ourselves with breaking news scenarios.
Everybody at the time thought Khrushchev was crazy when he took off his shoe and banged it on the table at the U.N. and said ‘we will bury you.’!
I laughed watching the concert he gave them 🤣😩
The musical choice was a bit bizarre as well – First song – Dreamer, Second Song – Go West, Third song – I believe in miracles, Fourth song – Don’t believe a word, Etc.!?!
I think the Russians who left did a great thing their heroes to me and Ukraine
This insane speech reveals a lot about Putin’s thinking. Konstantin Kisin has tweeted a very useful summary of it in English.
It makes for some fascinating reading, and makes it clear what we are up against.
It’s really sad that its gone in this direction to begin with.
Watching Russia going through this autocratic oppression again is heartbreaking. Watching it slaughter their own brothers (Ukraine) to acheive it, despicable. The people of Russia should feel hopelessness as their near futures (and maybe ours too) look very grim.
I pulled some old pictures of Khrushchev (the man) and yes, I can see some family resemblance. Reading history, he was quite a character!