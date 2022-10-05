51 comments

  1. Ginni, How did you get the cell phone number for Mark Meadows and other congresspeople WITHOUT your connection to your husband a Justice of the Supreme court? Ginni, how do you command so much attention from the Republican party WITHOUT your husband being a Justice of the supreme court?

    1. The woman is clearly crazy but this is a super cringe, sexist comment right here. She had been a fairly senior government lawyer and then a high profile republican political activist in her own right for decades, a career which started well before she was married to her Clarence Thomas.

      Gini Thomas is a bit like general Flynn and Rudi Giulianni in that she has somehow gone from well respected, highly intelligent and intellectual professional to a crazed conspiracy nutter.

    1. @Armed Liberal It will be cute watching your reaction to Trump pulling a Grover Cleveland in 2024. LOL!

  3. He called DeSantis “fat, phoney and whiney”. That’s pure projection. Look who’s talking. 🤣

  4. Gimme’ some Maggie Haberman comin’ in and telling the dirt on the orange one. She’s good. Dang, she’s good!

  8. He calls Ron fat?!? 🤔 🤣😂He’s like a 13 year old mean girl. Ron has times where he seems *fluffier*… But it’s not like Donald is rocking a ripped physique. And they’re both whiny af.

  9. Nothing of “great urgency?” Makes me think the guy was losing bladder control when Haberman asked about taking documents.

    Reply

  12. Listening to Trump is like nails on a chalk board to anyone with a brain big enough to tell the difference between bs and truth.

    3. @MissBee not really, I came to specifically dislike the vid and comment. My point was this individual doesn’t see the irony in saying that listening to trump is like nails on a chalkboard to anyone with a brain big enough to tell the difference between bs and truth yet UR WATCHING CNN and apparently u don’t see the irony either

  13. wow, how a US President would parade a letter from Kim Jong-un and think of it right away when asked about something of great importance to him?

  14. Oh Donnie’s frightened of that Florida governor always remember when Trump is afraid of someone or they threaten him in some way, he goes after them anyway he can

  16. When it comes to Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump there is an old adage that fits here …..

    Twice Nothing is still Nothing!

    my opinion without prejudice 🦂🙏

  17. No matter hard I try, I cannot in my wildest dreams understand how Trump functions as a human being. Or indeed how any functioning human being would find him attractive in any way as a leader, politician or even as a fellow soul.
    Maybe it’s just me………..
    I seriously weep for the future of America

    2. Unlike Biden, Trump knows how to be a President. How could we not find everyone attractive after Biden? Guy’s a mess.

    3. Surely the rot started when the archaic anachronism of the Electoral College, ignored the ‘popular vote’ in 2016 and chose instead to back a ‘third-rate, Reality TV host’? 🤔🙄

