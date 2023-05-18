Recent Post
Your channel has come under fire for showing both sides….your channel has the most people on the scene in war zones and disasters than any other channel since the days of the big three. Your channel has a lot of brave people trying to show what is going on. That is considered news…keep it up. You will get by and when you look back you will be proud of your reporting…the best part of your channel!
I agree and I’m on the right.
Republicans: “Fake News”
Democrats: “OMG they’re showing both sides now. Boycott!”
Independents: “This is the way it should be, kudos.”
@matt lessley Ha ha I am too, but as a right winger I do not likeTrump….what does that make me? I will Confess..I am Canadian and here i would be called a small “c” conservative! One other thing about Canadian politics…leaders get one, possibly two strikes..never three..coaches included….what is going on down there?
00:00 – Satellite images reveal extensive damage in Ukraine
00:19 – Contrasting images show Ukraine’s devastation over the past year
02:27 – Russia claims destruction of US Patriot missile battery
03:44 – Acknowledgment that the Ukraine offensive has escalated beyond initial intentions
04:24 – Ukrainian officials anticipate further Russian aggression
04:53 – Discussion with Alexander Ronni Ask regarding efforts to arrest him by Russian authorities
07:53 – Summary
@deep. It’s a relief to learn that Ukraine is winning . I can sense the triumphalism returning. Thanks , CNN.
CNN, show the footage of aftermath and we agree they are wrong.
Thank you, Have a great day, don’t forget to vote Republican
Just an hour or so we were bombed again. Kyiv. I slept and was awaken by terrible sounds. But Patriot hit rockets. We are alive because of this weapon. Thank you all for it-you saved my life. And not only mine
Stay strong!
No problem. Consider it a downpayment on the $1 Trillion we owe you to rebuild.
You’re Welcome!
I wanna see the _visual proof_ of its destruction if it ever happened. I only saw missiles launched and flashes.
It’s definitely not destroyed lol. Part of it may have been hit by debris after it shot down the missiles.
Thats classified.
You’re more than welcome to join the war to get that information.
@John Smith it will soon be declassified
How excited they are about just damaging a weapon is really just pathetic. What would warrant excitement would be something like say taking back Kherson city, or making a new friend in the international community or finding a country unlike Syria or North Korea willing to have lunch with you. Do they not see how ridiculous they are?
Just show the footage of aftermath and we agree they are wrong.
@𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗱𝘆𝗺𝘆𝗿 𝗭𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗸𝘆𝘆yeah the russians took out a missile defense system after months of losing their tanks. they’re really cool
Mum, mum! Look! I hit something this time! – That’s nice, Honey. Is it another apartment complex? – * indignant* No! I’m a big girl now, and can hit something of actual strategic relevance: 1/8 of a missile system! – * sighs under her breath* That’s nice, Honey, you’re real fierce and mighty now.
Missile debris falls on a radar or launcher and the orcs get excited like it’s their biggest achievement in life. 😂😂😂😂😂
CNN, show the footage of aftermath and we agree they are wrong.
@𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗱𝘆𝗺𝘆𝗿 𝗭𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗸𝘆𝘆 jeezus christ!! posting the same comment 50 times it what “looks fishy”
Have some respect to Christ !
And yes, my comments are visible because we are entitled to know the truth and SEE the proof.
😂 на рлс и 5 патриотов случайно так 😂
😂 Fine. Fire another volley and see what happens.
A Patriot battery consists of 11 different vehicles spaced kilometers apart. 8 launchers, a radar, a command, and a power unit. Worst case, they got one of 11 targets in a single Patriot system. Repair/replace the single lost unit. In the meantime, the other 5 Kinzhals didn’t hit anything, nor did the cruise missiles or the other ballistic missiles. I think there were NASAMS and IrisT at the location helping out. Possibly hundreds of lives were saved.
CNN, show the footage of aftermath and we agree they are wrong.
LOL Russia fired two Kinzhals, both hit their targets. The Patriot fired all of its 32 of its missiles at incoming drones, turning on the radar which gave away its position, then it was hit with a Kinzhal. Nothing can shoot down a hypersonic missile, definitely not a Patriot system, that’s ridiculous. The impact on the Patriot battery is on film.
As Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said, Ukraine traditionally shoots down more missiles than we launch.
Wagner, dude, acting all cocky.. while wearing American gear. 😂
Let’s face it. Russian gear is not cool!😄😆
@Tele Bubba Or very effective.
To the Ukrainian heroes, we salute you! 🇺🇦💪🌻 We in the USA can only imagine the horrors that you have experienced and witnessed in the war. We pray for your safety and for our American politicians to provide you with the necessary weapons to win, not just enough to survive.
Unfortunately, Russia has instilled fear in the West, preventing us from providing F16s or other long-range weapons, for fear of Russian nuclear retaliation. However, Russia’s greatest weapon is not nuclear, but its ability to destabilize and intimidate the West into inaction.
We are sorry, Ukraine. We stand with you 🇺🇦💪🌻 in your pursuit of peace, while Russia stands for death 🇷🇺🤡. The US would not have been able to win the Iraq war without the high-tech weapons such as F16s, and we recognize that the Ukrainians need similar support to avoid unnecessary loss of life.
buchakiller dogdoll of bidenorks zelehitler kaput
@Undex Vedichi What language are you using? I do not understand a word.
Their news looks like a damn game show floor lmao. They are so proud of their invasion im embarrassed for them.
Why can’t we see close footage of the system after the b arrage?
@𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗱𝘆𝗺𝘆𝗿 𝗭𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗸𝘆𝘆 Kopek for your effort. with exact location, time schedule and names and addresses of operators, family members? Do you know that the fsb is responsible for the 1999 Moscow apartment bombings? June 6 is general strike day in Russia
So you don’t want to know the truth?
Afraid of it?
@𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗱𝘆𝗺𝘆𝗿 𝗭𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗸𝘆𝘆 kopek for your effort. You know that the fsb murdered 300+ sleeping Russian apartment dwellers in the 1999 Moscow apartment bombings and are good with it. The Patriot was damaged, but still functional. June 6 is general strike day in Russia
Russian soldier showing the front line walking up the stair, his uniform and gears look brand new.
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o Ruzzian troll
Russian commanders fight from the rear by all accounts.
Wagner’s not Russian. Mercenary.
If he was a Wagner commander then why would he contradict Prigozhin? He was probably an FSB agent.
Yeah looks fake
The Russians must have had some sort of forward observer/spy telling them the location of that patriot system. Either that or it was a complete fluke while targeting civilian buildings. Russian military hardware is just too crappy and stupid to target a small vehicle from that distance, even with their satellites they can’t really pin it down because those patriot systems would move regularly enough. All Russian satellite schedules are known anyway, so they would know how often and when to move. That worked remarkably well so far… most experts expected Russia to completely beat down Ukraine’s air defenses, but NATO reconaissance snitched on bombers and cruise missiles….
Just show the aftermath of that system close enough to see
Although damaged, the system is still functional.
It’s pretty difficult to ‘destroy’ a Patriot system because it’s made up of different modules (e.g. launcher, radar, control station, power plant) that are spread apart.
Поздно – уничтожена😂
Saudi Arabia and Turkey already said it capabilities are exaggerated and they were not happy paying for that difficult useless junk.
And operating personnel. Were those poor souls Americans? 🤔
If you destroy the launcher, you kind of make the rest useless for missile defense, unless a new launcher is had…
“They are shelling us from afar because they can’t fight us up close, we are too strong” has got to be the weird sentence that connects modern military tactics with how kindergarten fights are settled, lol
It’s like a child taunting another to fight like a man with fists instead of using their nails. Childish. Dead Wagners don’t look so strong to me.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
They are fighting Street to Street so it’s not fighting afar
😂🤣🤡
Why cut the interview mid-sentence?
So appreciate you Erin!!!❤
CNN fighting by nails
His case in Moscow reminds me of Edward Snowden
“Russian ‘hypersonic’ missile destroys Ukrainian Patriot missile.”
“Russian artillery destroys HIMARS missile.”
“Russian tank destroys Javelin missile.”
“Russian cruiser destroys Neptune missile.”
– Not untrue, but I think I see an unhealthy pattern here.
The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace is like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
*You are welcome to share this message if you agree.
This bot is in every comment section
@Glinton Gordon russian bots? Yes they are.😂