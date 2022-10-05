Recent Post
Ginni, How did you get the cell phone number for Mark Meadows and other congresspeople WITHOUT your connection to your husband a Justice of the Supreme court? Ginni, how do you command so much attention from the Republican party WITHOUT your husband being a Justice of the supreme court?
The woman is clearly crazy but this is a super cringe, sexist comment right here. She had been a fairly senior government lawyer and then a high profile republican political activist in her own right for decades, a career which started well before she was married to her Clarence Thomas.
Gini Thomas is a bit like general Flynn and Rudi Giulianni in that she has somehow gone from well respected, highly intelligent and intellectual professional to a crazed conspiracy nutter.
I love that Trump is being sued $250 million.
@Armed Liberal It will be cute watching your reaction to Trump pulling a Grover Cleveland in 2024. LOL!
@Jimmy Young. Yet He whooped your orange idol at the polls!!!
He called DeSantis “fat, phoney and whiney”. That’s pure projection. Look who’s talking. 🤣
They both are
“The most persecuted man president ever.. Im carrying a few extra pounds but thats ok…”
@michael murray because trump is guilty
Gimme’ some Maggie Haberman comin’ in and telling the dirt on the orange one. She’s good. Dang, she’s good!
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
Imagine Trump calling someone fat and whiny
LMAO!!
@Renee Elliott fail.
@Mike Adams better than tents? Yeah, I agree with her.
Anyway, relevance? Poor attempt dude…
@David Burns- are you talking about-Humpty Dumpty Donald !!
Trump and Desantis going at each other will GUT the GOP. Can’t wait.
@Mr Berry 👈. Cornpop was a bad dude.
Where’s Jackie?
@UTU49 Maybe more like sumo wrestlers bumping stomachs.
Amen to that!
Wishful thinking princess
Who cares … just stop talking about a cheat, psycho, total, failure who should be in jail now
He calls Ron fat?!? 🤔 🤣😂He’s like a 13 year old mean girl. Ron has times where he seems *fluffier*… But it’s not like Donald is rocking a ripped physique. And they’re both whiny af.
Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
@John daily As if you need it – its not exactly a stretch to think he said it is it?
Mc donald trump.😂🍔🍔🍔🍦🍦🍟🍟
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nothing of “great urgency?” Makes me think the guy was losing bladder control when Haberman asked about taking documents.
Trump calling Desantis is comical. You would think with his wealth, he could afford a full body mirror!
🤣🤣I agree
They are two sides of the same coin… both are bottomless pits of iniquity.
True.
Listening to Trump is like nails on a chalk board to anyone with a brain big enough to tell the difference between bs and truth.
🤣🤣🤣ur watching CNN!!
@Brian Andrews so are you? 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤯🤦♀️🤯🤣 wtf…..
@MissBee not really, I came to specifically dislike the vid and comment. My point was this individual doesn’t see the irony in saying that listening to trump is like nails on a chalkboard to anyone with a brain big enough to tell the difference between bs and truth yet UR WATCHING CNN and apparently u don’t see the irony either
wow, how a US President would parade a letter from Kim Jong-un and think of it right away when asked about something of great importance to him?
Oh Donnie’s frightened of that Florida governor always remember when Trump is afraid of someone or they threaten him in some way, he goes after them anyway he can
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤣🤣🤣😳🤭
If Trump runs he will definitely lose and also split the Repuglican vote! Go for it Trump 👍
When it comes to Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump there is an old adage that fits here …..
Twice Nothing is still Nothing!
my opinion without prejudice 🦂🙏
No matter hard I try, I cannot in my wildest dreams understand how Trump functions as a human being. Or indeed how any functioning human being would find him attractive in any way as a leader, politician or even as a fellow soul.
Maybe it’s just me………..
I seriously weep for the future of America
Brandon or MAGA?
Unlike Biden, Trump knows how to be a President. How could we not find everyone attractive after Biden? Guy’s a mess.
Surely the rot started when the archaic anachronism of the Electoral College, ignored the ‘popular vote’ in 2016 and chose instead to back a ‘third-rate, Reality TV host’? 🤔🙄
It’s not just you, he makes me 🤮🤮🤮
Just for a moment, imagine the intellect of people that still give this man their money…
“I just want to find 11780 votes, which is one more than we have.”
–Failed former U.S President Donald
