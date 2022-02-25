Recent Post
77 comments
Big shout out to Poland for helping Ukrainian families.
Poland is a hypocritical country. Why didn’t they help Muslim refugees?
@Wulfrache poles cracked the enigma code
Poles helped jews during ww2
Poland aircraft division 303 helped a lot in London during the ww2
Its always better to blame other people huh?
NATO! UKRAINE NEED SOLDIERS ❗❗❗ PLEASE ❗❗❗
@Drew Nelson if that’s True? Then there is no hope for peace… the 3 World War is inevitable, we might as well act on it today 😅
Like we saynt in poland “go gubment”!!
No winners. Only suffering. Bless Ukraine and its people.
@Highlighted Reply Then I guess Trump handing them millions of dollars in weaponry wasn’t such a smart idea after all, huh?
NATO HELP UKRAINE❗❗❗ PLEASE ❗❗❗
I would say that the US government and its bosses ( bankers and corporations) love to make other countries miserable but I think most of its citizens want us out of other countries business. Most people are ignorant of how bad our government acts and what these scoundrels do because they have been dumbed down to not connect the dots of the path were being led down.
China is the winner if Russia is cut off from the world and is forced to trade with China in CNY.
Trust me there ll be winners benefiting from this there always are, usually the ones behind the scenes sparking the war
Rest in peace to all those that have lost their lives. What a horrible tragedy.. humans really are their own worst enemies.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat 👈
Let’s go Brandon
@M Hall *_THANK YOU BRANDON!!_* 👍👏😷 *_GOD BLESS BRANDON!!_* ✝🧡 BTW, love your Brandon comments, it lets us know that you’re still triggered over the election. 🤣🤣🤣🤡
@J. Noble Indeed, continuing a family tradition.
@Lucas Soares oh quit with your “lets go brandon” its getting old like you 🥱
@Miki Cerise agreed 👽
All of my prayers to everyone suffering in Ukraine. To all of those who’ve lost their lives and loved ones all of my prayers go out to you. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Reminder that Trump was impeached the first time for withholding military aid to Ukraine.
@Brother Taro Biden is doing the same exact thing??
“war does not determine who is right- only who is left” -Bertrand Russell.
Human beings always end up with war. Why cannot just embrace peace
@Fred Coffee We evolved when food was scarcer and had to be foraged or hunted. Those that were willing to fight to secure more territory for hunting and foraging we’re better able to secure more food and, therefore, more likely to live long enough to reproduce. It was only fairly recently that we decided it was wrong to conquer neighbors to take their stuff. Before, it was only a matter of deciding if the cost and risk of defeat was worth the reward.
😂 😂 😂
@Fred Coffee because we are still animals controlled by our emotions, not logic or reason
@Jennifer we have the choice too let ourselves be controlled by emotions
He was only bluffing huh…..its insane what some people attempted to justify his actions with. Everything he said was calculated and he’s played on our division while some still call what he has done here “genius.” I guess its true that any great nation can not fall from without before it has fallen from within….Lord, give the Ukrainian people strength! ❤
@DevineAbyss how is this different than fraudulently saying there were WMDs in Iraq in order to start a war?
Don’t tell me it was because of 9-11, that was a false flag and Iraq had nothing to do with it.
Putin is taking out a rouge state that used to be part of Russia an is now a money laundering hub of the criminal elite.
@DevineAbyss They’ve known for a year that this was a possibility.
Putin hasn’t played on our division, he couldn’t care less about what happens here. If anything, Biden and all these corrupt politicians have played on our division, that’s what they do too stay in power.
@GrumpyKay This is `100% Biden’s fault. He has done everything possible to prove to Putin that he will do nothing significant no matter what Putin does. This is just the beginning of the catastrophe’s Biden’s weakness has created around the world. China will go into Taiwan next, they have already begun invading their air space. When America is weak, the world falls apart. Biden took the US from energy independence to importing 20 million barrels of oil a month from Russia! Biden could have told Putin that if he invaded Ukraine, he would NEVER get his pipeline completed, instead Biden gave Putin a pipeline that allows him to control all the oil and gas Europe requires and asked for nothing at all in return.
@GrumpyKay We may not be able to control the actions of other countries leaders, but we sure as hell can influence them. Putin has invaded during the Bush, Obama, and now Biden administrations. Who’s the president missing from the list? Sometimes you gotta realize how much influence the US really holds around the world and Putin clearly knew that Trump wasn’t to be messed with in the slightest. I’m sorry but you’re delusional if you believe that Biden gives off a stronger presence than Trump does when it comes to power. Putin is damn smart for how he’s playing this and knows that how weak and reliant the west has become, hopefully it makes us turn it around as a society a little bit instead of focusing on these soft social issues now that we have a war happening.
I was born in Ukraine but have grown up/spent my whole life in Australia, but this hits me hard.
@Glenn Davey Nobody cares what language you know.
The comment section isn’t a place to be correcting anyone’s spelling mistakes and you don’t have the credentials to be correcting anyone anyways so……..
Sit in a corner and humble yourself puto.
@TRUMP JR You have in fact implemented the adjustments I gave you in comments since, so there’s hope for you yet, hombre.
@TRUMP JR lol okay the humble yourself thing is just weird, man, it’s like you heard it once in church and now it’s your go-to thing to say to strangers on the internet. should lose it. also I know correcting spelling and grammar is annoying, that’s why I do it. take it easy man, don’t get so het up, things could be worse, at least ur not actually trump jr
Sad day for Ukraine.
Australia USA EU watched for 8 months as Putin mobilised 170,000 troops 😆
I’m from Brazil but I live in Australia as well. I was in the army back home and I wish I could help Ukraine.
“When elephants fight it’s the grass that suffers most” Kenya
This won’t just affect Ukraine
Who said that?
@Jack Black gas price will skyrocket.
Uganda went through something like this. But fight.
Someone get those elephants! 😡
I’m sorry to hear this, sir. You’re in my prayers
dude no. Tens of thousands of ppl in Ukraine already died from Crimea conflict.
“War is where the young and stupid are tricked by the old and bitter into killing each other”-Niko Bellic
My heart goes out to Ukraine ❤️🇺🇦
So not the case.
@John Michael stop spamming
Grand theft auto references lmao
and to young Russian men that are forced to participate in this folly
They should settle wars the way we did as kids…… DODGEBALL!
“They got money for wars, but can’t feed the poor” – T. Shakur
@Pennywise The Dancing Clown what do you think the u s has been doing for years given other countries free food are you slow and living under a rock?!🤣🤣🤣
He shot police officers and sexually assaulted a woman. Go find a better hero. It won’t be difficult………………
@loofo tha the United States has plenty. Don’t they? I thought the poor was Joe’s pet project?
The poor are fat af. Wtf u talking about
Well it’s why they have money by bringing people into poverty!!! Everything has two sides, unbalanced merchants world that is lad by worshipping of golden calf, god of early wealths!
Everyone that is saying Praying for those families and my heart goes out to them. It doesn’t help we turn our back to them. Praying doesn’t help you know that.
I will be praying for you. You’re a lost soul and need deliverance.
How about I have your baby and deliver it: wala!
Deliverance. 😂
It’s a joke. Yuck!
As long as there are sovereign states with great power, war is inevitable. Albert Einstein
We, humans know that no one wins in war. I still don’t understand why we let greed rule us. Man must really put an end to war or war will end humankind.
He made a fool out of himself. When your own people turn on you, You know that it’s bad. And right now it’s not looking good for Putin
EEUU : National emergency evacuation!
The goverment editor guy:Sanction number 784.-…..
Scariest speech of this generation so far if you really think about it we’ve only been seeing this in movies and now it’s real
Ever heard of World wars lol
Well me personally I’ve heard of them obviously. Never lived through one. I just hope there will be no WWIII.
“War is when the young and stupid are tricked by the old and bitter into killing each other.” -Niko Bellic
I would not call them stupid but they got tricked. And for Trump to say if the election was not rid and he was President America would not be dealing with it. And his own supporters said that they wish he would shut up lol
Let’s go.
It’s a lot more than that when it’s on your land. It’s living in hell and fear for most every day. I do agree though.
@THE M NETWORK who brought up Trump?? lol
He is afraid to ask questions without looking at his paper , poor thing
We are welcoming ukrainian families with shelter and protection in Hungary. Please stop this stupid war!!!