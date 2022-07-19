Recent Post
It’s not an accusation it’s a fact what Joe is doing.
@srgreeniii polls???🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Uh Hubba Bubba Fake As Troll!
Let’s go P—o Peter.
@B Bodziak then you know for a fact I’m not a right winger based on my previous comments but are still claiming I am one? Huh…
Not an accusation; a cold hard statement of fact. I am a Bernie guy, and wanted his vision over Biden’s. But Bernie has worked hard to help Joe pass decent policies that would change lives.
Manchin has been a barrier to all of that.
@proud vaxxer Brooklyn?
Joe Manchin needs to just go ahead and put that “R” behind his name.
Trade him for Chaney,Romney and a future draft choice.
MAN CHIN FOR THE WIN, AMEN!!!!!
In 2021, he made more than $536,000 from his Enersystems holdings, the filings show. That’s more than three times his $174,000 annual Senate salary.
“Manchin is a walking conflict of interest,”
and pelosi, schumer, maxine waters et.,al are not ?
and Paul Piglosi’s $150M on insider trading?
Lol they all do that genius
Manchin is sooo in love with himself it’s sickening. He’s nothing more than a ‘bigshot’. He wants more power and probably money. Can’t stand him. That boat is small potatoes. He wishes for a bigger boat. That’s important to a landlocked state known for its poor economic standing.. Come on WV, make Manchin walk the plank.
if they did they would just put in a republican that was way worse sadly
@Corinna Cormier well covid did a number things are gonna be weird this election
trump2024
Politicians– we work for the people!!
Politicians– oh you want to donate big money to keep me in power?? I work for you!!
Not an accusation at all, he’s just stating a fact that we all can see with our bare eyes.
@dutchdna if you had majority support you wouldn’t be on the verge of being removed from majority Control.
@Neo Hernandez ‘progress’ in the WRONG direction is a BAD thing.
It is tragic that our ability to solve our major problems is prevented by politics and greed
@Click Clack Joeyatrick
@Leo Smuga unfortunately, yes that too, is part of human nature. We are capable of both good and evil things. Sadly, evil seems to be winning this battle right now.
Hunter and Brandon, 10% for the big guy
Mr.Trump – respect for you.
Trump is an avid reader.
“Reading maketh a full man.”
– Francis Bacon
A few years ago it was McConnell now it’s Manchin. We need to do something where votes are blocked by one person more so for their own interests. So sick of it.
Cry more.
51 people are blocking votes not 1. I know numbers are hard.
Thanks for weighing in, Hunter.
It’s about time somebody call this these crooks out
This panel is not being honest here. Bernie is standing up for humanity.
Corporate media at its best/worst.
Don’t really think Bernie is that good anymore. He lost something.
Well Manchin is “practically ” a republican with the title of “Democrat”!
good
@Andrea Madden Does anyone ever actually take your click bait?
@Thad Pemberton I’m starting to understand why Elon Musk is walking away from Twitter. 20% fake accounts lol
Someone needs to stand up for what Americans want. Thank you Senator Sanders
@Bravozulu You must admit it now. You’re a crooked Republican. Otherwise, you would have called that out.
Bernie – the biggest Con Artist ever, PT Barnum
I believe it! That’s why it’s so important for We The People to vote out RepubliCons in the Senate and gain 4-5 seats. To make Manchin and Sinema irrelevant! Hold the House or gain at least 2-3 Democrat seats! Vote Blue for Women’s Rights, voting rights, Civil Rights, gun control, Healthcare.
@saturation station WOW. I hadn’t thought of that ,,,,, well I don’t know what to think
Yeah, vote blue because everything is just rainbows and sunshine right now. 🤦♂️
hahhahhahahhaahahahahahahahaahaha
It will always come down to the wholly out-of-place filibuster
“Accuses”?? More like “identifies”.
That’s what you call corporate framing.
Never forget where corporate politicians interests lie … Manchin is one of the most disgraceful senators ive ever witnessed. Some individuals spend a lifetime wishing for the opportunity to help the people of this country … while other individuals use their position to stop any progress from being made.
You are describing Joe Biden perfectly.
“How dare he not want to further this country into an economic collapse caused by us rich people who will not be affectedcat all by it!”
It’s basically game over anyway, I kinda gave up when a old guy in his basement who did almost no campaigning became “the most popular president in history”
The embarrassment of a president he’s shown to be so far has only further confirmed the US is screwed