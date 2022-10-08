Recent Post
71 comments
Victory to Ukraine 🇺🇦
🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇵🇱
The fourth flag has to be ussr flag
🇨🇦🇵🇹
🇺🇸 🇮🇹
@Omar 🇸🇦 you know all my Saudi friends completely disagree with the war and are against Putins decision to attack Ukraine. Literally every single one of my Saudi friends. So either you aren’t from Saudi Arabia and are a Russian troll looking for fake friends. Or don’t have many friends in Saudi Arabia if you do live there. 😂
Thank you Russian people, for realizing Putin is a “madman”
@Val Kimura bro join 4 week ago to support Russia🤡🤓 typical Russian bot
Very small minority who’s left Russia…
My hope these men where received well. These two me are a rare bread brave and strong examples of exceptional men worthy of a warm welcome.
You are mistaking cowards, who were perfectly fine with russian atrocities in Ukraine until it didn’t personally affect them, with really brave ones that are actually protesting on the streets of russia even when they know for sure that they will be imprisoned.
I have no doubt in my mind that at least some of these Sir Robins were “brave” anti-Ukrainian internet trolls as well. Only when the chance to put their money where their mouth is became a certainty, they “came to their senses” and fled. They deserve no sympathy.
…same hope and wish. . .
that other nations will welcome them warmly…
.
How come Elensky wont let men leave his slave state?
I guess the “Motherland” is now the “Wasteland”. Glad to see some Russians standing up though 👍
Especially the girl at the state tv station who held up the sign. Hope she is in a safe place.
Just remember that Russia is not some faraway eastern place. It’s next door to Canada.
@Nature and Physics it’s next door to the US too. We share a maritime border with them.
@Steve Norris Toronto and NYC act like Russia is “halfway around the globe” when it’s two days’ drive across the North.
“How can I take part in the war without a wish to win this war.”
My thoughts exactly. Well said. Keep safe you all.
Ya all paid for Kyles potato, please don’t respond directly to trolls using their accounts. 🇺🇦🏴🇺🇸🌻
The problem for Russia is the people leaving are the productive, educated ones
@jim perkins Productive, more educated ones, have usually the means to leave. Was no different in late 1930’s germany.
@Fast tube Turkey, Kazakhstan, Mongolia for example and from there they can apply for temporary visa to other states. Finland also provides still some directy. They are also accepted in India (visa can be acquired online).
@Milton Milkthistle That’s three words, poindexter.
“Jim Perkins” – Silly troll.
Not always. We’ve had some vatniks here as well. They are worth nothing
Doctors, i.t. people, imagine the brain drain that Putin has caused.
WE could use them in Fla. or Texas.
Female doctors and nurses are running out of Russia as well. They can be drafted to the frontline to take care of wounded soldier
Kazakhstan will welcome anyone that needs help ❤ Kazakhstan loves Ukrainians and Russians that are for peace ✌️ ❤❤❤
Kazakhstan has always been one of the best countries in the world! Best education system in Asia!
It’s good that people are willing to help out but you’ve got to be careful in case Kazakhstan ends up with a large ethnic Russian population than Putin decides he needs to protect!
Then why are Cossacks fighting alongside the Wagner groups?
@MSD Group … or an imam? 😉
Russia is losing so many of its most talented young people. Many have gone to Finland, Georgia, Sweden and Kazakhstan. That is an intangible loss that isn’t being factored into the impacts of this war on the Russian economy today and in the future
@Spidermom sorry, but you are probably feeding a troll
@MinaOlenElla from every US movie scene showing Russia, would be my guess
@Castor Chua wrong, wrong and also arrogant. and I’m out of patience to point out all the dissents, thinkers and authors Russia produced: use wikipedia or stay ignorant, it’s up to you.
@Julia It’s beginning to feel that way to me as well. Thank you!
Imagine russian businesses would want to setup satellite workspaces in other countries to prevent their workforce from being taken from them and shipped to Ukraine, too. Less about the selfless nature of management and more about the preservation of the business, itself, but i’m sure its a mix at the end of the day.
Mobilization is going to cripple their economy internally in this respect as countries impose external pressures, too.
Kind of hard all around. Young Russian men giving up their homes and families in a foreign country. And I would think it’s hard for these Kazakstan border towns who are now having to deal with this many people in this short amount of time. I suspect there might be some small resentment among some of the 18-30 year olds who might see them as competition in certain aspects.
All because of a midget with delusions of grandeur trying to resurrect a failed empire. Lots of respect for these counties allowing this influx and seemingly treating these people like humans.
I doubt they will be staying around border towns…
Ukraine lost keep crying 😉
men with resentment beginning to sound like the english
@Xizilion Yizz Exeliqer I mean, I’m just trying to look at it from wider perspectives. I could be wrong, maybe all the Kazakhstan are welcoming Russians with open arms. But looking at it through the lens of my country, particularly after our last president, you would have people looking to elevate their status by feeding resentment and fomenting hate. It’s red meat for the base.
I feel so bad for the people who fled Russia so they don’t have to be forced to fight a war they don’t agree, I hope they are treated fairly and not stigmatized for their nationality. Putin will pay for his crimes and I hope soon.
Don’t feel bad for them, they are going to be safe. There are Russians who have set up their own channels and making large money from advertising on them and from donations. Feel bad for those forced to fight and the Ukrainians they murder. Peace to us all. 🌸
We live only once if I’m in the same situation and capable its a wise decisions.RIP to all civilians and soldiers who died .Greetings from ate erms travel .God bless to All.
These intelligent young Russians are heros in their own way. It takes enormous courage to do what they’re doing. Bravo to them for not mindlessly wandering around doing Putin’s dark bidding.
you are doing the CIA’s dark bidding by thinking like that
@Julian Ciaha Consulting why is he doing cia’s dark bidding ?
Yeah brave heroes flee the country but stand by genocide 😂… have a seat.
It doesn’t take any courage to flee, even if its much better than becoming Putin’s cannon fodder. Courage would be going on protests, if those hundreds of thousands fleeing would instead go to streets, it would spark the rest of the passives. There would be a change of regime.
🤡
I’m proud of those young men who refuse to fight for the ego and greed of old men
Who soon will die. Those young men and women are the real heroes of the world
That’s what cowards always say.
@Jesus of Nazareth Sorry, Russia Didn’t Have A Dog In The Fight When Our Country Was Revolting From England. WHY Don’t You Know That Basic Fact???
This has nothing to do with greed or ego . Please go educate yourself before regurgitating propaganda talking points . Regime change in Russia has been US policy since 2009. US want someone they can control . It about Russia self preservation
So true.
How do you know that some of those heroes didn’t cheer for this war when it still looked like an easy win? Given how dividend Russia is about Putin (“every family has somebody who loves him and somebody who hates him “) it’s extremely unlikely to get a few thousand people from one demographic who were all against this war. That, and men around twenty isn’t really the group where I’d search for pacifists first.
These poor people. Blessed be the peacemakers. May they be safe and find a positive way forward.
Most of these “poor” people are not against war or Ukraine occupation, they do not want to be drafted.
@Deep Sea Serenity orcs are orcs
Amen.
Twice during WW1 referenda were held in Australia to conscript soldiers and twice it was rejected, most strongly by serving soldiers. We have always taken individual liberty seriously even without a Bill of Rights etc..
My guess is that sentiment was even stronger after Gallipoli. Good on Australia.
Fleeing the draft should be commended. Takes a lot of balls, to be honest.
Human courage has nothing to do with male gonads
No matter how you paint it, leaving your home is not an easy decision to make. These people are so brave. May they have many blessings in their new journey.
Trying to justify cowardice just like these people, eh?
@Prison Mike Actually it takes guts, knowing draft dodging in Russia results in multi-year prison sentences and forced conscription without benefits for the family.
Educated, savvy, English-speaking – a gift to those countries needing skilled labour. I wish them well.