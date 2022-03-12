Recent Post
Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦💪💙💛🙏🇺🇦 God bless the people fighting for their freedom, against war criminal Putin and his maffia clan!!!
Glory to all Iraqis Afghans
Right and here is your Ukrainian President in heels. Watch and enjoy….https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
@Rupak Kumar Debbarma look at what these sheeple follow, a President in high heels, hitting another mans bottom. Watch https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
@The Opposite News. TON CivJoAnon see ZELINSKY in high heels and toght leathers. Watch. https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
American propaganda eater
RIP to all the bravest heroes of Ukraine fighters defending Ukraine 🇺🇦.
fashists heroes 2.0
Really do feel sorry for you people. You are merely the bye product of mainstream media propaganda. In fact it is actually Ukraine that is bombing its own people.
@triggerguy triggerguy The American corporatist used the comedian Zelensky as a puppet. The world lost and the big American companies won, with the support of the NATO media and the neo-Nazi owners of digital networks. The next victim could be China.
Fighting a lost war despite been told by America and EU.
Condolences to all the mothers and fathers who lost their sons and daughters defending Ukraine 🇺🇦.
Caused by a President in heels. https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
Weapon industries in US are responsible for `FALL OF AMERICA` Now and in future.
@Bread Beer they call that the deep state genius
@Lydon Day So you mean as long as we don’t trigger world war 3, we can invade any country we want? As long as we don’t trigger world war 3, we can slaughter the Palestinians and take over their land?
Как вам цены на бензин, русофобские фашисты?
The Ukrainians should put up signs along the roads saying “Welcome to Afghanistan” , because this is what Ukraine is going to be for Russia another disaster.
This is what Biden has said about Putin:
“If I’m President, Putin’s Days of Tyranny and Trying to Intimidate U.S. and Eastern Europe are Over’”
-Candidate Joe Biden , March 21, 2019
” Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why – it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him,”
-Candidate Joe Biden’s Feb. 21, 2020
And this is what Biden did on his first day in office and subsequently:
—Stopped drilling on additional Federal Lands
—Approved an agreement with Germany that would allow the Russian natural-gas pipeline to be completed,
—Reinstated the Obama era suffocating regulations on US Oil Companies
—Stop the US Keystone Pipeline
Ok Boys and Girls can you say Midterm Elections
@Pew Time Delight well Ukraine is not about benefit.
It’s about minimizing future losses.
@gljm 1159 you must click on your leader of tgeUkraines link.. dont be shy, see him in heels.. mwha https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
@G T nah that woukd be Kandinsky. Here he is in heela. Mwha https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
@Kane Francis You’re ridiculous. The Taliban put the fear of God in the Afghan government who ran away.
Russia has done a lot more damage to Russia and Belarus than to Ukraine.
I really like the idea of using Russian air defense systems to shoot down Russian planes 🙂
Democrats have down more damage to America than Russians have to Ukraine.
@Napoleon gets the W We can only guess what you’re trying to say. Your English is horrible. Just started troll school?
American propaganda eater
Moscow is redeploying reserves from eastern Siberia, withdrawing part of its troops from other occupied territories, do they really have such losses?
@Vet On The Verge Lmao you’re delusional.
@Winston Smith – Ministry of Truth Do you have any clue how many lives the Russians have lost so far? This was supposed to be a 3-day operation and they’ve been floundering around as stationary targets for 2 weeks. The Russian military has become a laughingstock worldwide as they look like rank amateurs. It’s possible given enough time and dead Russians they might eventually take over much of the country by sheer numbers, but they’ll never conquer the Ukrainian people. It can only be a sausage grinder for Russian troops.
@TK Living in your own little fact-avoidance bubble I see. You sound like one of #ComradeTrump’s halfwit fans.
They are not replacing losses alone but increasing their forces to overwhelm the defenders. They are no longer thinking of a quick victory but of a total victory. They will have forces guarding their supply columns from drones and guerillas, field supply depots, etc. It is forbidden to call it a “war” in Russia, but they are indeed now committing to a full-scale war.
@Clark Kent 40 Do new mothers and their babies pick up javelins and stingers?
Russia is not saving Ukraine, and was more than happy to have a corrupt/puppet government in Ukraine when it was a Putin puppet. If Putin has his way there will be a new corrupt puppet government to match that in Belarus and in Moscow.
I have no doubt that Russia can eventually flatten Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkov, etc with rockets, howitzers, air strikes, etc, and we know that they will do their best to murder any Ukrainian patriot, but Ukraine will be an open wound for Russia until Putin is dead and gone.
Eventually, Ukraine will be free, and then it will be a part of EU and NATO. Sadly, tens of thousands or more will die before then.
More analysis like this, please. Very informative.
Praying for peace.
Carefully!
read the room, babe. the Democrat party has collapsed and took America down with it. come November elections, the party is going to be thinned out. peace and freedom is coming back.
@Vin man George Soros is a Jew and he hates Jews and helped the Nazis’….. Azov Battalion are Ukraine neo-Nazis…. Putin is doing a clean up mission on aisle 4 and 6…..
Heres Kandinsky in heela. Analyse this sheeple. Mwha https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
I love this using their own system against them is the perfect move…….LONG LIVE UKRAINE!
The russians will just target these S-400s . They can simply suppress the S-400s and destroy them with multiple kalibr missiles
ok but shud we start a nuclear war cause u refuse to be neutral ? Sorry but no. Good luck.
Just like the Molotov cocktail. Russia has not been doing themselves any favors for many-o-year.
Ridiculous…) It’s likely that they would like to use Russian technology against Russians, but that’s just a madman’s dream… Why not use American Patriots…? Oh yes…! American air defense yesterday did not even see a drone that flew 700 km over Europe from Ukraine and crashed in Croatia… LOL
Any “latest report” on a mushroom cloud explosion is a heart stopper at this point. Russian leadership needs to come to its senses or be removed by the Russian people immediately before this escalates to a catastrophe
@Nikola Sirovica To my understanding,, Mr.Bush or Mr.Putin are equally wrong when they invade another country and cause bloodshed even to the innocent.There are countries who provoke other countries with nuclear threats But to my understanding Unkraine did not provoke Russia and it is very sad to see Russia attacking them because they have so much common history and there are Russians in Ukraine too.
@Lakhimai Mili wake up.
No …that would be Ukrainian president. Watch his sexy dance in high heels. Mwha https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
@Roman nah they’ll be ok. Watch kadinaky in heels, now thats entertaining, true feerless and so moral. https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
Russia: I take your country and people
Finland: we will protect ourselves
Russia: you are being unreasonable
Who pays you for this comment? How much per hour?
Many thanks
@Ildar Shafigullin This is a Ukrainian troll… they are cheap, don’t worry
Finland: ‘I favor joining NATO’
Russia: ‘there will be military and political consequences’
Finland: ‘I’m even more in favor of joining NATO’
Will never happen.
@Steven Torrey he’s no fool. But Ukraine President and followers like you are fools. Watch what you support. https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
@V for Wombat
For anybody who isn’t on a smartphone… The simplest research (Zelensky NATO) refutes the silly poster. Apparently Zelensky’s attitude has been adjusted, but before the invasion he was demanding NATO membership.
@Jonathan Sterling ” but before the invasion he was demanding NATO membership”
asking for , more likely.
and it didn’t matter.
Ukraine wasn’t close to joining NATO, and joining NATO was NOT a reason to invade.
anybody bringing up NATO is just trying to let putin off the hook.
Причина – біологічна зброя Китаю (SARS –CoV –2).
І Росія, і Україна повинні припинити війну.
І російська армія повинна перемогти китайську армію.
“if you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs”
– Volodymyr Zelensky
@K20 9310 Truly you speak the truth, let everyone see it
@simplicius s,o,b Will never make it back to your red tree
Zelenskyy’s a puppett. Being held between the neo Nazi faction in his Gov and warmongering Factions within the US. If he was for the people and the one in control he would have cooperated with Russsia when Russia requested to the UN to open a humanitarian corridoer for civilians to leave. Instead Ukraine denied the humanitarian corridor and using the Ukraine people as Human shields and as casulties to blame on Russia to pull at your little sheep heartstrings and give the war the west want. Like they did in 2014.
Really now. You support a Ukrainian President in heels. Watch mwha https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
@K20 9310 right. See the Ukranian President in leatger mwha https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
GOD BLESS UKRAINE 🇺🇦 🙏 ❤️
We’re blessing Neo Nazi white supremicist now? When did that happen. In 2014 Obummer funded a coup in the pro Moscow Ukrainian government.
A Separtist group formed in the Eastern Donbas region of Ukraine who wanted to integrate back into Russia.
War breaks out between the Donbas region and western Ukraine.
A Neo Nazi’s militia group is integrated into the Ukraine military and police. Ukrainian Azov battalion commit isis style attrocities. Thousands of Russians are killed, some burnedAliveBeheaded, ReportofsonsHeadbeing sent in a box to hisMother and other Human attrocities. A cease fire is brokered called the Minsk accords but was broken by Ukraine and NATO, war continues. NATO expansion and armament of Ukraine (which is a requirement for joining NATO and money for the US military industrial complex) provokes Putin to invade which he has been warning to do for years.
After the annexation of Crimera, Ukraine damed and cut off 90% of the water supply to Crimera destroying their crops. Crimera has a population of over 2 Million. After Russia has moved into Ukraine. Russia has restored water back to Crimera. How do you justify the daming of water to over 2 million people
@KROKODIL 9 yes, In 2014 Obummer funded a coup in the pro Moscow Ukrainian government.
A Separtist group formed in the Eastern Donbas region of Ukraine who wanted to integrate back into Russia.
War breaks out between the Donbas region and western Ukraine.
A Neo Nazi’s militia group is integrated into the Ukraine military and police. Ukrainian Azov battalion commit isis style attrocities. Thousands of Russians are killed, some burnedAliveBeheaded, ReportofsonsHeadbeing sent in a box to hisMother and other Human attrocities. A cease fire is brokered called the Minsk accords but was broken by Ukraine and NATO, war continues. NATO expansion and armament of Ukraine (which is a requirement for joining NATO and money for the US military industrial complex) provokes Putin to invade which he has been warning to do for years.
After the annexation of Crimera, Ukraine damed and cut off 90% of the water supply to Crimera destroying their crops. Crimera has a population of over 2 Million. After Russia has moved into Ukraine. Russia has restored water back to Crimera. How do you justify the daming of water to over 2 million people
God bless Russia!
And this is from the same guy that said the Russian halt was due to food and logistics
Man, this is not the weather forecast, we’re dealing with Putin.
The Ukrainian strategy has been similar to what the Iraqis used during the 2nd Gulf War. Let the armor pass and then attack the lightly defended supply columns that follow later. They have also been blowing up bridges and putting up roadblocks in the path of Russian armor and then bookending the Russian columns that have been road-bound because they are afraid of getting bogged down on soft ground. The Ukrainians hit the beginning and tail of the column to prevent retreat and then hit them with airstrikes, artillery, or wait until dark and attack with infantry. This is why the Russians have bogged down. Dispersing their armor into the countryside to avoid attacks won’t work because when the Rasputitsa starts they will end up bogged down in the mud and their supply trucks won’t be able to follow them.
Right now the Russians don’t have enough supply vehicles and moving their armor into the countryside will actually increase rather than decrease fuel consumption and make their armor even harder to supply. Also dispersing your forces doesn’t make it any easier to form a defensive perimeter and the Ukrainians will be able to surround, isolate, and destroy small units by using woods, swamps, and ravines to conceal their movement. Considering how poorly Putin has done launching an attack way too late in winter and the fact that Spring rains will further immobilize his already stranded armies in the field. It will be really cute when the Rasputitsa kicks in and Putins armies starve to death in the field.
@Mark M So you understand that frakking is dependent on the price of oil and how when there is a glut the market for shake oil disintegrates correct? Oil prices have to be high or shale is too expensive to frak for.
I am sure you also understand Russias position as an oil producer and how they are one of the three or four main countries that move in and out of the top spot over the last 15-20 years or more correct? This is important in terms of market share and if you take Russia out of the market with sanctions it allows the US to potentially use shale oil to capture that market share because sanctions have blocked most countries from buying oil from Russia.
Also consider the Nord 1 and 2 pipeline projects to Germany that are now in complete limbo as a result of those same sanctions. Are you with me so far?
We are also talking about a good part of the EU that is also dependent on Russian natural gas and oil. Where does that market share go? Are you seeing the value to this move and how incredibly profitable it is and how we may even be able to make long term contracts for both shale oil and natural gas and how it all pivots on the war and the new sanctions?
It is a new global energy realignment that is about to occur. Then throw in the arms and munitions from the war and the NATO rearmament which will be probably trillions of dollars over the next decade or so. That is enough to get this stalled beast back up and moving and that is a problem they had no real answers for otherwise. They dangled Ukraine as bait and provoked Putin into a conflict. He just threw them a knuckle ball and invaded instead of letting them start an invasion of eastern Ukraine with Azov and other troops that were supposed to be staging right off the outskirts of the breakaway regions. They needed a long insurgency but ended up with war they didn’t quite anticipate and now they are in major damage control. They miscalculated that Putin would avoid a direct invasion and they were wrong. So I think it will still happen but how well is the question.
How can a President in heels have a strategy. Is this a joke? Watch mwha…..https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
@MarshallQanonVaughan Nobody argues with a Ukrainian President in heels. Watch. https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
@Alpharius Omegon I understand the parts concerning oil and that the profitability of shale oil is dependent on price. All of that is true. I do not think this war is the result of a plan to raise the price of oil to a point where shale oil becomes profitable on the world market. Such a plan is far to dependent on the current circumstances remaining as they are, I doubt they will. Some examples; the Al Saud can throw a curve ball anytime they want they probably won’t because a high price is to their benefit but they can, the war could end, Europe could cave on energy sanctions when public outrage simmers down. A lot could happen, way to many things in my opinion for prices to remain high over the long haul because the oil is there and oil producers will cut each others throats for nickels. Nevertheless, while shale holes are fleeting they are quick and the Permian probably will see a boom before years end if the price remains above circa $90.00.
@nuffsedd Here is your leader, the Ukranian President in heels. Truly a war hero. Watch https://youtu.be/KyTyS151N-g
Woah! This is my old commander! I trained at Goodfellow AFB with the 316th training squadron (1N5 – Intel). There was a tornado on base on a Sunday. Colonel Leighton came to base on his day off to check on us young airmen in the dorms to make sure we were OK. He was a kind, spirited, yet strong and hardy leader. I’ll never forget him!
CNN is the wrong channel for you brother.. these people will crap on you if given the chance. Thank u for your service.Go back and look at the history of these videos they post, propaganda pushed.
Brotherhood!
@OG ea.t a dik foowl
@OG HAHAHAHAHH
I cant believe that they have the guy. I really want all of my news from him and him only. lol
HELLO SMART WAR GUY, please tell me what is really up since you have all the experience!
If you have a safe and comfortable life outside Ukraine, then enjoy it and be grateful because you do not know when that ends. Salute Ukrainian soldiers for their bravery. The president of Ukraine is a real life hero RESPECT .
I am not a Ukrainian, but they are my heroes . A huge salute
Ukrainian heroes Time, BBC etc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy910FG46C4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgtaV0IEpEQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhpDR-CmWyI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDG_hWlVda4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHhGEiwCHZE
Your hero is a drug addict… Congratulations…)
Your hero is a Jewish comedian lol. Fitting 🤣
Hello dear , please don’t forget to pray for us here at Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇸
The world is filled with so much political outrage, discrimination, and greed. Everyone needs to realize we all need to share this earth, we mine as well make our lives worth living. Cherish the ones you love, treat people with respect, and be a kind person. And may God protect all the innocent souls in Ukraine🙏
World worried about doing this, that. It might piss off The Kremlin. While he shakes in his boots and Criminally Bombs.
In 1917 Eino Leino one of Finland’s national poets wrote “Terve Ukraina”.
Two days after Russia declared war on Ukraine, there were protests all over Finland, in Helsinki the Sibelius academy choir (one of the biggest music universities in Europe) sang a rendition of the poem. Ever since then different renditions have been playing everywhere, on the radio, in public transport, in public places etc..
The English translation
Hail Ukraine! May your honour ring out,
as a cry for the dawning tomorrow!
May your strength and the flame of your love
demand, make a free land!
Proud Ukraine! Do not falter now!
The dawn of the nations will come one day.
Calmly and firmly repel your peril,
or if need be, strike down as lightning!
Beautiful Ukraine, the salt of nations!
You have the flag and we have the way.
With you in the storm stand Finland and Poland,
Also Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Forwards, Ukraine! You are not a slave,
you are that which you dream and want to be.
Do you hear the choir great and graceful
like the sea of nations getting angry?
New Ukraine, wonderful and bold!
Your wide streams glimmer,
And in your purple flowers of freedom blossom
Mordovia, Grusinia, Perm and the rest!
The time has come for the peoples of Russia to rise;
break the chains imposed by the Tzars!
Shine; Ukraine! Draw your bow,
light up the road of a sovereign nation’s work!