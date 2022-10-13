54 comments

  1. Absolutely, reducing production just before winter in an global energy crisis wasn’t calculated at all! (eyeroll)

    1. @Jeff Goddin Nope, given the energy crisis and the war, this was OPEC cashing in a chip for putin nothing more, nothing less from their pov. But opec was dumb in thinking it would go over well with like 75% of their customers. Psst. Russia doesn’t buy oil.

    2. @humanonearth We don’t buy oil, either, in balance. But if we really want the consumer price to go down for political points and to ease the energy crisis in Europe, we could open the flood gates to drilling and exploration in America, short term, subsidize the guys who shut their wells off until oil is over $100/barrel and flood the market with an extra 3M barrels per day from our side. Complaining about SA does absolutely nothing but make us look weak.

    4. the virtue/talent of a spokesperson… and yah… market reacts “positively”…. our gas prices have positive change (increase) in the pumps this week… 🤣

    1. @edmundo oliver ha well some of the politicians have been education in say Russia yep or Finland and Sweden and Switzerland the best in the world and yes you would be surprised at who was education in Russia you wouldn’t believe me

    4. @Mici Boo 8 decades ago cowboys n bandits were still a thing in some parts of the US. Anyway that doesn’t make them any less of any developed country.

    3. He could easily go with the nickname ‘Smooth Operator’

      Smooth operator’s definition – someone who is relaxed, confident, and pleasant in a way that may be intended to deceive people. Smooth operators come across as being in control, confident, sharp as a tack, fully knowledgeable, highly experienced and ready to take over the reins with no identifiable inadequacies or problems. They are brilliant bamboozlers.

      I guess everybody is playing their own game…

    4. R you kidding me 😂i bet you would, let him read bedtime stories to your kids, not mine or anyone else’s, I can speak for me, no Terrorists who cut the head off reporters who speak the truth against them, from their own country, would most likely not let him either, If he was still alive & others.

    1. The Saudi American relationship is over that’s it those days are done with. Even though this guy was so soft spoken it doesn’t mean anything he himself knew it but too professional and smart so he lead the enemy to believe otherwise. No one else to blame but the guy Americans voted for he hit Russia with multiple Sanctions then have the nerve to run to the Saudi especially after talking so mush about the Prince dirty hand in the journalist death.

  13. He totally remains calm and doesn’t respond to anything he doesn’t want to but chooses the subjects he wants to highlight himself. That are great skills IMO, staying close to himself (themselves) and not letting yourself be lured out with words. He cannot do anything about it when someone reads into something, awesome!

    2. Don’t try your hand at a bartering, because if you’re impressed by this sheepish soft talk you will be crushed. This guy is completely unremarkable. ASMR maybe, otherwise fluff PR delivered in an almost patronizing way.

  14. I feel sad for her. She was trying so hard to get that one answer. But his answers were not even close to what she was hoping for. I can feel her desperation. 😂😂

    1. Anger is a sign of weakness not strength, and is forbidden in the teaching of islam. He’s definitely good at holding his cool though

  17. Dude is so soft spoken he can start his own YouTube channel to talk about economics and politics of oil; and people would listen and subscribe for ASMR. Matter of fact, his voice is so soothing it cured my insomnia.

  19. I am truly impressed by the wisdom of the replies given by this very capable Saudi Arabian diplomat. Even when pressed and provoked so many times by the CNN interviewer, he consistently kept his cool and gave very logical and reasonable replies in a very polite manner. He is truly an asset to his country.

  20. Whether economically or politically he’s basically stating in a diplomatic way that, regardless of a decades-old positive relationship between the two countries, the US can not dictate Saudi Arabia’s policy.

