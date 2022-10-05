Recent Post
Oof, this is how Russian citizens “fall out of windows.” Speaking out like that is dangerous when it comes to Putin. Hope this man stays safe.
@Lostmysh!t Nah, he’s just evil.
@sammyshott23
You wouldn’t get it
It takes bravery for these Russians to not want to fight Putins war.
It takes more courage to go to war with just a rusty AK from the 80s, broken boots and an oversized uniform
@Aladddin SneakAttack Thank you.
@Javih Vv NPR covered it yesterday. But I see your point, it needs more attention.
hope he stays safe, normally speaking like this you might have a fatal OD all of a sudden.
@Horizon Black indeed lol
He’s done. He better live life to the fullest before it runs out.
@Rock Forester 🤣🇺🇸
He might suddenly choke into a cookie 🍪
Yup, more than a resignation from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. (However, we don’t have great options for communications .within the Russian federation.) If we did, they could pressure him to step down. Well done ..interview this evening from CNN. Thank you. May peace come soon to celebrate… in Ukraine. Sometimes —it’s wishful thinking. May peace come. 💜..☮️..🇺🇸..🎏….🇺🇦….🙏And…give peace a chance!
Better days will come….we all just have to stay strong, united, and supportive….and do everything we can to restore peace and prosperity. ☮️
I don’t see Putin ever resigning as that would be the ultimate defeat for him. It’s really sad what he is doing to the people of Russia and worse what he’s doing to the people of Ukraine. He’s a monster.
@CellGames2006 150 thousand is not the whole army of Russia, but in such numbers they do a good job. And now another 300,000 will come to their aid.
@Javih Vv No its’ not; if you have any actual evidence of whatever baseless conspiracy theory you are trying to promote . . . present it.
@Rick Cummings How can you prove that people voted at gunpoint or are you just a balabol??
@RMW just see what she answered me to my serious post… don’t expect something constructively from her…
@Javih Vv Why would USA talk about nord stream ?
It’s not their problem !
Training is the most important thing you can give a soldier. Also,even the poorest countries give their soldiers some pretty intense training
But on the battlefield facts remains Russia army is well trained more than NATO crooks.
@shafiy kelly and ur source is?
@shafiy kelly Lol 🤡
@shafiy kelly 😂
I so hope this might happen – this is all so insane and detached, and all coming from one psychotic man.
God bless this brave man and all the others who find the courage to speak truth to power.
i m brave too, sitting in a bunker 50 meters below the surface, quacking like a frog all day long,
How much money you got to speak lies?
@Alexandar Todorov Why, do you think you’re getting paid MORE!
@Iain Herridge I’m not thinking anything, just telling the facts! You should join me in Ukraine to hear real truth and see with your own eyes!
He is a man of courage!
Maybe not courage, but a man of convictions!
@Eugene Kaptur Russia will bring that out in you for sure
I like how she cut him off after he said Russia might use or 70% chance for a tactical nuke and not to mention he was scared shitless and he left…
Dmtri, you are beyond a brave man for speaking up and sharing the truth. I wish the very best for you and yours. Bless you! Stay safe!
@Max D M evidently not the one you listen to.
So he spoke out only, ONLY when he was under threat to be called to be mobilized, no one spoke out when since 24 February their army was killing Ukrainians.
@Anastasiia Skurativska he had spoken out on September 6. Did you watch the video? Sure, more Russians should had taken to the streets when the war broke out, but let’s not pretend to know that is a totalitarian, police, isolated state stuffed with imperialist, propaganda. Speaking up is an act of bravery which puts you and your family at risk and it’s not very much a thing of Russians to expose themself to the public against their country and leadership. Bear all of this in mind, please.
As I repeatedly say, NATO has not moved east, it is the East that has moved west.
Questions for the Russian people and for all those who support Putin/Russia. (People from the Middle East and Africa).
If Russia is a “good guy” and the West are bad guys (according to them), then why do the Eastern countries (former states/countries of the Soviet Union) want to be part of NATO?
@Preußen well several reasons , 1. Russia is too far away from Latin America 2. Russia is freezing as a Latin American I’d hate that climate 3. Our second language is usually English I speak English , Russians only speak Russian
It’s not just about politics, the USA has raped Latin America of our resources , actively undermined our democracies and infect us with your rabid capitalism . Many of us despise this aspect of western ideology and yet there are also good things about the USA . Nothing is black and white no negro y blanco
@Rick Cummings They get an autographed video of Putler riding a horse without his shirt.
@Alastair Brewster Very interesting and thoughtful response. I am old enough to validate some of your claims, but I hope you can differentiate between the bad behavior of the American government decades ago, and the ordinary American citizens of today. This is an exercise that I must practice frequently with regards to the atrocities of the Putin regime, and the ordinary Russian citizens. It isn’t fair to label everyone with the same attributes as the actual offenders. (I hope that I worded that effectively and it makes sense) In the end, people are people and we all have a lot more in common than we do differences. ☮️
@Rick Cummings I completely agree and thank you for your thoughtful response . I am Peruvian and yes I wise person can see the difference between government and people , but unfortunately some societies are more prone to propaganda , Russia , Peru , USA and the U.K. for example. But in their heart I believe every one is born equal and good but are corrupted by whichever society or bad that befalls them. This hopefully makes sense my syntax is not always perfect .
He was brave to criticize Putins war ,and smart to leave Russia.Falling out a window could have happened, now he has to avoid drinking tea☕, just in case🤔..🤣
Is american war
This is so dangerous for this man. I hope he can keep himself. Speaking like this can cost him his freedom or his life.
Like Assange you mean? 😂
@Сергей Алексей Criminals
@DRONE he’s a bot, don’t waste your time
Right now he’s ok. Being in Kasakstan, he is just one of many targets – too many targets to cope with for the FSB. In fact, speaking up like this is a campaign move for opposition politicians in competition with each other to take over after Putin.
Good on him for speaking out.
These men are being asked to throw their lives away for nothing. They’re treated like a resource like artillery rounds or tanks. Very little respect for the dignity of human life
Literally every person who has joined the armed forces in the last 50 years, maybe since the dawn of time.
A brave man. Stay safe.
Deep condolences to all mother, father, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦
@Сергей Алексей not really
@Will Tell All get an education before you speak on something you don’t know about
What abt mother of russians?
@Only1Anime what about them?
Coming from the bot who watches the fake news 😂
I really like Erin’s reporting, but I think the focus on asking if ordinary Russians are becoming aware of how chaotic the war effort is and how ill-trained the Russian army is the wrong question. There should be NO war underway. I think the question should be whether ordinary Russians are beginning to understand how ill-begotten this invasion and war is, and that they’ve been manipulated by their ‘leader’ – or what can be done to raise the alarm inside Russia for those who have been cut off from anything other than state-controlled media
Yes, I was thinking the same thing. I saw YouTube video today, on that subject. I won’t include the URL, since it might cause my comment to be deleted. The exact title is, “Do rural Russians know why their kids are sent to Ukraine?”
There seems to be a huge division on this subject in Russia. Those who are younger, active online, and live in large cities, tend to be more suspicious of the, causus belli. Those who are older, not computer literate, &/or live in rural areas, tend to believe Putin’s version of things. Let me know what you think of the video?
Hope this man stays safe.