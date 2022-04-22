Recent Post
76 comments
I’m so very thankful that this young lady was able to escape. It’s very heartbreaking to see people who were having normal, happy and safe lives being ripped from everything they knew, built or were building for their futures. May God be with the people of Ukraine. May He restore their safety, lives and peace of mind. In Jesus name, Amen. 🙏🌻
Do you feel the same about Yemenis? Iraqis? Syrians? Or is your heart too small? Or hold on, they are Muslims, so Jesus probably do not care about them…got it
For some reason these mass media guys are able always to find only english speaking ukrainians. In Ukraine, the education it’s very poor and only those that have more money to pay for english lessons can have such english level like this “poor woman”, so, who is this woman? sometimes we see also these so called “refugees” that speak perfect english, I’m sorry but english it’s not a common language in Ukraine, people speak russian or ukrainian but english few people speak it, so why western mass media only choose english speaking “refugees”, “tortured by russians” etc, and another question, which evidence we have of this woman say? apartments in Ukraine and Russia, usually they have cctv system, maybe she can bring us videos of these raids of russians against their apartments?
Well I do have footage of the ukrainian territorial defense raiding apartments of ukrainian civilians, maybe this woman have something to say about it? oh yeah, only russians we have to blame right?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6T-zjRm2EDE&t=1784s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOG6UyUSjis
This poor girl just described PTSD. So many wonderful Ukrainian people are going to need a lot of emotional support. 😞
@Teres Love call the police I’m going to steal some Democrats groceries
She’s lucky they didn’t teach her how to fly. They do that to civilians in apartments. These soldiers are the worst of the worst.
Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 hold strong guys. You will win this.👍 God Bless
@DarksideChaotix I don’t kiss AZZ
CIA bot.
The ex KGB Putin knows how to throw people from buildings!
@Eleana Pshock Yeah! Like Stepan Bandera.
This war has taught us that there is such a big difference between Ukrainian and Russian people. The whole world has now opened its eyes to the great Ukrainian people. ♥️🇺🇦
Funny you say that: in our frequent travels we often noticed a big difference between Russian and Ukrainian people as well. It seemed that many Russians seem extremely dark, cynical, and untrusting, while most of the Ukrainians we met were more upbeat, joyful, and had a deep love of music, dance and family. They clearly seem very European, while the Russians we met were somehow more distant and sometimes a little angry.
❤❤🇷🇺🇷🇺
No, this is what war does. Anyone can fall into either camp. End war
I’m really glad she’s safe now. And hope she’s able to restore her photos and other phone data from the iCloud. It should all still be there, no matter what these ignorant soldiers thought they “erased.”
@Katlego Philips Oh! Sounds great.
@JAIMZ X Maybe first try looking up the spelling of “Ukrainian.” #SpellingStuffYouDontUnderstand
Odessa isn’t safe. She needs to go abroad.
This is heartbreaking 💔 What a brave young woman. Prayers that she gets her life back and can live in peace. Slava Ukraini!! 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇦
You are right international 📺 not Russian??? Which shows 🤔 🧠 🤯 washing 🤔
@Arthur Sturmey 🇺🇦 English. You make no sense.❓🇺🇦💛💙🙏✝️🥀🇺🇸
Omg , get your head out of gutter
I’m so happy she escaped. Those Russian soldiers have been lied to their entire lives. It’s sad to believe in a lie. The entire world is against Russia and the people don’t even know. Slava Ukraini.
Actually, most of them know that pretty well. Especially the elders are happy to live like back in their Soviet isolation times. They do not care in their last 1-2 decades how people abroad think about them.
And the younger generation are scared to hell. No motivation, no backbone, no future perspective. That’s how slaves are made.
We need to more posts like this. This girl’s story makes the experience so much more personal and relatable. Thank you, CNN for posting.
https://youtu.be/SPLl7UgvuLE
*ми не здамося* 🇺🇦🇺🇦
This is a brave woman who’s now wrestling with trauma. God bless Ukraine and defeat the Russians who want to recreate the Soviet Union.
https://youtu.be/SPLl7UgvuLE
*ми не здамося* 🇺🇦🇺🇦
What if she was a paid actor?
Disgusting. To invade a country and then expect people to behave like Russians in a police state. And this sending people into Russia as hostages is truly vile.
@Adiagy Украинская пропоганда и лож выжигает вам мозги.
Vasely Kuleshkov, I think that’s his name. Ukranian blogger in Kherson shot by paramilitary. Gonzalo Lira, Azov said they kidnapped and beheaded him. Many more people are killed by Ukranian army and militia for speaking out.
@Doris Alvarado González if you live in the US and you are american or a foreigner you can protest the President himself in the street.
Russia is saying you can’t even do this for your own country that is being invaded.
Go back to school Doris.
Hearing her talk about what she went through is truly heartbreaking. At least she is safe now but to know family and friends are still there is so nerve-racking and stressful for her .
@what now spam
@Patriot Vostok you working for RU propaganda? Many younger people in Kherson know English. I live in kherson. What she described is the same reality I experienced
@SlavaUA Really? where do you live exactly?
This is so heartbreaking, my prayers goes to you and your family, 🙏 Let it be peace in Ukraine! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛🙏
@Richard Harris An atheist. Does not believe in the power of prayer. I guess you should just give up all hope then. Just let the demonic forces take over. 🇺🇦💛💙🙏✝️🥀🇺🇸🇺🇦🙏✝️🇺🇦🙏✝️🇺🇦🙏✝️🇺🇸
@Jeanne Glisson There’s no evidence of demonic forces, or of gods. Prayer does not work. I have no wish to criticize you, but I presume that you’re a Christian, (or you believe in other gods or spirits), and you believe in the power of prayer. Praying makes you feel good, and anyone who argues that prayer doesn’t work, (a testable, and indeed tested, proposition), is being mean to you. I understand that, but believe that your feeling of persecution cannot be justified in the broader context of human society. I see it as an expression of entitlement within society. That’s because on balance, and according to my values, religion or faith does more harm than good in the world. Religion requires believers to have unevidenced faith in its dogmata and revelations, rather than thinking rationally. The reasons for this are obvious: rationality is at odds with religious belief. But, by accepting faith as a way of thinking, it then becomes available for co-option in quite different situations. It is a lazy way of thinking that lends itself to manipulation by demagogues pushing agendas that on greater reflection could be seen for what they are, perversions of justice, compassion, and human decency. In the 21st C, it should be obvious there are no gods.
The US, compared to the Western European, (and other), social democracies, is an outlier in terms of the religiosity of the public. That’s why the US got Trump as POTUS, and why there’s a real danger of democracy being overthrown.
Until recently, my fiancee lived in Kherson. Everything the woman is saying is true. My fiancee told me the same stories. She was always careful to delete her social media everyday …. last week she and some others made it out and also went to Odessa. She also had to go through several Russian checkpoints, and each time, it was a nerve wracking experience. However , they were not searched at the checkpoints …. the Russians manning the checkpoints were begging them for food and cigarettes ….. Kherson has been spared the destruction of other cities because the Russians occupy it, and have since the first few days of the war. The people protest, and initially nothing was really done, but these days the Russians are more brutal about cracking down on the protests. They just can’t accept the fact that people come to the protests of their own free will, and not because some “mastermind” is telling them to. Soon, on May 1st, there is to be a “referendum” on creating a People’s Republic of Kherson …. much like in Donbass and Luhansk regions. Of course this will be rigged and the outcome will be all but certain ….. For now, Kherson is in Russian hands …. BUT Kherson IS Ukraine !!!!
@Vandelay Industries LGBTQ is the way if Ukraine supports gay then thats when more help will come
Враньё и лож,риторика украинской пропоганды.Посмотрите видео реальных людей на границе,они все говорят спасибо России и армии РФ.
@Patriot Vostok Очень большая информационная воина развязана Украиной и странами ЕС против России поэтому очень много фейков и ложной информации,Россия не особо занимается информационной войной поэтому этим и пользуются.
@palkowwodets12 Не совсем
She’s so right! Anybody and everybody could listen to the words and have mental understanding. But when in a very dangerous situation, experiencing it directly, the feeling of life thretening changes your inner being. Everything changes within.
@JAIMZ X If Lira went in a war zone, he should’ve been prepred for anything. He might’ve been hit and died there. Kiddnapped? Don’t you think that both Ukrainians and Russians have enough prisoners to feed, to take 1 more? Do you think ANY of them, Russians or Ukrainians, care about an insignificant individual for them? Lira doesn’t carry so much weight in their eyes, as Lira’s fans seem to think. Both Russians and Ukrainians have too many people of their own to care about. Give us a break.
It’s good that this woman shared her story. This will only show more of how Russian soldiers are treating Ukraine’s citizens. It also shows Russian soldiers how people see them.
Would’ve been better if the reporter had actually let her tell her story.
@Niliu A newscaster only has a certain amount of time for a story. It is their job to keep the person on point. And to get the whole story before the time is up. 🎇🇺🇦💛💙🙏✝️🥀🇺🇸
I hope this woman is safe. The soldiers are despicable, terrorising civilians, killing civilians. The invasion and military engagements are bad enough, but this treatment of civilians, women, children, is awful.
@GarrisonFall
Explain to family members how relatives getting killed by Americans instead of Islamic insurgents is supposed to make them feel better..🙄
@Patriot Vostok No I don’t. I trust respected statistics over any individual’s opinion so you may dispute the 18 % but not on a gut feeling.
Thank god she escaped before they did anything horrible to her. I’ve heard too many stories about Russian soldiers doing disgusting acts on women and girls and it makes me angry.
@Joe Myler I sure hope so.
@Joe Myler when you see the sick barbarism caused by Putler and his terrorists, one really begins to question the existence of a just, loving God who would allow this to happen.
@SlavaUA That’s why I’m agnostic. No one can prove anything, best we can do is learn and move forward. imho
@SlavaUA I understand how you feel. I get angry when I hear about all the terrible things that are happening over there to your people; especially women and children. When this war first started I wrote a prayer; asking for others to pray with me on a couple of different channels. I was at a church ministry and asked them to light a candle and pray for Ukraine. I even when around to all my neighbors and asked them to pray too. This God’s world; God can allow many things good and bad to happen. We are not supposed to question God’s decisions. Look at how many people across the world are supporting and praying for the Ukraine people and do not like Russia. I am aware of Russia abusing and slaughter innocent people over in Ukraine. Everybody has there day in court with God; and when they feel how they have hurt Jesus by their actions; they will weep. I can tell one thing; if these butchers actually experienced God; they would not do what they are doing. I am probably one of a few people who have experienced God in his life. Omg God’s voice was so strong and powerful when spoke the whole room vibrated; then when God started to name all their sins, the people in the room were running out. This story is true; I will swear on any Bible that’s it is true. God has a plan; watch and see what God does; have faith and patience.
I feel for you and your friends and family. May unseen guardian angels in the hearts of those around you guide you to safety and comfort you.
Your travails and bravery to exercise your speech and demonstrate against government for redress of grievances is hopefully being seen by younger people around the world so they understand just how lucky they are, the importance of what they have and how difficult it is to maintain your freedoms at times.
I’m very glad that this young lady and her boyfriend were able to escape to safety We simply have no idea what the Ukrainian people have suffered through God Bless each and every Ukrainian We stand with you ❤ 🙏 💙 Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
Bumble bee wtf
@Regurgitated Applez Slava Ukraine! 🤣. I love when people use that yet have no idea what it means, how to spell it or don’t even know where Ukraine is. They just copy and paste from something they saw online 🤣🤣🤣
@Bumble Bee I KNOW RIGHT! My Ukranian GF taught me her culture the first day I met her and she taught me what that means and what it stands for and i respect her and her people! ITS SLAVA UKRAINI! Bumble Bee…(glory to Ukraine!….Glory to the heroes!)
I can tell you, having lived in the free US for many years, and maybe taking freedom for granted, that it is an unfathomable NIGHTMARE living under Russian terrorist occupation. Every day you think, this can be your last. Every noise makes you jump. Cannot sleep more than 2 hours at a time.