‘Saturday Night Live’ honors DMX, takes jabs at Chauvin trial | USA TODAY

"Saturday Night Live" paid tribute to two recent deaths that touched the "SNL" family: one of the show's original writers from the '70s, Anne Beatts, and rap legend DMX.

Cast member Chris Redd held up a sign that read "R.I.P. DMX" during the end credits of Saturday's episode, and at another point, a graphic flashed onscreen that read "DMX" next to his photo.

The legendary rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died Friday at age 50 after suffering a heart attack a week prior.

He appeared as musical guest on "SNL" in 2000 on an episode hosted by Julianna Margulies.

