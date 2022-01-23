Second person found dead outside in Montreal 1

Second person found dead outside in Montreal

26 comments

 

A 64-year-old woman was found dead outside in Montreal, trying to survive the night in the frigid cold. Vanessa Lee reports.

26 comments

  3. The homeless are freezing to death from lack of shelter. Meanwhile, there are empty condos on every other block in this city.

    3. @Sonny J …so is that a no? Just going to be a beggar? Please try and get me fired and canceled. It will give you another thing to fail at.

  11. This is where government should focus on. Mental health. Is worse now because of the lockdown.

  13. This is extremely sad and it really shouldn’t be happening!

  16. The time is always right to do what is right.
    – Martin Luther King Jr.-
    Governing authorities do what is right, ASAP!

