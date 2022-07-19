57 comments

    4. @B Bodziak then you know for a fact I’m not a right winger based on my previous comments but are still claiming I am one? Huh…

      Reply

  2. Not an accusation; a cold hard statement of fact. I am a Bernie guy, and wanted his vision over Biden’s. But Bernie has worked hard to help Joe pass decent policies that would change lives.

    Manchin has been a barrier to all of that.

    Reply

  4. In 2021, he made more than $536,000 from his Enersystems holdings, the filings show. That’s more than three times his $174,000 annual Senate salary.

    “Manchin is a walking conflict of interest,”

    Reply

  5. Manchin is sooo in love with himself it’s sickening. He’s nothing more than a ‘bigshot’. He wants more power and probably money. Can’t stand him. That boat is small potatoes. He wishes for a bigger boat. That’s important to a landlocked state known for its poor economic standing.. Come on WV, make Manchin walk the plank.

    Reply

  6. Politicians– we work for the people!!

    Politicians– oh you want to donate big money to keep me in power?? I work for you!!

    Reply

    1. @dutchdna if you had majority support you wouldn’t be on the verge of being removed from majority Control.

      Reply

    2. @Leo Smuga unfortunately, yes that too, is part of human nature. We are capable of both good and evil things. Sadly, evil seems to be winning this battle right now.

      Reply

  10. A few years ago it was McConnell now it’s Manchin. We need to do something where votes are blocked by one person more so for their own interests. So sick of it.

    Reply

  12. This panel is not being honest here. Bernie is standing up for humanity.
    Corporate media at its best/worst.

    Reply

  14. *Trump made a statement! Watch the video, everyone is shocked* EVERYDAYS.ML

    Mr.Paul – respect for you.

    Reply

    2. @Thad Pemberton I’m starting to understand why Elon Musk is walking away from Twitter. 20% fake accounts lol

      Reply

    1. @Bravozulu You must admit it now. You’re a crooked Republican. Otherwise, you would have called that out.

      Reply

  16. I believe it! That’s why it’s so important for We The People to vote out RepubliCons in the Senate and gain 4-5 seats. To make Manchin and Sinema irrelevant! Hold the House or gain at least 2-3 Democrat seats! Vote Blue for Women’s Rights, voting rights, Civil Rights, gun control, Healthcare.

    Reply

  19. Never forget where corporate politicians interests lie … Manchin is one of the most disgraceful senators ive ever witnessed. Some individuals spend a lifetime wishing for the opportunity to help the people of this country … while other individuals use their position to stop any progress from being made.

    Reply

  20. “How dare he not want to further this country into an economic collapse caused by us rich people who will not be affectedcat all by it!”

    Reply

    1. It’s basically game over anyway, I kinda gave up when a old guy in his basement who did almost no campaigning became “the most popular president in history”

      The embarrassment of a president he’s shown to be so far has only further confirmed the US is screwed

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.