Russian mother disowns son for not supporting war April 19, 2022
Sad world when mothers choose to believe a killer instead of their sons.
Yes it is it’s sad she refuses to accept that she’s believing a person who has always lied about everything next thing he’s going to say little green men are in Ukraine 🇺🇦 sad
@Rampage Phoenix Not necessarily. It’s amazing what brainwashing can do to you. And as next poster in this thread says, it happens all the time at the moment in the US with MAGA people. What IS true is that this is absolutely tragic.
@Diana Hill that would be out of desperation in almost all cases.
@Lisbet Soda its been documented that parents would give their young daughters to kings. It’s documented that some people sell their children into human sex trafficking.
You’re down playing how frequently and how long such behaviors have been going on.
Humans have been evolving for at least five million years.
Lost a loveless ” mother ” . Won the respect of a lot of people worldwide plus future generations. Your offspring will respect you immensely.
@K1lostream why not blame the mother? You can disagree with your family without disowning them.
@alex silent there was no issue in Donbas before Russia invaded in 2014
@MrCount Choculitis no sir…I am not even aware you could delete comments
Jean-Michel has many older women who would love to be his mom. His own mom is a disgrace. Bravo young man for standing up for what is right!
My heart goes out to this young man! Stand by your principles; they will serve you well!
دعنا نذهب براندون
Jean-Michel, there are lots of wonderful mothers in the world that would love to have you as a son. You are intelligent handsome young man who is destined to make a difference in the world. You do not belong in a society where the government control and misinform its citizens. Your mother will be sorry one day. May God bless and keep you strong.
Wow! That must hurt. As a mother I couldn’t imagine what it would take to disown either of my children.
Very sad. Much respect to Jean-Michel for standing up, speaking up and being a stellar example of a man with integrity.
His mother will think differently when she one day discovers the reality. He’s obviously an honest young man of integrity!
Ukraine did not invade Russia.
My goodness! If my son had told me such things, my eyes would be opened and I would pray for his safety, support and love him all the more.
That’s what people forget- when you do the right thing, there can (and often are) painful consequences. Respect to Shcherbak for his courage.
دعنا نذهب براندون
@BB88 cult members must disown all others.
That’s awful. I’ll never understand how parents can disown their children. You did the right thing, kid.
@Karpov Perelman p
Wow man! I have a son around his age and as a mom I just can’t even relate or identify with this in any way. It’s hard to comprehend. My heart goes out to him. 💜🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
It’s okay if you’re old we all will die someday 🫥🫡
His mother had to say what she said because he is outspoken this could get her put in prison.
This is INSANE! Imagine you’re own mother- your MOTHER!!! Just heartbreaking 💔 I cannot wrap my brain around this. The pain he must feel, even tho he’s doing the right thing. Thank you sir, we appreciate you and I’m sorry 💔🇺🇦🙏🏼
Imagine believing whatever the television spoon feeds to you.
@MrCount Choculitis who are you replying too
As a Russian citizen I virtually shake this man hand. Being against violence, war, brutality is a great thing in the first place. It’s a dissonance how many people in Russia especially elders don’t trust the government but trust it’s chief and propaganda.
@Don vito Corleone wtf is tacking bud?
I virtually shake your hand as a Chinese, this is crazy man.
@Denden Comendador There’s nothing left in Russia worthy of love.
I am shocked that a mother can disown her child , especially when that child has done nothing wrong. 🇳🇿 Kia Kaha , young man.
I have so much respect for this young man. Standing up for what is right despite losing family members. A bright star in the dark sky. xoxo
This young man has had a difficult decision
I applaud him.
He understands what the Ukrainian families have gone through glory to Ukraine
How terrible for that young man to be so cruelly betrayed by his own mother. Good for him to speak out through such a personal and painful experience. Never really expected to see how nasty so many Russians truly are.
After Hitler attacked and brutalized Russia in WW2 they have been especially relentless and I dare say evil, in their response and attitude towards war
that’s so awful, I cannot imagine doing that to my child or hearing that from my mother. my heart goes out to him, hopefully his mother comes around and apologizes
He did betray his country and people for the energy.
Jean-Michel might not be a “Russian patriot”…but he’s a patriot to humanity.
exactly right !!!!! a patriot for justice.
@Adjunct Prof Colleen B Kelly …. Great Comment !!