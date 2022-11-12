Recent Post
No surprise there Trump ALWAYS blames someone else
@Jake Moeller if she plans to leave one day she needs to buy a ranch style house. No staircases !!
Yeabutt high gas prices….or something. :🤪
You’re so brainwashed on CNN Karen..lmao
@Pam Jones so you’re a woman with morals that’s good let me ask you a question what do you think of a man who takes showers with his daughter until she’s 8 years old. That’s what your man Joe did his daughter wrote that in her Diaries that’s a fact. His son Hunter slept with his dead brother’s wife that’s another fact that’s not me saying it those are facts. Trump’s No Angel no doubt about it he’s a billionaire playboy.
@Pheno it is all Melania’s fault!
Trump’s childhood never left him, the lack of self awareness…
HOLY I WAS JUST GONE FOR 1 HOUR AND 130+ LIKES AT THE COMMENT?!
There never was self awareness. Trump has ZERO knowledge on how to connect. His key is to trigger hate. His mouth only knows personal agenda and not a ounce of personal responsibility for his greed and ill will for others.
I know he works like a young kid lots of energy
And Stupid. Lol 🤣🤣
My opinion:he is a dumbbell, nobody listens to him,
When will trump ever take the blame for anything!!
I’ve never seen him say sorry, or take responsibility for anything!!🤦♂️😡
@UCOnULsxLCgbXeD313udb7Ow This guy by name Trump didn’t blow his trumpet in a musical way,wait a minute did I said Trumpet yes exactly Trumpet. Yes he didn’t blow his trumpet in a musical way like Kenny G
And you never will.
Trump is an ambitious businessman that wants more than they can give doesn’t mean republican wave didn’t happen as Pelosi will be fired ,that along is a relief to We the people of The United States it’s the greatest thing we non-woke fanatics prayed for 🎉
@I reign supreme Nancy Pelosi won 83% of the votes in her race. She won’t be “fired”. Do you get tired of being wrong all the time?
He is nothing but a spoiled brat who was rejected and deprived of love and affection as a child; he had failed to develop a healthy ego and psychic.
People are sick of Republicans wanting to take us back in time by 100 years!
@Big Dog Biden has had 2 historic bills passed which makes him the most successful legislative president in modern times. That’s what hes done for us
LMFAO. A HUNDRED years?! Kavanaugh was quoting sh*t almost a thousands years back in his SCOTUS opinions.
@LilyPondGarage exactly! This country isn’t even worth fighting for anymore.
@brailrice maybe you belong back there
@LilyPondGarage maybe you should seek out doctors that practice medicine & RX from that time period, sell your car, buy a mule, stay off of paved or smooth gravel roads, and only eat non-inspected foods, drink unchecked water. For every dollar you have or earn you must give up $16.74. Life expectancy for men was 58.4 yrs, 61 yrs for women. Real great time.
“When we lose, I should get none of the blame, but when we win I should get all the credit.” – the Dump
@binh n actually he smiled at the end. As much as i hate the guy, i think he was “kinda” joking, even though of course he thinks like that because a narcissist can’t help himself.
TRUMP TY DUMPTY had a great fall.
“He is in the rear view mirror!!!” ….b e l i e v e…m eee!!!
@Ross Try to imagine everyone looking at you funny whenever you speak. Then imagine them all slooooooowly backing away from you. Including family members,
Lol. Facts!!!
When did Trump EVER take the rap for ANYTHING ?
Yes, that’s what I thought.
Well he would have to be wrong in order to admit it was wrong and Donald Trump’s never wrong name one thing he’s ever been wrong about
Dan McGriff…trump is wrong almost every time he speaks but my favourite has to be sharpie gate, windmills that cause cancer, airports in revolutionary war, invisible planes and detergent under skin curing covid🤦🤣…on the top of that, there is just endless, orvelian lies, more than 30000 now – starting from birtharism, 3 million illegal votes, his inauguration crowd size, taxes, wealth, endless COVID lies and of course the election fraud lie which he still haven’t provided a shred of legal evidence – non….it would take all day to list all his ridiculous claims – the man is a walking parody of narcissism and pseudologia fantastica 🤦🤣
@Chris G I’ve read this before Chris you copied it from someone else. Nice try
Thank You Gen Z Voters for voting 🗳 Blue !
TRUMP 2024 – KEEP YOUR TIK TOK WOKE SNOWFLAKES
Easily brainwashed the woke zoomers
@Makeu upset Why dont u Go to afheganistan live your conservative life?
obviously time to raise the votong age to about 30 years old. Can’t have those youngins voting for democracy
The lesson to be learned in these midterms is that VOTES MATTER.
@Richard Rath You only joined a year ago. Do not be angry that the red wave failed to happen. Get a loan and go help those almost nine hundred idiots out of legal peril because of Trump on J6, 2021.
Imagine you were there. One of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys stated that Trump was the reason they were there. So, do not be in denial about what happened on J6, 2021. The blue wave prevails.
@Mark H Good for you; well done!
Comedy at its best!
Actually the lesson is be the party on power so you can illegally tamper with voting machines, ballot cure all ballots to Democrat, and lie
Anyone who DOES NOT vote, does not have the right to complain about anything!!!
Trump’s the type of person that when asked at a job interview “What do you consider your biggest weakness?” answers “I work too hard”. He’s a legend in his own mind, unfortunately he’s accompanied by millions of dimwitted followers.
@Let’s Go Brandon you are. In the 2018 midterm, under trump, the house lost 41 seats. 2020 they lost the senate and the presidency, but he is a good conman, he con all you losers.
Anyone asking that question is an HR drone anyway and deserves to be bamboozled. My biggest strength is that I see solutions to problems faster than other people. My biggest weakness is forgetting that and not taking the time to explain myself to make sure we are all on the same page. They eat that stuff up.
@lets go Brandon…than tell your uncle Putin to stop the genocide in Ukraine and end the energy crisis. Also ask trump why did he fucked up the economy during the pandemic and emptied the national reserves with his tax cuts for the rich and 8 trillion of additional debt to pay for it…the economy under trump was great – for the rich and the stock owners – nothing has changed for 90% of Americans
@Let’s Go Brandon The people with the degree? You mean the people so proud to demonize education and expertise? That’s a good one friend and how about taking a look at the past 30 years of economic data and get back to me on who is better with the economy.
@EDUARDO Why? The USA didn’t change the size since Biden took over.
I’m surprised he didn’t blame Obama 👍
We are still less than a week after election day, give it time.
obumma?
@Big Dog Yah you know the president that was more popular than Dumph and never got impeached twice and never got laughed at by world leaders.
Did you mean Hillary?
He blame his own party and they agreed. 😆
If it doesn’t benefit him, he’ll throw you under the bus. “I think if they [R] win, I should get all the credit , and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”- Trump.
Same with the presidential election Trump: ” If I win the election was fair, If I lose the election was rigged.” Yeah sounds very familiar. 😂
It’s actually upsetting how close all of these races are! This shows that half the electorate supports Republicans no matter what. So sad!
@Anne Smith The global banking system is worldwide. The interconnected nature of the banking system is a problem for regulators..if we had any.. there were spikes in inflation in Europe around 2008, but not as drastic.
Our current inflation is caused by Putin’s war and supply chain problems.
thank Rupert Murdock for brainwashing Reagan Republicans with lies, fear, & doubt for twenty years. #FoxNews Australian Billionaire profitng from American chaos.
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr Just remember, the elections are rigged. Unless we win.
Actually it shows no election fraud. And they never got a red wave
“the stink isn’t washing off” well said S.E. Cup.
Hello how are you doing
*It takes a real adult with good character to except responsibility for a loss connected to you…*
*Trump is NOT that man.*
He (IT) doesn’t even qualify as a “man” … more like a “things”!
There is a peace, that has come over the entire world, thanks to the disappearance of hatred, the disappearance finally, of trump from being in every bodies face, spewing hatred, lies, and public unrest, instead everyone now gets to breathe that sigh of relief
It would be great if he dissapeared back into his swamp
… Or better yet find a cell mate named meat.😎
I see CNN has you right where they want you good boy
Narcissists NEVER admit they’re wrong and it’s always someone else’s fault. Did he really think all his complaining, insulting and calling people names wouldn’t get old
You got right!
Interesting you say this, democrats have done what you described for decades. Double standard much hypocrite?
George Will was right.. about 6 months ago he said “the great human capacity of boredom” would take down Trump.
@Greg Bors Sad, but true how can we make liberals cry! No policies or ideas in place…
The Sesame Street parody of Trump has aged well. Is that why he cut funding to Public Broadcasting?
IQ45: When I get a high score for my test, I deserve all the credit. If I fail, it’s the teachers’ fault.
Hard to believe that a mature, pillar of responsibility like DJT would place the blame ANYWHERE else. He has a long-standing history of taking criticism well, owning up to his mistakes, and sharing the good and the bad where it should be shared (SARCASM ALERT)
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I’m so proud of my fellow Americans who rose to the occasion and picked democracy!❤❤❤❤❤❤
It’s funny how Joe Biden and all the other Democrats said we’ve lost democracy because they thought there was going to be a red wave for the Red Wave didn’t happen and now they’re all patent themselves on the back for saving democracy hypocrites that’s all Democrats are they will say whatever it takes to get a vote got to hand it to him they know how to play the game and they don’t care what you think as long as they gain power
donald trump: “if my candidates win, it’s thanks to me. If they lose, it’s not my fault.” Go figure.