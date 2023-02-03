See inside secret DEA lab cracking down on fake pills February 3, 2023 41 comments Tagged with Dea, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, fake pills, fentanyl, forensic lab Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
41 comments
Wow. Thank you. I appreciate you keeping us informed. Really, I’m impressed. I will always appreciate Ridwan. Our government has no idea how much people are struggling right now. Your truthful advice on mental health, homelessness, gun violence, mass killings, elementary schools, hunger, lack of access to healthcare, racial tensions, hatred, fentanyl overdoses, gang violence, police brutality, violations of human rights, mass illegal immigration, the collapse of the financial system, the extreme economic downturn, record-high inflation, and the Great Depression has been very helpful to me and helped keep this story alive. It has been a true blessing. Can it really get any better than that? You are brilliant
Hello there
How are you doing today hope you had a wonderful day
I’d like to thank drugs for winning the War on Drugs.
The DEA and government for that matter has no reason to ever win this drug war. Every step they take I firmly believe is to keep the con going.
23 years old from nyc almost 2 years sober after 3 long years sniffing fent and 4 od’s fent almost took my life multiple times I made it to the other side okay by the grace of god. don’t stop fighting you can all get better. This can only make us stronger.
🏆👍Welcome back to your life. Reading your message is so inspiring. 😊
If you are dying to get sober. Listen to GilT. ☝🎯 – Life long raging alcoholic and addict 11 years sober.
Hopefully your vaccinated 😆🤣😆😆💉💉💉💉💉☠️☠️☠️☠️
Subs?
@Sean Jw for a bit yes. works wonders
Vote Republican, close the border
What we need is our BORDER SECURED!!!!!!!!
That’s a right wing jerk off fantasy.
Supply will always find demand. Always. Zero exceptions in the history of human civilization.
@kenofken So it’s just a ginormous coincidence that all these drug deaths and addiction have skyrocketed since Biden opened the border?🙄
As long as drugs are illegal, there will be bad people willing to provide what the government doesn’t regulate. Every step the government makes in this war against the people is designed to keep the war going. I say end the drug war, let adults buy whatever they want, consume whatever they want, as long as they don’t get behind the wheel or provide to our kids. Worried about a drug addict stealing or murdering? Guess what, they still do that now and the criminalization of their consumption choices don’t stop that. Worried about gang violence, moving illicit drugs out of their control removes their funding source, not to mention allows for disputes to be settled in court rather then violently on our streets. A gang drug dealer has no problems selling to kids, a regulated market where drugs can be purchased from a regulated market can control access more then this blackmarket unregulated uncontrolled system we have now. Do I think drugs are good, no, but making it a crime is what’s driving a lot of our societal problems.
@Christian 153 There were a f*ck of a lot of people dying under Trump too, and those numbers won’t go down at all if Trump regains power and pursues the same policies.
The drug war has a perfect, umblemished record of total failure for more than 100 years. It failed long before Biden was in office, or even born, and it will fail for another 100 years or 1,000 years regardless of who is in charge.
They can’t even keep drugs like this out of maximum security prisons. The idea that someone can “seal a border” is childish fantasy.
These new drugs are so potent and compact that millions of doses can fit in a very tiny package. It costs virtually nothing to synthesize relative to its profit. It doesn’t require processing of bulk crops like opium or coca in some source country. It doesn’t need to cross 10 borders and 50 different jurisdictions to get here.
This will never be solved by border patrolling or law enforcement.
@kenofken Drugs a just 1 reason to secure our southern border.
I love how the media pretends they care about the citizens health. I wish I had PLATINUM health insurance like the corrupt politicians voted for themselves… instead of my Bronze.
Airing this story is in the public’s interest
It’s also in the public interest to advise where these fake pills are coming from. Straight over the border. From every country you can think of.
I lost my only brother 11 years ago to Oxycotin and Xanax.
It is devastating to watch the opoid epidemic still raging on….
Sorry for your loss.
Secret lab? Reminds me when the Feds poisoned booze back in the 1930s to cut down on moonshiners during prohibition.
Is there any doubt as to whether recruiting individuals into a middle class is “[equivalent to] just [just meaning, “simply”] begging for crime to exist, with the population of the middle class being the perpetrators? Therefore, when a family of elites shuns a daughter or son, the daughter or son may make it appropriate for him or herself to be “culled from the herd” (before he or she becomes a Witness in the Court instead of a Defendant, and drives us all insane)?
At first, it was not socially acceptable for one to ask a man if he would allow one to do a surgery on him. Also, I would like you to know that technically, it should be more difficult to survive in America for those who are socioeconomically part of the lower-middle class, compared with Those in the Lower Class. Sarita would need to help me reconnect with my upper-middle class acquaintances in order for us to have a life which I would be able to tolerate. I am planning to be a truck driver in America when I return.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=PhHNFH0M714&feature=shares
@Kamran Rowshandel where are all Bidens promises to those in the middle/lower class that he has abandoned since he was voted into office?
All is Americans got is inflation, inflation and more inflation…..but that is Trump’s fault right even if the economy was growing fast before Joe sabotaged all that happened prior to his election.
Follow the money trail. Find out who is benefiting by smuggling fentanyl into the country.
I know whenever I purchase a bottle of Makers Mark, 750ml, with a sticker from the surgeon general, that it is authentic. We need the same authentication and regulation by states and governments to ensure a product is what it says it is and in order to do that, it can’t be banned or criminalized. All drugs should be legal with the same regulation and standards alcohol requires, with age limits, licenses to distribute and sell, a federal government to track and enforce offenders working around standards that keep people safe. The drug war ends when it’s no longer illegal, open the free market to end the black market.
Have you seen Portland?
I’m glad I never got hooked on pills. I just stick with rolling joints 👍.
There are never any good outcomes from getting involved with “white powder” drugs.
Rooooooooll another one
Just like the other one
That one’s burned just ’bout to the end
So comon and be a real friend
It’s shocking how customers aren’t even carrying anymore unlike in the movies to see if they’re not getting ripped off with something fake. These people would rather be ignorant completely, it’s mind-blowing.
As long as the Big Guy gets his 10%.👍
Do not do drugs ! Say NO TO DRUGS . It’s the only way to not OD.
If only the squad would cry for our Americans dying everyday 😢
I agree. He was murdered. These murderers need to be held accountable.
Murdered but by who? How come I can hardly believe her when she says who is to blame, why didn’t you educate your son better?🫤🤷♂️
He probably loved the drug so he took too much at once :/ poor dummy 🤷♂️
Instead of raiding Area 51 you drug addicts should raid their not so secret lab. That’s where they keep the good stuff.
And it only took the DEA 30 years to “clamp down” on this problem. SMFH.
Maybe they should legalize drugs so people actually know what they are getting… btw if you say don’t do drugs you’ll never stop people from doing it, it’s one person’s own choice if they want to or not.