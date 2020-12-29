SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

70 Comments on "See GOP senator’s reaction to Trump’s ‘death wish’ tweet"

  1. Triple Fun | December 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    How it makes sense? It stimulates the economy it help the American people with bills and debts. This guy is a clown.

    • MarcosElMalo2 | December 29, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @Milton Bradley I already had direct deposit enabled with the IRS/Treasury Dept., so I didn’t need to do anything. This was after weeks of research to find out what I needed to do! At the end of the day, despite my worries, the money just showed up. And it was a godsend—my refrigerator broke the day before the money was deposited into my account. It’s likely I’d have been living out of an ice chest for months without that payment.

    • Bridget's Nintendo Switch | December 29, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      @Mrsjay Jones The only clown he may compare too is Pennywise. And I think maybe Pennywise may have more heart than this dude and his cohorts.

    • Dylan Cohen | December 29, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      jpnewpic88.men

    • Pamela | December 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Virginia Moss Virginia, I’m with you on everything except not providing the middle class a boost. There is a $ cap on recipients so that helps, but where I’m from, these are the households helping those in need. These are the free of charge caregivers, donators, food distributors, servers, drivers, volunteers, etc … The hands holding America together. Their expenses have increased too. However, this group is likely to give much of it back to those in need. It’d be money well spent.

    • Vikky Hillyer | December 29, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      @Jedi Roque he isn’t concerned with the same economy you are. It’s a K shaped recovery, hence the stock market is doing great for the people who can afford to play the market, but for us peons, we are sunk. We are losing the lower middle class people from this. Don’t get too comfortable folks, middle class is next!

  2. Vincent LeGrowl | December 29, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Typical. Someone who doesn’t need the money voting against it.

    • Jonathan Murray | December 29, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      You rich people sit on top of our country and hide behind youbemptry hands like you have problems with bills car payments and house payments and gass oil rlecity .you got made if those are not your problems .what about a these people that are getting evicted I don’t no about you but I can’t stand to watch a family get kick out of one place just to get kicked out of another but your helping hands are everything to us to our people that have it you schould be great full and help the ones that need are you that selfish you can ignore the problems like there just going to go away .robbery’s go o up when people can’t eat my friend as a kid would do b and es to eat to steel good I don’t no about you but I hate to see someone get in trouble steeling food but it happens all the time nthing are bad and there getting eorse

    • William Springer | December 29, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      Nobody needs it. Get to work.

    • Dei Avery | December 29, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @Sharon Z wasn’t it for incomes under $75,000?

    • Dylan Cohen | December 29, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      jpnewpic88.men

    • Lost Birds Production | December 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Andrea andrea I’m Republican

  3. Max Johnson | December 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    To say America is better off now then in March is crazy…if anything it is more needed now!

    • Bridget's Nintendo Switch | December 29, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      @Steven Brown Reread his comment and re-listen to the video. *Toomey* said we are better off now than we were in March. Comprehension is key, luv.

    • Bridget's Nintendo Switch | December 29, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Kemble Hopefully that clown and skull & crossbones are meant for *Toomey*. the one who said it and not the OP for *repeating* what *Toomey said*. If not, rewatch the video and listen.

    • Steven Brown | December 29, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Bridget’s Nintendo Switch he actually said “then in”. You tried it though. Maybe your vision is bad? Maybe you’re just stupid? It’s like saying “your welcome”. It’s spelled wrong. #gameover

    • Steven Brown | December 29, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      @Bridget’s Nintendo Switch also, I’m talking about a comment, not the video. You should stay in your lane.

    • Pam M | December 29, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      @Mac Daddy 50 💯🤦🏽‍♀️

  4. Realpeopleneverpost | December 29, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    They gave trillions to billionaires yet cry when it goes to everyday people.

  5. MusiciansReflib | December 29, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Everyone I know is in dire need. This guy has the nerve to say most people have been unaffected..

    • Tin Man | December 29, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      I’m an essential worker. I haven’t lost a dime. I don’t need the stimulus check so I’m going to give it to my local food bank. And I URGE my fellow Americans to do the same. This is a time to come together and help each other out! That is the spirit of America. It’s what we as a nation are all about.

    • sacredweeds | December 29, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      I went to a restaurant, outside, in the snow, because they can’t seat inside. The employees that are there have increased wages but the layoffs were crazy bad.

    • MusiciansReflib | December 29, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Tin Man You sir, are a philanthropist. I hope I could be like that if I’m ever well off financially. I think it would be very difficult for me to give it away. Maybe not.

  6. Vinghamn | December 29, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    I love how the forget most people are still trying to get unemployment because it’s backed up

  7. Cynthia Rowley | December 29, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    “,,,We are not going to figure out,,,” that’s a republican promise.

  8. Christopher Chilton-Smith | December 29, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    “Money we don’t have”
    This guy thinks we’re all idiots.

    • Christopher Chilton-Smith | December 29, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @Dregoth Dread Yeah, I don’t think you know how our monetary system works, probably running on outdated information.

      We create money from nothing, we don’t have to borrow it and it won’t increase inflation. The deficit is someone else’s surplus, usually the rich by means of massive and unnecessary tax cuts, that surplus can instead be pointed at those struggling and become their surplus.

      Money isn’t an issue here, unfortunately it’s easy to fool people that know little about how our current monetary system works into thinking the United States budget has to be balanced like it’s a household and this guy is literally banking on you believing that.

    • Dylan Cohen | December 29, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      jpnewpic88.men

    • Scott Johnston | December 29, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      I bet he’s not so “sensible” when it comes to military spending. Probably gives defense contractors everything they want.

    • Fuzzybeanerizer | December 29, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Chilton-Smith We create money from nothing? Then why do any of us even need to have jobs? Seems to me the government DOES borrow money, there IS interest due on that borrowing, and year after year our taxes that go to cover that interest CAN’T be used to pay for anything else.

    • Kristine | December 29, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      The entire GOP and many Dems also believe we are idiots while they treat us like garbage, arrogance BEYOND MEASURE.

  9. Halloween111 | December 29, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    He acts like the money is coming out of his pocket. It doesn’t. It comes out of ours.

    • Melissa Wardnn | December 29, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      What about the people that can’t pay their rent. Buy food?

    • Education Academy Corner | December 29, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      @jack tabor gaming
      Trump success

    • Asafmoney | December 29, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      Real.Talk. If only Dumbass Jake Tapper had the capability of pointing things like this out mid interview instead of sitting back and enabling completely idiotic/shameless & irrelevant talking points we’d get somewhere, but nope.

    • James Duke | December 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      Just give me back $2,000 from all the taxes I have paid in my life! During the last recession I kept a $500k a month payroll going. Paid huge tax bills. Now I can’t get a mere couple grand?

  10. Jose Bracamontes | December 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    If this was about giving tax brakes to big corporations and millionaires he had no problem

  11. sldecker38 | December 29, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    “We need to target the people that received PPP loans.”

    So… the fucking mega churches?

    • Angel Melendez | December 29, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Wanda Camara cause some of us know they are even worst than politicians taking advantage of people for their $$ ! God Is all around you , have you seen the obscenity of these people who r running these churches ? How many Jerry Falwells and oh that lunatic Trump let into the White House “ angels coming from Africa” oh “ you have to call now and send $$ to show your commitment to god now “ ! Wake up

    • Glenda Faye | December 29, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Wanda Camara If the church receives money from the government and they want to be politically involved the church should be taxed. Period.

    • Craig Fisher | December 29, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Angel Melendez Even if the people that didn’t loose their job, we still had to pay higher prices on just about everything !@

    • Daniel | December 29, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Yeah target my Republican boss that applied for PPP the first time even though we will be hitting his profit margin which is more than last year also making his laborers take days off with no pay to balance his payroll after receiving PPP money.

    • A-1 | December 29, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Wow you said that right the mega churches need nothing.

  12. WickedCats | December 29, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    Funny, they had the money to give billion dollar business’s plenty of money.

    • Jason B | December 29, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      …and other countries. If these politicians would have hashed out a bill for America and not funding all of these other countries, it would have been a MUCH better starting point.

    • Constance Roberson | December 29, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      If you don’t have people supported by using these businesses that they propped up real good, then won’t that be a waste of money? And you don’t get it? Really

  13. Satya Richburg NuJu | December 29, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    All that Covid doesn’t kill, the starving will or the police still over a unpaid bill, still push away the pill and conquer that hill like G.I Jack and Jill.

  14. Poo poo Pichu | December 29, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    Republicans institute historic tax cuts, and then complain about not having money
    Gfy toomy

  15. Reasons Reasons | December 29, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    I have one word for Pat Toomey: hypocrite.

  16. Chris | December 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    has no problem giving money to the rich.
    the dead deserve it more.

  17. janewright315 | December 29, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    What a freak. Was falling over himself to bail out corporations and his wealthy donors.

  18. Mr. Reckless | December 29, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    This man doesn’t care about the American people. Why should he care? He’s a millionaire.

  19. Mary | December 29, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    Toomey is twisting the facts. He’s just offering his own alternative facts.

    • MarcosElMalo2 | December 29, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      I don’t think he’s wrong, but I haven’t seen him propose an ALTERNATIVE solution. If he gives reasons for why a proposal won’t work without offering a better idea, those reasons are just excuses.

    • Kristine | December 29, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @MarcosElMalo2 He is straight up provably lying. He is, in literal fact, wrong.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.