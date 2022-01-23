Second person found dead outside in Montreal

A 64-year-old woman was found dead outside in Montreal, trying to survive the night in the frigid cold. Vanessa Lee reports.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
26 comments
Sorry for the loss for all those who knew this person 😔.
This is unacceptable in a modern society ..
The homeless are freezing to death from lack of shelter. Meanwhile, there are empty condos on every other block in this city.
@Sonny J …Lmao! Have you considered getting a job?
@TourCaddie Do you want to lose yours and get canceled????
@Sonny J …so is that a no? Just going to be a beggar? Please try and get me fired and canceled. It will give you another thing to fail at.
@Sonny J Walmart is hiring, freak.
@Sonny J just open thé door let them sleep in thé emergency stairs dont need To bring To your home
WoW!
This is extremely sad and it really shouldn’t be happening!
😥
And trudeau just sent 120 million to ukraine
right into the hands of organized crime 🙁
What? They have so much money in Quebec, how do you not have enough shelters.
have you been to Qiebec? Seems Godless.
Well…, it wasn’t 15 dead frozen, that’s something to keep them cheery for days and days…
This makes me so sad.
This is where government should focus on. Mental health. Is worse now because of the lockdown.
This is where government should focus on. Mental health. Is worse now because of the lockdown.
This is extremely sad and it really shouldn’t be happening!
This is extremely sad and it really shouldn’t be happening!
This is extremely sad and it really shouldn’t be happening!
The time is always right to do what is right.
– Martin Luther King Jr.-
Governing authorities do what is right, ASAP!
The time is always right to do what is right.
– Martin Luther King Jr.-
Governing authorities do what is right, ASAP!
Very very sad 🙏
The time is always right to do what is right.
– Martin Luther King Jr.-
Governing authorities do what is right, ASAP!