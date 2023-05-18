Recent Post
“Morons had a king with Donald Trump.”
– Joe Rogan 😆👍
No lie detected
Doesn’t joe Rogan like him?
@Tru 32
Nope 😆
When he says “are you ready”…. he’s making up answer in his head.
So transparently! HAH!
It also means another LIE.
While playing his invisible accordian which he always does when he’s lying!
THE GREAT THING IS THAT WHATEVER COMES OUTTA HIS MOUTH CAN ALSO BE USED AGAINST HIM TOO & WILL BE=OOOPSY 😂😂😂
“Are you ready?”
“No, hang on for a second while I turn on my bullsh-t detector.”
Trump-“….they automatically became declassified when I took them!”
Trump’s attorney Palatore-“I QUIT!!!!”
😂😂😂😂😂😂
I just think it’s declassified and then it becomes declassified.
@Mari E Like Carnack on the old Johnny Carson show.(For those posters over 50)
@Mari E green lantern … just think of it , and will become a real thing
Why is this happening? So he won’t win. This is sick
The thief says, “No! I do not possess any valuables belonging to other people!” (At the moment I stole them, they started belonging to me!)
Almost like the election!!
@Loladaise I see what you did there. But I’d like to point out. It’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool then to type on the internet and remove all doubt.
“We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t an upside to Trump”.
– Tucker Carlson Fox News
both Trumps biggest supporter and hater
@Alt Fact so true
Yikes! Something TC said about DJ6T that I can agree with!
You lefted out the part when Tucker said, “Trump is a demonic force”
This country is beyond insane to let this ish continue. You indict him and have a trial. Let the chips fall where they may. My God.
He’ll never ever do a day in jail. The justice system isn’t equipped for this. It’s for the little people.
Exactly what the holdup,let’s make this happenTrump supporters know Trump deserves to be in jail.Great comment. 👍👍
WHAT THE HELL YOU THINK THEY’RE DOING 😂😂😂
So basically a third of the country is aiding and abetting a known criminal.
But we absolutely have to crack down on poor people shoplifting food from Walmart
Yep
@Genon Bradford BUT OF COURSE SINCE THEY’RE THE POORLY EDUCATED ONE’S 😂😂😂
For $2,000,000 Dollars Giuliani can get Trump a Pardon.
😂😂😂
😂
President Biden to Giuliani: “Hey Rudy, give me $5 million dollars and I’ll pardon your boy, Donny.
We’ll split it, I get 99%, and you get 1%.
And, just so you know, there’s a 100% tax on your 1%.
Thanks buddy! It’s been a pleasure doing business with you!”
OMG 😂😂😂
U believe that woman who claims rape but wont go to the police to report it? 😂😂😂
He always says Presidential Records Act for the Fox “News” viewers because they won’t check and she should have pushed back on that statement from him.
Yup she should have read the definition
@BSING 2U Or asked, “Have you read it?”
They should have at least had a panel of very well known legal experts on stage with him. Every time he made a false statement they could weigh in with a True or False buzzer. In the days after, they could each show the laws as they are written as opposed to the laws according to Gen Pop and Trump’s empty head.
Trust was a bedrock of our society. Trump and those who embrace him have destroyed that.
Hahahahaha good one. What a compelling comment
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀.
what’s the difference between a garbanzo bean and a chickpea?
A: Trump never had a garbanzo bean on his face.
(Mr. Sherwood)
I imagine that informing Trump of the law and proper procedure was the first thing The Archives communicated when they contacted him initially.
He obviously thinks the law doesnt apply to him. An utter nutcase
Trump talks about himself – Trump brand, I, me, my, mine –
while Biden talks about America – Americans, us, we ours
The difference, with trump it is always about Trump and what Trump will get out of it. While Biden has alway seen it as service to the people.
It is both simple and obvious
😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Loladaise most Americans and the world will be laughing at trump forever more😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
His legacy and yours 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Americans are slow to catch on
Loladaise
Don’t you mean
🤬🤬🤬?
Like the maga messiah?
At this point, I’ve even stopped tapping my shoes waiting for Dumpster Trump to be indicted and jailed after a trial.
He and Hillary can share a cell.
@Brian B
Donald can share his favorite reading material.
Actually, Jack Smith could be all set to indict trump on whatever charges. But Merrick Garland could veto the entire thing if he wants to. It’s Garland’s call, unfortunately.
It was not a “raid”. It was a lawful search.
A raid. But hey, its ok to have secret docs in your unguarded garage in a paper box. Yep.
@Ray Whitehead lawful execution of a search warrant
@Candy Candy lawful with guns, and flashing lights, treated as crime scenes?.
What more could Jack Smith possibly want? Alot of the work was done for him by the Jan 6 Committee, the GA DA Grand Jury, and the FBI in the Mar-A-Lago raid. This must move forward now, not later.
I agree 100 percent. What more could Jack want?
Remember, it’ll probably be a dragnet like no other, pulling up a straining net full of weird, deep-dwelling, gelatinous miscreants, writhing blindly in the exposing light of justice.
It’s like he thinks that if he keeps repeating his lies, they’ll come true.
Unfortunately, psychology has shown this to be the case. Not that lies become a truth but that repeating even lies will eventually be believed by large portions of the population. We have a critical thinking brain drain on the undereducated conservative side of our population.
@Stephen Lewis I’m left waffling between rage and pity for all of magadom.
Well, it’s always worked that way before for him, right? 🤦♀️
@Clem Fandango Me as well after all they too are my fellow citizens. I’m more outraged by the Billionaires using their platforms to manipulate the minds of people that don’t even know they’re being played.
Trumps best defence …is for trumps lawyer is to say our client is extremely stupid and doesn’t have a clue about any protocol on this because he golfed most of the time !
and he cheats at golf too, like crazy!
@dral9657 — I am curious; are you from the UK? (In the US, the word “defence” is more commonly spelled defense.
@Linda S-K – Kind of a stupid question because you answered it yourself through your deduction that it was a British spelling
Funny how just about every single person who ever worked closely for Trump later ends up coming public with their disdain for him.
Since when does not knowing about a law constitute a valid defense? That’s not how it works.
Every, and I mean every, court that I sat in, ignorance & stupidity was NEVER a valid defense…
Especially in case of a public official who has a duty to know these laws and swore an oath to uphold and defend them!
I don’t understand how his possible ignorance is even relevant in this.
It worked for Trump.
And as he said in the same town hall, that he had the “absolute right” to not only take whatever he wanted, but to show whoever he wanted. I just can’t wait for a Judge to look him in the face and say, nahhhhh… 🤔
Yeh but problem is,any judge who does that will face backlash, threats, and likely physical violence.
@Chinedu Opara how about you go and read the law they put in question. Here’s the Presidential Records act. The Presidential Records Act (PRA) of 1978, 44 U.S.C. ß2201-2209, governs the official records of Presidents and Vice Presidents that were created or received after January 20, 1981 (i.e., beginning with the Reagan Administration). The PRA changed the legal ownership of the official records of the President from private to public, and established a new statutory structure under which Presidents, and subsequently NARA, must manage the records of their Administrations. The PRA was amended in 2014, which established several new provisions. As you can see the documents he took were “public” documents meaning that after his administration/term was over he could keep documents that were used.
Again people cant use their brains and only blindly believe others without using common sense. Go back to kindergarten to learn common sense k.