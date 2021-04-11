‘Saturday Night Live’ honors DMX, takes jabs at Chauvin trial | USA TODAY

Carey Mulligan hosted 'SNL' and got a surprise visit from her famous husband.
RELATED:
"Saturday Night Live" paid tribute to two recent deaths that touched the "SNL" family: one of the show's original writers from the '70s, Anne Beatts, and rap legend DMX.
Cast member Chris Redd held up a sign that read "R.I.P. DMX" during the end credits of Saturday's episode, and at another point, a graphic flashed onscreen that read "DMX" next to his photo.
The legendary rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died Friday at age 50 after suffering a heart attack a week prior.
He appeared as musical guest on "SNL" in 2000 on an episode hosted by Julianna Margulies.
