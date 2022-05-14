Recent Post
60 comments
Sending love ,so sad. 🇨🇦💕🇺🇦💓❤️💕
Blessed be Ukraine
They are, by Satan himself
There are no excuses for doing nothing.
“Fear is just an emotion. We can’t let fear define our actions.” These two journalists are awesome.
F putin.
@Nana khreis If you wish to allow yourself to question anyone’s comment on this and, perhaps, other forums, you should at least make the effort to articulate your view with better literacy. Some decisions made by the US, throughout several decades, were clearly disastrous. No one in their right mind question that. But your pitiful try at creating a false and ignorant equivalence, between what happened then and what is happening now, is pure misinformed BS. Btw, out of respect for all the people who died in HIROSHIMA and NAGASAKI, you should at least have the decency to spell the names of those towns correctly. But that would involve an effort at proper information, which you seem to behave too lazy to undertake. So cut it. It is embarrrassing. For you.
that is beautiful, true, and inspiring, thank you. glory to Ukraine
So sad 😞 😔..God speed to Ukraine 🇺🇦 😢 🙏🙏🙏🙏 the Ukraine 🇺🇦 people are strong 💪 it warms my soul to see that Ukrainian man getting food for his dogs 🐕 🙏 💙 ❤️ GOD SPEED, GOD BLESS 🙌 UKRAINE 🇺🇦 💙 ❤️
@Ricardo Martinez indeed. It’s ignorance and fanatismo
@Eswe exactly
The better the Ukrainians do against Russia, the better for Europe and all Western countries.. Give them 🇺🇦 MORE weapons Fast
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦
Please make your research about the KHASARIAN…..
And their hidden history….
I can recommend also Benjamin H. Freedman 1961
Keep going we are with you are so brave and I know that God is with I think I speak for all of the UK xxx
We are with you on YouTube in the comfort of our homes
xxx 3 times nimrod
The Ukrainian troops in the steel plant have been fighting continuously for over a month with no resupply. I cant imagine their strength. I hope they get help soon. 💪❤
@Saju eNTe haha…clown.
@millenium2003 yes, but 3 dead Russians for every dead Ukrainian soldier.
@karl5056 “Normalcy” in Marioupol… are you seriously joking ? Ghost city…
@sprint750 No, you are taking that one word out of the entire context of what I commented.. I wrote evidence of some normalcy. The DPR has started the clean up (partially), people are out and about walking the streets in peace, electricity & water utilities is starting to come back on line and food distribution centers have been set up. The only active area of fighting is at asvostal which is only 2% of the city of Mariupol. The general population has been displaced but once that small matter is mopped up at the steel works, residents will slowly make their way back.
Deranged signs from deranged minds, bloodthirsty out of undue revenge, frustration, envy or sheer malevolence.
Ukraine will be rebuilt with the bravery of its people and help from around the world.
@Special Levo People need to be distracted from Democrats dropping the ball with Roe v. Wade memo leak.
Only one mind wanted this. putin.
The Reporters ‘deranged signs of Russia’s collective insanity’ comment blew my mind. This pointless war couldn’t be summed up better.
@Aleksander Fradkin their comments about “nazi leadership” are peculiar, though. Putin has quite recently threatened other countries as well, including Sweden and Finland.
Stay strong, Ukraine! 🇺🇦 🌻 🇺🇦
Is Anderson wearing blue contacts?
🤦🏻♂️. F that. Let’s go Russia!!!!
@%% Taiwan #1!
They have every right at this point. There is clearly war crimes that need to be held by justice.
Any of them I don’t care what side they take for. It’s about the principle of them being so inhumane.
More power to the Ukrainian people are, love you all.
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
@nvnomorales
Thank you so much for reading humble poem 🙏
If you care to listen to song, 2 versions are on my Humble Driver YouTube channel 🎶
Where were you at? Sitting behind a computer screen typing this out 😆
@Voxhal
Thank you for reading humble poem 🙏
So happy your comment of negativity relieve any stress you’ve accumulated. Will pray for your healing.
@Tu Su thank you for reading humble poem 🙏
Despite the fact that Russian soldiers are far too many, the Ukrainian soldiers are stronger and doing the most. Ukrainian soldiers fight to defend themselves, fight to defend the civilians of Ukraine, fight to evacuate trapped civilians, fight to evacuate injured people to safety, fight to defend the country as they fight Russian soldiers who are only doing one thing and one thing only, fighting Ukrainian civilians and destroying houses. GOD is with the Ukrainian people.
I believe that the CEO of the steel plant knows more than he is saying, which is commendable. I don’t possess any specific intel, but as a structural engineer I know that it takes around 50,000 gallons, or 200,000 liters of fresh water to produce a ton of finished steel. Water is used in the production process to cool the metal, scrub the steel, and descale the materials. There is likely still some water remaining in that steel plant, although it will be brackish and may be barely fit to drink (gray water). This has to be the reason they can still hold out. Otherwise, would you want to be a badly wounded POW and taken to a camp in Russia (and likely never to return home)? or would you like to fight on and add your name to the Martyrs’ of Mariupol? Salva Ukraine.
maybe they have some portable water filtering system, it can be in relatively small size. So I hope that they have it.
Salva ?? Right…
When the war started I thought that Kharkiv would fall easily, in hours, given its proximity to Russia. It is unreal what Ukraine has achieved here, holding off the Russian horde and then driving them back. Slava Ukraini!
Same, that has blown my mind as well. I have commented on it more than once to my wife. You would have thought that would have been a relative ‘cake walk’ given that supply logistics are almost a no brainer, and should be accomplished with almost zero difficulty. And now the damned Russians are blowing bridges on retreat because they are frightened of the quickly advancing Ukrainians. That blows my mind even more. If the US ever gets significant numbers of howitzers with smart shells in them you will see it happen a LOT more. Remember how the numbers of tanks opened soared when Javelins arrived (and more other types of MANPADS)? Like that.
Dog lovers all over the world understand. Bless his heart. Taking his puppers food crossing a war zone on foot, over mines, while being shelled. He deserves the love they undoubtedly feel for him. I’m holding mine right now.
@Ted Warden Have you considered volunteering to support the Russian cause?
@Ted Warden 😉
@Ted Warden I couldn’t make any sense of it either.
I’m with you.
Bad grammar. That’s another nail in the coffin I’m afraid.
Whether Russia leaves Ukraine on their own or by force, they need to be held 100% accountable for the pain and destruction they left behind.
keep on. put. Them out. Off. Your. COUNTRY. GOD IS. WITH. YOU. WITH. YOUR.
ALLIEDS. YO HELP. YOU
They need to pay for it. Putin needs to pay for it, every military general and willing participant needs to pay for it and every Russian that supports this war needs to pay to rebuild Ukraine and reimburse the lives they have destroyed with their Russian life savings.
I can easily imagine a day, when the different regions of Russia, become their own brand-new nations.
Some of these human beings are inspirational – the old bloke who stayed to look after his dogs, and faced the war up close to do so. You’d never know to look at him what sort of loyal, loving and dedicated heart he has.