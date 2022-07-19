61 comments

  2. To keep in mind those numbers that think everything’s going well it’s the few that don’t have no financial issues that’s the rich the rest is the Americans that are struggling day today because of the rich

    1. If you are struggling that is your fault, man up and handle business. You will never succeed blaming someone else for your problems, grow up and be a man.

    2. I subscribed Epoch Times newspaper last year because so many friends kept recommending it to me, Wow! It is a trusted voice that really opened my mind, I feel so lucky to have it during the long and terrible pandemic time.

  3. Don’t Forget that the first words out of Biden’s mouth when he declared his run for President was: “My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States SENATE.” And it’s been a rambling, senile roller-coaster ride ever since.

    3. @Rick Lichau As the saying goes …. you can’t fix stupid, but they are easy to identify from their MAGA red hats.

  Mr.Paul – respect for you.

    Mr.Paul – respect for you.

  6. Imagine how the main stream media would have treated Trump under Brandon’s job performance or lack there of

    2. Agreed, imagine if it had been President Trump’s wife who had referred to Latinos as “Tacos.”

  7. I’ve yet to hear an explanation why the war on fossil fuels, why leaving the border wide open and better yet, why couldn’t Biden just tell Ukraine, they’re not getting into NATO? Remember what your dad told you about a good running car, don’t mess with the engine….

    1. How is border wide open? It is the same exact policy that Trump had. Besides what happened to that 15 billion dollar wall built. Someone steal it or was it just a stupid idea?

  8. To validate CNN’s poll, a new CNBC poll released today showing Biden’s economic approval is double digits lower than President Trump’s worst rating.

    1. @Dominic Civitano glad to hear you’ve done your homework and know all about Sanders’ positions.Maybe you would be willing to share with us what is ridiculous about them

    2. @dcprom0 No they polled only Democrats. That means Biden turned 8% of Democrats into Trumpers🤣🤣🤣

  10. Remember when they said “the grown ups are back in charge?” Lmao then they elected Brandon.

  11. You mean to tell me sending BILLIONS $$ OF TAX DOLLARS and MILLION BARRELS OF AMERICAN OIL to other countries was a bad idea???

    2. Actually it did or have you not seen petrol prices coming diwn?

  12. He’s your guy. You helped drag this shell of a man over the finish line. The most popular President in history.

  15. FJB. It’s funny to me when CNN criticize the president they fought tooth and nail to get elected! I would say they hold some percentage of the fault for the state of things!

  17. Oh wow. Is CNN finally showing signs of true journalism and news?
    Tomorrow: “Jan 6th was the most deadly day in US history”. 🤣

    2. He gets snappy during his so called comments & speaches It’s redelicous as is everything else he’s destroyed & still doing

    2. @Kristy Campbell Greetings Muli-Profile Democratic Socialist person – I see you have a new Profile –
      auditing epics, NBA1, Andrea Madden, Mohamed Trevino, Kristy Campbell, Marie Lucas, Lauryn Greene, Kenia Mcauire, eddy Roehr
      Keep them coming, this is fun
      TRUMP2024 to clean up this mess

