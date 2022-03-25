See how US firefighters are helping Ukraine March 25, 2022 28 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News, ukraine, US, World Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
28 comments
Thank you firefighters! 👏👏👏🇺🇦🌻🌻🌻🌻 The mat is beautiful and historic in showing the brother/sisterhood between the people.
Love It!!! Not because he’s UKRAINIAN, because firefighters are a brotherhood in its entirety! This is just what they are about! 👍👏👏👏
Just edited to include your point, that mat says it all, brought me to tears of pride. 🇺🇦🌻
*not only because he’s Ukrainian
Thank you, firefighters!
God bless you guys!!
Americans. Their generosity and willingness to help never disappoints.
unless your proputtin and believing the lies being told
Nice joke))
@Ildar Shafigullin you’re making a fool of yourself dude 🤦🏻♂️
“The structure of world peace cannot be the work of one man, or one party, or one nation…it must be a peace which rests on the cooperative effort of the whole world.”
March 1, 1945
I wish you all the best. Kindness and joy. Lord have mercy.
Slava brothers of Ukraine 🇺🇦 ❤️
This is the prime example of standing United with Ukraine the world is standing by Ukraine by all of us helping each other out in this fight of freedom and democracy God-bless Ukraine glory to Ukraine and all the soldiers from different countries
Freedom and democracy? You means – American reedom and democracy?))
Nice joke.
@Ildar Shafigullin better then Russian freedom at least 😂,
@Rey Bey I born in Ukrain. Live in Russian. Live in Europe. You will talk me about freedom)) Very fanny
According to University of Chicago Professor of Political Science, John Mearsheimer, the USA and NATO is responsible for starting this war, not Putin.
https://youtu.be/xbuQIxput9c
Zelensky is hailed as a hero by Americans today. Tomorrow he will be proven a zero when Ukrainians find their cities destroyed with countless human lives lost. Eventually, Ukraine will still not join NATO after a peace agreement is reached. Why ?
Ukraine’s fate is sealed by the fact it is located next to Russia’s border. Had it been located near France or Britain, Putin will have no problem, say if Ireland wants to join NATO.
The USA has the Monroe Doctrine which says that no distant great power can have a military alliance in the Western Hemisphere. When Russia tried to set up missiles in Cuba, USA has a right to object. But now Russia can’t object USA putting missiles at its doorstep ? Why the double standards ? Will USA allow Russia and China to set up military alliance and base with Cuba, with missiles pointing at Florida USA today ?
USA politicians will go down in history as cowards and evil for using Ukrainians to fight Russia on their behalf, using Zelensky a pro USA leader who gets his instructions from the USA. Why ? It’s very clear by now USA and NATO had never intended to engage in a war directly with Russia. All they want is to use Ukraine to fight Russia using Ukrainian blood. USA will fight Russia to the last drop of Ukrainian blood, supporting a war far away from its own continent. If this is not despicable and cowardice, what is ?
https://youtu.be/xbuQIxput9c
This video is by far the best if you want to understand why Putin has no choice but to invade Ukraine.
As an actor Zelensky was Servant of the People
As a president Zelensky is a servant of the West.
https://youtu.be/fAZJqQEe8mc
Ukraine, on the behest of Zelensky, who received counsel from USA, obviously knew in advance that there will be no direct support from USA or NATO. See Professor John Mearsheimer advice to Ukraine, parallels the view of Dr Henry Kissinger, Ukraine must never be a military outpost of either NATO or Russia.
https://youtu.be/fAZJqQEe8mc
The West wants to divide and conquer Eastern Europe, making Ukrainians and Russians enemies instead of friends.
Thank you firefighters!
Glory to Ukraine
It was wild to see firefighters putting out fires started by bombs. The commitment and bravery of the Ukrainian people has been astounding to watch.
What an awesome statement of the brotherhood of firefighters! Way to go!!
Especially considering that many of our fire fighters, police, SWAT, Paramedics, and EMT folks are purchasing their own equipment because their departments are limited, to lower end PPE and other safety goods, by their lack of funding.
Beautiful. That’s what humans are SUPPOSED to do.
the brotherhood/sisterhood of firefighters….well, they are a class among themselves. this was a beautiful story. May all those that use this gear be protected.
Fantastic story and the flag will be amazing with all the badges from the different Fire stations that have donated, what a show of unity .
I love the statement at the end which is ,”the people who wore this gear before you ,now stand behind you !!!! The World 🌍 is behind you …🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
God bless all firefighters!
God Bless ALL Firefighters and especially the ones who are helping Ukraine!! 🙏🏻💙🇺🇦🇺🇸🌎
That’s a wonderful story. While NLAWs, Ammo & Combat gear are needed for Ukraine, I hadn’t even thought about the need for Lifesaving Equipment.
These Firefighters once again, give us inspiration. Maybe one day some Ukrainian & American Firefighters/First Responders can meet up in a more peaceful world.
Beautiful! Since this invasion began we have seen neverending shots of brave Ukrainian firemen battling blazing buildings and tying to save lives even as the Russian shelling continues. I could only imagine how exhausted they must be. Proud of both President Biden’s efforts and the efforts of all the volunteers to help Ukraine resist tyranny.