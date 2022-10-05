Recent Post
- Russian official calling on Putin to resign speaks to CNN
- Hear what Trump told Haberman about Ron DeSantis
- Watch key senate race candidates aim at each other in new ads
- Expert predicts North Korea’s next move after ballistic missile launch
- Secret recording captures Oath Keepers allegedly planning for Jan. 6
56 comments
Dr. Oz has more in common with Transylvania than he does with Pennsylvania.
@Amanda Herman Dr Oz is going to win by 2-5 points
@Timothy Kozlowski Bc you say so?
Pennsylvania lives Dr Oz. Fetterman is a freak.
@nella parker Fetterman is dying.
I called your cousin last week
Its has always been amazing to me that they will nominate a Republican to run for office with no experience what so ever.You would think they would have learned from the last one.
@Wynona’s Big Brown Dragon you are in millions of peoples mind?
Go get help.
@shane brooks No! He just race baited while being his normal scam artist self.
Winning the dinner to get slimee
Black American or Black voters. “The Blacks” is extremely poor choice of words.
Dr Oz is the reason there are instructions on shampoo bottles.😂
Dr OZ is grifter
Elvis hair gel galore
👏 👏 👏 Well done.
At this point is trust Dr. Pepper over Dr. Oz for my medical advice.
At least when Dr. Pepper sell you diabetes it comes in 🍒! 🤪 Bad… I know… But I’m bored. 😉🤣
Cucumber sandwich with organic mayo
Wouldn’t it be nice if politicians new how to get ahead without having to launch smear campaigns against each other
Someone call the police
@Devo Try some Haloperidol
*_FUN FACT:_* _John Fetterman wears a hoodie to hide his giant lump on his neck. What’s that about?_
1 Kosmo Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Fun fact the moon has a dark side
Fun fact, how do you know anything about it?
Fetterman should retire. He can barely speak.
1 BlueAnons are Dumb Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Fetterman as Mayor has reduced crime a lot in his neighborhood and I’m from Pittsburgh and have seen his positivity and what he has done for his people and the ads are bogus
The ads are true fetterman chased a unarmed black down and held a shotgun on him. Big difference between a diet and.
@Grayson Dieterich That black man supports Fetterman, did the right wing blogosphere not mention that?
😂😂😂
I called to talk to your wife
1:38 they don’t do anything for anybody unless you’re a 1%er
1 Clarence Hatfield Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“if that was oz holding a shotgun on a black voter in pennsylvania” that would be weird af, because oz was a snake oil salesman living in jersey at the time.
1 Nonya Bizness Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
John Fetterman all the way!!
1 Eric Miller Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
😂😂😂😂
Big win small loss ,
Butter toast with an apricot
Keep voting for the Democratic party the violence on the news makes good entertainment for me
1 daniel mackay Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Oz’s strategy, like all gop candidates, is to count on the apathy of Democrat and Independent voters when it comes to the mid-terms and it will probably get them elected.
1 ozzrob Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Globs of glue gummies and THC chews
After that ad I got a funny feeling it’s going to get a bit more wacky🤔
1 JourneyMan Smitty Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Dr. Oz attacked Fetterman, accusing him of not including enough veggies in his diet which led to his stroke. That is a terrible message; what would Dr. Oz know about what John Fetterman’s lifestyle may have looked like? No wonder why he’s struggling in every poll. On top of that, you can’t expect a physician who promoted quackery and pseudomedicine in his shows for years to be good candidate.
1 Luke Bergen Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
1 Luke Bergen Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
why does that Oz ad agsinst Fetterman sound remarkably suspicious?
reminds me of the “negative ads” of the 80’s that were so frikken disgusting it was ridiculous.
as opposed to the Dr. Nick ad which is flat out funny in its juxtaposition.
1 Joyce Moore Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I am disgusted with the republican party! I WILL VOTE BLUE UP AND DOWN THE BALLOT! I CAN NOT WAIT TO VOTE BLUE AND MAIL IN MY BALLOT!
1 Jim J Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I like Dr Oz I say Oz would be the best candidate.😇🧐🤔🍁💯‼️📽️📺 I’m not saying that he’s perfect 👀🤨 but I see at the end of the day for that particular State everybody needs to do their own research their own homework for who they feel comfortable voting for or voting not for just as simple
1 Monie Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer