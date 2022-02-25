Recent Post
Respect to all Russians who stand up against the war protesting while knowing I’ll end up in jail
@VAcreeper2022 your Fuhrer is ruining the GOP, gutting them like a fish. They won’t win. GOP gave control of the finances to him, plus he’s sucking the life out all you fools who donate. Hes the biggest grifter who’s ever come down the pike. I see republicans in Ohio lost their gerrymandering case again. The Judges are stopping them in their tracks. Makes me giddy.😁😆😆😎
@Tony Easton yep good ole troll William Music and he sucks at music to boot😁😎
#Putin is behaving like
#Czar
or
#JosephStalin
or
#Hitler.
if there lucky ,most likely far worse …………………………
a lot of russian people hate what putins doing but they know how severe the penalties are from the monster regime
@Anadi Sattva Sudeva Putin is a fascist and you support him he’ll soon be dead and then his soul will rot in hell.
@Linda Lovatt Jill Ellis. She’s on practically every discussion post.
Putin is a Jew. His mother is full blooded Jewish not even a RUSSIAN
hit the nail on the head …………….
At least they are trying to prevent a war from happening, hooray to the anti war people! 👏🏻😃
@Connor You are a perfect example of it’s easier to fool an idiot than convince them they were fooled.
Sky News story from minutes ago: Putin ’emboldened’ by Biden’s ‘weakness and incoherence’
@J B dude it’s not fake. I’m aware to what your going on about but saying this is fake is to far. Ukraine is basically one of the only countries left surrounding Russia that’s still technically not part of NATO. He’s not enjoying that fact his country is being surrounded by NATO/UN forces. Ukraine is currently controlled and puppeteed by deep state officials. It’s a tug of war between Russia and the UN/NATO. Nobody wants war, so of course people are out protesting. Some of them have family in Ukraine.
are you high on drugs? the invasion just occurred.
it sounds like the majority of Russians do not want this invasion. God bless all those who are affected by this war.
@I’m right you’re wrong it doesn’t matter, it took only 1 dumb Trump to almost start WWIII. 1 Putin = Entire Russia, the other Russians are insignificant.
No that’s just what the media makes it look like
@Maria Rivera Do not compare the “truckers protesters” with these folks. The two situations are entirely different.
All the old farts unfortunately support it. May they rott in hell
there is an old saying ,GOD what’s know part of man’s folly ………………….
Prayers to our Brothers & Sisters of Ukraine 🇺🇦 May Almighty God protect the innocent and children of Ukraine 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
I think this jesus is somewhere trying fish so he can fees all the homeless ppl that there will be from this war. Give the man a break he is busy
@خالد المسلم Islamic God is going to get kick up it’s butt. Ask the fellow to stay in his harem.
Did your prayers work? so far 157 dead. How many more should die before your prayers would ‘protect’ the innocent? Did you pray to Devil instead?
These Russian troll bots are annoying
Stand firm Ukraine not every russian is supporting Putin and are against the invasion 🇮🇪
@Jeff Libby nothing to compare . Truckers in Canada where crying babies for their spoiled milk.
@vanka stanka then How do you call Russian followers : Patriots ‘$&#$
@Anna Stylezzz true, but Russians must find a way to get rid of these dictators. Stalin, the soviets, and now Putin….how many Russians have suffered because of them.
The world has suffered because of them, for 70 years they had Eastern Europe hostage and now Putin wants them back.
Russians are leaving for the west.
In April 2020, Putin, has announced that the government is drawing up additional measures to prevent brain drain out of the country, particularly from domestic universities and various research institutions.
Human capital is fleeing Russia. Since Putin’s ascent to the presidency, between 1.6 and 2 million Russians have left for Western democracies. According to data of the Russian Academy of Sciences, almost 50,000 scientists left Russia during 2014-19, compared to 20,000 within the shorter period of 2010-13.
Their disillusionment with Russia’s national politics has mounted over time, and it reached a critical point when Russia held a referendum on a set of constitutional amendments, including one that would allow Putin to stay in power until 2036. – another 14 YEARS of Putin.
Navalny’s poisoning, brought their spirits even lower.
Now Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has sealed the deal for more Russian to leave his regime.
They CANNOT arrest you all! TAKE POSITION RUSSIA!
@Weafy you didnt say that when you responded to me though I was responding to what you said to me.
@Weafy oh nevermind you was talking about the alleged bot.
@Rusty Shackleford they usually don’t respond and if they’ll say something inflammatory then leave people to argue in the comments just wanna distract people and spread misinformation
@Rusty Shackleford I was just telling you you weren’t gonna get a response
This is so disheartening to see such wars in this century.
Yo investors, hackers, utubers and tiktokers. Let’s give our Ukrainian brothers and sisters some help. Every little bit counts right now. Let’s make Russia howl.
@Jason M
Lmfaoo, the truth hurts doesn’t it my Jussie Smollet believing American friend?
Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan : true.
@V. K. Punj Western nations, include the Asian countries, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia, NZ, India, etc.
yes, they are masters (most successful in economy, stability and human rights) of the world, democracy is not perfect but that’s the only one that works.
Brave Russians standing up. My heart is with them
@ToBeOrNotToBe Correct. And Putin intends for that to stay that way. Again, weakening NATO by limiting access to expansion throughout Europe, especially on Russian borders.
🇷🇺🤝🇺🇦🤝🇵🇱🤝🇺🇸🤝🇪🇺 ||||||| PUTIN
@PositiveLastAction Putin will be gone soon so expansion can then continue. He is sewing the seeds his own destruction – always the fate of insecure dictators.
@ToBeOrNotToBe Let’s hope so. Praying for peace.
Putin he is the problem of this world
I salute these brave Russians who don’t defend their country blindly, as an American who rarely agrees with our politicians
@Yanski Arbuckle Nah, maybe the proud boys and other White Supremacists groups should go over and storm the Kremlin like they did the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6
@IAM HARDWELL You mean one who blindly listens to thier government
@Zach Addington
Do you got an extra one?
@Warrior
All of the above!
My thanks to everyone in Russia who risks their lives in protest against the Putin war in Ukraine🇺🇦 .
It’s too bad that Belarus doesn’t appear to have the same set of balls.
@TyphoonUSSR Trolling for your Putin
@clowns on the left, jokers on the right – equating protestors in America with what’s happening to these folks protesting in Russia? Not even in the same ballpark … delusional much? Just to remind you, those who breached the Capitol were not protestors. They were insurrectionists. Big difference.
@lise klerekoper
Ah, Yes, insurrectionists, cnn, fox News, BBC, TYT and Wendy Williams told you this. You mean like the insurrectionist that took over your American inner city in Portland and were armed and took it over and called it a new country Chop/Chaz???? Bahahaha hahaha Bahahaha
@clowns on the left, jokers on the right – Keep believing Fox, Newsmax & the other conspiracy sources. I’m sure Trump is very proud of you. Truly pathetic & I feel sorry for people like you who choose to perpetuate & believe what’s so anti-Democratic. Go join your comrade, Trump, & praise Putin’s “ peacekeeping” efforts.
My thanks to everyone in Russia who risks their lives in protest against the Putin war in Ukraine🇺🇦 .
It’s too bad that Belarus government doesn’t appear to have the same set of balls.
@Anadi Sattva Sudeva ?.
what you on about lol
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
@Anadi Sattva Sudeva You sound a lot like a Russian Troll.
thy are on the verge of their own civil war ,why do you think there Per. is butt buddies with Putin ?
Putin: “Ukrainians are our brothers.”
Also Putin: “How dare you Russians support your brothers?!”
Putler is always telling lies.
Jews: O Uzayr!
Christians: Oh Jesus!
Buddhists: Oh Buddha!
Sufis: O Muhammad!
Shiites: Oh Hussein
Salafi Sunnah: Oh my God!
Search for the truth sincerely in all religions and their teams, you will find your référence in Islam on the method of Salafism….. Read the interpretation of the Qur’an by Ibn Kathir or Al-Saadi
@Anadi Sattva Sudeva LoL, Ukrainian Nazis?? Ukraine’s President is Jewish!! So, he is a Jewish-Nazi then? Explain this to us please… I’m waiting…
@Sakari Richard You don’t speak for me.
Stand strong Ukraine 🇺🇦. And these poor Russian people being arrested for wanting peace not war. Putin is a horrible person to do this. Hopefully this will end before anything worse happens.
@Earl Frazier they will be lucky if that is all that happens to them. Siberia is damn cold this time of year
the worse just began and you’re hoping it will end soon? Did you pray as well? did it work?
Putin is a Jew and not even a Russian. His mother is full blooded Jewish
https://youtu.be/GrN7eW2OSWw
There are no words I can even express how hurt an sad I am for Ukraine an everyone across the world at this moment , this is beyond having a broken heart , this truly broke my spirit 💛🇷🇼💙
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
there are no words yet you typed so much.
I’ve been sick for week’s .and I am not one to feel that intensely !!!! ,but I know just how you feel you are not alone …… like hearted .I am a Libra !!! 60 years young man .thought I’d seen it all .so much for that .
Shame on those people that arresting people, they don’t realise that they will suffer to so bad if a war comes upon them, so manipulated, brainwashed they are
Ignore the Russian bots with the world in the state it is no one wants this
I’m sure you feel the same way when it happens to peaceful protesters in Canada though right?
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
@SJ Automotive Design 2 neurons that s what u have in that brain of yours
I wonder how many of those police officers -want- to arrest protestors, and how many wish they could join in, but don’t because they know they’ll lose their job and face other repercussions. Heaven help the people who fight back
they and their families will be sent to the GULAG!!!!
Meh they’re still pieces of s#it for arresting anti war protesters, this is all president pu-ta’s decision if the police and military would stand together against him this would all stop
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
God bless these brave souls for standing up. If only we would do more for them and Ukrainians
God is watching the invasion LIVE, as it happens while munching on popcorn and drinking soda.
such brave souls, standing up for ukraine. bless every single one of them.
It’s heartening to see Russians stand up to Putin.
Russians standing up to a Jew who pretends to be a Russian. Putins mother is full blooded Jewish
https://youtu.be/GrN7eW2OSWw
@Llama Cebu and WTF dose that have to do with anything ,so was Hitlers Mother ?