'Why can't they stop this one idiot?': Ukrainian woman on Putin April 19, 2022 57 comments
Resilience, bravery and unity of the people of Ukraine are second to none. Glory to Ukraine..👍👋
American hosts protect their lackeys to the last Ukrainian
Lol russia will destroy the army or Ukraine 🤣
Literally the question the world is asking. Sad old Putin.
@Robby Hermanto to be or not to be.. , Shakespeare (Hamlet)
@Robby Hermanto Or in this case by a war criminal.
only the people who know nothing about this are asking that
@David Guelette Thank you for let me know your wishlist.
Vladolf Putler
Best quote of the war “why can’t they stop this one idiot”, love it
I ask myself the same question about our current US president
Because they’ll just replace with another.
I believe that lady just won the internet today…Slava Ukrainii!
https://youtu.be/dI8-UO9M_msА вы знаете что после «Слава Украине» кричат «Слава нации»???? Нет не знали!!!!????ваши СМИ вам про это забыли рассказать или не захотели????
She spoke words as a deadly sin ( see bible ) That means she will die soon. God is greater !
@Baba “TheGoodMan” Samba Amen Ra
Just now, I was telling my wife that one subhuman brought so much grief, children, old people, peaceful people were killed and raped, it’s unimaginable. .I am a Russian from Russia, I was recently beaten by the police because I just went out with a placard “No to war”, they said that if I go out they will put me in jail and take away my children. I couldn’t imagine that it was possible.
I’m sorry that you could feel safe one day and existentially threatened the next. This is coming soon to a country very near to all of us. There will be no place to go.
@Макар Бескровный excuse me, sir, wasn’t this kind of media blocked in Russia? How do you manage to get access?
Big prayers for you, sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏
I’m with this lady.
No you aren’t.
@Salty and the Beef Cracker And you are?
@CYNO Nope.
God Bless Clarissa, she really is very strong, we can see how tired she is and she has little children back home. Her role as a journalist is so important right now. Just want to take a moment to appreciate her.
@DragonEmpress Belize central america I’m from and i agree totally !!
‘Why can’t they stop this one idiot?’: Russian woman on Zelensky…
‘Why can’t they stop this one idiot?’: All woman on Biden…
دعنا نذهب براندون
It’s true how can one man be allowed to do this. It’s pathetic
@chair force one “…👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽”!!! G-MOMMIE
@chair force one do you own YouTube 🤡
Ever heard of Hitler?
@🦅Deep Thoughts🧿 We need the Russian Von Stauffenberg.
God Bless the people who are so loving and are absolutely right about everything being said here because that man needs to be stopped if there’s ever going to be peace in this world, put dad Trump and Kim Jung-Un (sp?) to it!
My thoughts exactly. “why can’t they stop this one idiot”. Hell awaits his arrival.
@Jeanette Chibowa Exactly.
We can’t stop him because we have weak democrats in control.
Hell is waiting for pootin.
I understand that the depersonalization of saying
“the city” (strategic land) may fall can feel less disturbing, yet “the
FAMILY MEMBERS in Mariupol” (& in other besieged cities)
“falling” {being
tortured, held captive, &/or
slaughtered) has been the
true need for greater
urgency!
“Why can’t they stop this one idiot?” That says it all.
I would love to have five minutes with Putin in a locked room. One of us would walk out but it wouldn’t be him.
@T. Dmytryshyn he does have a black belt in something o rather
@Stanislaus Giliadoff from Gucci, yes. So what
@Stonem001 exactly
“Why can’t they stop this one idiot?” As a resident of the U.S. I’ve been asking myself the same question for the last 6 years. 😒
Me too. Unfortunately as the Jan 6 committee is showing, it’s not just one idiot. It’s an entire party.
The bully needs to be “punched in the mouth!” That’s the only way to stop a bully …..
In this case though, the bully will kill you later if you don’t kill them now.
I learn so much from Clarisa Ward. She’s an amazing sole, and she puts everything in to bringing us the story. I hope she and others doing the job of news know how important they are. I hope they all stay safe…Victory for Ukraine 🇺🇦
My heart breaks for the Ukrainians. Pray for the senseless war to be over. I pray for the one idiot to be stopped. 🙏🏻😢🙏🏻😢🙏🏻😢
Hope things get better..minus that guy!
I hope things get better .., feel so sad for the lives of the civilians out there 🥺
It’s still hard to believe this is happening
The human element is heart wrenching. It’s easy to just look at numbers on a page but… each one of those killed, hurt or even just scared by this are people with a life as rich and full as my own.
I think of this every time I see conflicts whether they are instigated by my own country under flimsy pretenses, civil wars or “justified” conflicts.
Millions of lives destroyed by one delusional sadistic old monster trying to recreate a dark horrific chapter in history to boost his faltering ego.
@Zen Zen an old man who was bullied and has a fragile ego looking to make his mark like Peter the Great on Russian history. He won’t, no matter what, he will be viewed as a failure.
It is sad because Russia had the chance to be a vibrant and prosperous democracy, instead it is this
Thank you, Clarissa Ward, for your brave and honest reporting! ‘Under the shadow of russian war…’ hope noone ever has to even imagine what that is like 😔