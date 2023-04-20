Recent Post
35 comments
Imbedded reporters do such an important job for the entire world and I want to personally thank you all and compliment your bravery! Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
CNN is an inspiration to us all
I love the passion that every single Ukrainian official I’ve ever heard interviewed speaks with. They’ve dropped the suits and all wear comfortable active wear and you can tell they are giving it their all. Is there some corruption? Sure, that happens in litterally every single conflict but I believe with my whole heart the vast majority of Ukrainians want to do what’s right for them and their country. That means using the financial and military aide to push the invaders out of their land.
I apologize on beforehand for not phrasing this correct. Their ‘casual’ appearance is like wolves in sheep skin. From the first day Zelensky appeared in his working dress one could tell his gloves were off.
All leaders should take same approach. It’s a job. Why wear suits and look like some one on the way to party. Let it be the new global fashion in the _free world_ . Then only the autocratic regimes leaders would wear suits.
Imagine them in an olive T shirt. There’s this dwarf with the big ego, the not so tall fat guy, and the taller and not so fat guy. The one with his grey beard and turban. The one with yellow hair who failed miserably in becoming a dictator. And the rest of this bunch.
Слава Україні 🇺🇦 героям слава 🇺🇦 слава ЗСУ 🇺🇦🇩🇰
I thought it was funny and a waste of everyone’s time. Basically the equivalent of Saddam saying he is going to arrest Bush.
This is what happen when a crazy person has too much money & power.
They watch cnn?
You mean nato?
@bei ya mkaa NATO? It just expanded via Finland. Ukraine isn’t NATO
2:04 Got a sense of the uncanny valley from the people they interviewed. They look like those robots that are designed to look and move like humans but not quite there
vodka
Damn Ukrainian official are so professional .
“You must be afraid”🤣-phobia diagnosis. Actually I am you freaks🤣
Too bad you don’t get to see 👀 my derogatory comments or you’d probably cry🤣
So, for the first almost 4 minutes (and the title), this article highlighted the journalists, MC’d by Tapper, who has more hair care applied than my wife has in a month. Yeah, stay connected to us commoners, and rock on…
glad they made it!
Your rainbow battalions didn’t lol
You’re welcome -Darwin😆🤝
cnn is brave. Their journalistic spirit is world-class.
Please record what is happening in Ukraine. So that descendants and people all over the world can know the truth. And I’m glad they weren’t hurt.
Thanks to the reporters and crew.
Great reporting.
Glory to Ukraine!!
“safety is just a word here, and rubble is a place” god damn man
EVERY COUNTRY SHOULD SURRENDER & RE-VALUATE TWICE THEIR CRAZY FIGHT ACTIONS
The Western world will forever live with the shame of not acting decisive enough soon enough.
Ukraine will forever live with the pain and sorrow for the same reasons.
💪💪➡️🇺🇦🕛❗ For those who didn’t and doesn’t understand:
*Arms to Ukraine NOW* !
Слава Україні 🇺🇦 героям слава 🇺🇦 слава ЗСУ 🇺🇦🇩🇰
someone has to pay for them weapons that is us tax payers our own people need help in our own country i don’t mind helping ukraine but just don’t be greedy and expect it really not our war not even a ally
More arms to last ukraine.😊
Russians have always been like this, only some pretended not to see it and treated Russians as normal people😢
Everyone behaves like this
In truth all this is common in Central America, South America, Africa, the Middle east, and numerous Asian countries.
Ukrainians bravest people I in all my years have ever seen .. out … Slava Ukraine .
Fox was there too. With the Russians ❤
I have incredible respect for them. I’ve been kept awake all night by Midwest thunderstorms with thunder and lightning and a tornado warning. It’s only one night. I couldn’t imagine more than a year like this 24/7
Nick Paton Walsh, what a terrific journalist! Thx :(:)
glad they made it! ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Glory to Ukraine God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🤩😍🥰👏🥰😍💗😘🥰🥳😘😘🤩🤲👍👍