Suspected Cow Thieves | Missing Clarendon Teacher | Suspected Cop Killer in Jamaica

TOPICS:
April 11, 2021

 

31 Comments on "Suspected Cow Thieves | Missing Clarendon Teacher | Suspected Cop Killer in Jamaica"

  1. Genchfa Manfunzi | April 11, 2021 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Again, our farmers are under siege.

  2. Charmaine Mcleo | April 11, 2021 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Good job for the Apprehension of the cow theives👏

  3. KAY dean | April 11, 2021 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    It’s so Sad😔

  4. Night Fam26 | April 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Farmer should have a licence firearm.
    A suh dem expect fi live sit down and prey on hardworking farmers

  5. Chocolate Pickney Hairstyles | April 11, 2021 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Dear TVJ,
    Thank you for bringing news over the year, I appreciate it. I do understand the need to keep the nation and wider world updated on the happenings in Jamaica, whether good or bad. However, I am asking that you SPORADICALLY broadcast ONE FULL EPISODE of ONLY positive, beautiful and uplifting things happening in Jamaica. It would be amazing to listen to at least 5 -10 minutes worth of pure good news about our Island Jamaica🏝 Try it nuh

    • John Beefcock | April 11, 2021 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      You really think anything beautiful is going on in Jamaica right now? Come to the real world sis

    • Nanny Roots | April 11, 2021 at 12:55 PM | Reply

      That will never happen nuh newd at all farin or yaad… a suh dem program ppl miss!! News is a form of programming wake up lady wake up!! A u Mek u self positive miss …the world is not as nice as u want it to be.. a life!!!!!

    • Susie | April 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      They are reporting the news as is. Whether positive or negative is reported

  6. Kimberly Hill | April 11, 2021 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Why them nuh go sell phone card and bag juice

  7. Taharqa HERU | April 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    People of Jamaica push all criminal out of your community.we want our citizens especially our your daughters and sisters to walk free in the streets,stop look up in the the sky for god to save us look on the mirror one and all and you will see your savior.then you will see who have the real power

  8. Everton Simpson | April 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    Back in the days these cattle rustler would get the rope..

  9. annette burke | April 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    Natalee my tears for you😭😭😭

  10. JAH LION I | April 11, 2021 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    Damn that’s crazy

  11. Terryann Douglas | April 11, 2021 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    God bless the JCF. You are doing an excellent job.

    • DonGloJean Tzar | April 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM | Reply

      So it’s the JCF doing a good job, not your God?

    • Terryann Douglas | April 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      @DonGloJean Tzar (Proverbs 3:37) Give honor where honor is due. Glory to God.

    • DonGloJean Tzar | April 11, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      @Terryann Douglas where was that God when Ms Dawkins was being murdered? Where was it during the enslavement of Africans? My guess is fast asleep inside of your head where it resides. Not all of us waste time to read a book given to the descendants of former slaves. You hold comfort in that relic of colonisation, not here. The former slave masters have left their God to save the oppressed. wow! Mental slavery is on the rise.

    • Terryann Douglas | April 11, 2021 at 6:04 PM | Reply

      @DonGloJean Tzar Shalom

  12. Ludel Brown | April 11, 2021 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    All these men decide to live off thiefing

  13. dezreen thompson. | April 11, 2021 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    Thank you tvj for the news my sincerely condonese to natile family and colleagues

  14. Mikail McCalla | April 11, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    Big Up yuhself JCF once again although it was tragically

  15. WN MCK | April 11, 2021 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    Jamaicans needs to invest in mobile security cameras the moment the criminal comes to rob your home it will sent a ring to your phone additionally it captured any movement around your home and take a picture of the criminal and uploaded to the cloud so even if you lost your phone you will be able to sign in any other devices to see the criminal captured

  16. Elfreda Carty | April 11, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    I hope that they don’t let them out of jail. Really don’t want to say but since the law is too lenient, for people like these, farmers must take the law in their hands for justice.🙈🙈

  17. Kenlar Thompson | April 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Them clean out the Goats,and turn on the 🐮 🐄 them now 🤦

  18. gangs organized | April 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    God bless MS Townsend 😊

  19. SANDY BEACH | April 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    The doctor speaks of turmeric. He says it is not dangerous at all. It is a blood thinner and needs to be controlled in its intake.

  20. GLEN CAMPBELL | April 11, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK .I LOVE YOUR CHANNEL.GOD BLESS YOU ALL🙏///…………

