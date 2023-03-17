Recent Post
23 comments
Hello Snoop Dogg
Just goes to show you can play bagpipes to any song.
gotta love Snoop!
Still!!!!
Yessir 🎶🤲🎶Snoop It’s A Beautiful 🤲🎶Respect 🎶💯
Honestly I’ve never heard a bagpipe player who carried a tune, but this guy… amazing!!
Snoops a cool cat
amazing
😂😂 funny Dogg… with that headphone on, and u still hear the piper😂
🌬📢💨 Y🖐🏽u earned thz 👑
Snoop get love wherever he go💯
I love this man still after 30 years after discovering Doggy Style, he’s a legend.
Snoop crosses all nations & connects with all people! What a man ♥️♥️♥️
So dope
I love him 😂😂😂
Awesome!!
So weak and woke
He was obviously playing black ops zombie theme at first