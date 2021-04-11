Suspected Cow Thieves | Missing Clarendon Teacher | Suspected Cop Killer in Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Again, our farmers are under siege.
Good job for the Apprehension of the cow theives👏
Until next time?
It’s so Sad😔
Farmer should have a licence firearm.
A suh dem expect fi live sit down and prey on hardworking farmers
Dear TVJ,
Thank you for bringing news over the year, I appreciate it. I do understand the need to keep the nation and wider world updated on the happenings in Jamaica, whether good or bad. However, I am asking that you SPORADICALLY broadcast ONE FULL EPISODE of ONLY positive, beautiful and uplifting things happening in Jamaica. It would be amazing to listen to at least 5 -10 minutes worth of pure good news about our Island Jamaica🏝 Try it nuh
You really think anything beautiful is going on in Jamaica right now? Come to the real world sis
That will never happen nuh newd at all farin or yaad… a suh dem program ppl miss!! News is a form of programming wake up lady wake up!! A u Mek u self positive miss …the world is not as nice as u want it to be.. a life!!!!!
They are reporting the news as is. Whether positive or negative is reported
Why them nuh go sell phone card and bag juice
Lol
People of Jamaica push all criminal out of your community.we want our citizens especially our your daughters and sisters to walk free in the streets,stop look up in the the sky for god to save us look on the mirror one and all and you will see your savior.then you will see who have the real power
lol we can’t just push criminals out
Back in the days these cattle rustler would get the rope..
Natalee my tears for you😭😭😭
Damn that’s crazy
God bless the JCF. You are doing an excellent job.
So it’s the JCF doing a good job, not your God?
@DonGloJean Tzar (Proverbs 3:37) Give honor where honor is due. Glory to God.
@Terryann Douglas where was that God when Ms Dawkins was being murdered? Where was it during the enslavement of Africans? My guess is fast asleep inside of your head where it resides. Not all of us waste time to read a book given to the descendants of former slaves. You hold comfort in that relic of colonisation, not here. The former slave masters have left their God to save the oppressed. wow! Mental slavery is on the rise.
@DonGloJean Tzar Shalom
All these men decide to live off thiefing
Thank you tvj for the news my sincerely condonese to natile family and colleagues
Big Up yuhself JCF once again although it was tragically
Jamaicans needs to invest in mobile security cameras the moment the criminal comes to rob your home it will sent a ring to your phone additionally it captured any movement around your home and take a picture of the criminal and uploaded to the cloud so even if you lost your phone you will be able to sign in any other devices to see the criminal captured
I hope that they don’t let them out of jail. Really don’t want to say but since the law is too lenient, for people like these, farmers must take the law in their hands for justice.🙈🙈
They shouldnt see the light of day again.
Them clean out the Goats,and turn on the 🐮 🐄 them now 🤦
God bless MS Townsend 😊
The doctor speaks of turmeric. He says it is not dangerous at all. It is a blood thinner and needs to be controlled in its intake.
Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK .I LOVE YOUR CHANNEL.GOD BLESS YOU ALL🙏///…………