  2. Its has always been amazing to me that they will nominate a Republican to run for office with no experience what so ever.You would think they would have learned from the last one.

  4. Dr Oz is the reason there are instructions on shampoo bottles.😂

  5. At this point is trust Dr. Pepper over Dr. Oz for my medical advice.

    1. At least when Dr. Pepper sell you diabetes it comes in 🍒! 🤪 Bad… I know… But I’m bored. 😉🤣

  6. Wouldn’t it be nice if politicians new how to get ahead without having to launch smear campaigns against each other

  9. Fetterman as Mayor has reduced crime a lot in his neighborhood and I’m from Pittsburgh and have seen his positivity and what he has done for his people and the ads are bogus

    1. The ads are true fetterman chased a unarmed black down and held a shotgun on him. Big difference between a diet and.

  11. “if that was oz holding a shotgun on a black voter in pennsylvania” that would be weird af, because oz was a snake oil salesman living in jersey at the time.

  14. Oz’s strategy, like all gop candidates, is to count on the apathy of Democrat and Independent voters when it comes to the mid-terms and it will probably get them elected.

  16. Dr. Oz attacked Fetterman, accusing him of not including enough veggies in his diet which led to his stroke. That is a terrible message; what would Dr. Oz know about what John Fetterman’s lifestyle may have looked like? No wonder why he’s struggling in every poll. On top of that, you can’t expect a physician who promoted quackery and pseudomedicine in his shows for years to be good candidate.

  17. why does that Oz ad agsinst Fetterman sound remarkably suspicious?
    reminds me of the “negative ads” of the 80’s that were so frikken disgusting it was ridiculous.
    as opposed to the Dr. Nick ad which is flat out funny in its juxtaposition.

  18. I am disgusted with the republican party! I WILL VOTE BLUE UP AND DOWN THE BALLOT! I CAN NOT WAIT TO VOTE BLUE AND MAIL IN MY BALLOT!

  19. I like Dr Oz I say Oz would be the best candidate.😇🧐🤔🍁💯‼️📽️📺 I’m not saying that he’s perfect 👀🤨 but I see at the end of the day for that particular State everybody needs to do their own research their own homework for who they feel comfortable voting for or voting not for just as simple

