  1. It’s crazy how life can change in just an instant. Express your affection towards your loved ones, guys, and give them a hug showing how thankful you are for them!🙌❤️👀

    1. Agree. Clothes act like a sponge so I’m assuming he must’ve been able to remove any heavy(ier) clothing he might’ve been wearing. In warm waters like those, stripping down to your skivvies is the smartest thing a person could do.

    2. @Happy Canayjian agreed. In the military they taught us how to use our clothes as an airbag to tie the sleeves and everything in a knot and make an air sack to float.

    4. @Happy Canayjian tie the end of your pant legs off in knots and then raise above the water line and fill the pants with air to make a floatation device.

  7. What an amazing story and fortunate rescue! Heartbreaking this wasn’t the outcome nearly 4 years ago and all the MOB’s 🙏🏻

  10. That is some scary stuff, great job U.S. Coast Guard! Amazing that this man did such a miraculous job surviving. Wishing him health, safety and full recovery.

    1. such an amazing guy he stayed water for 15 hour’s thank God the U.S. coast guard came the time they did because he was already struggling from going underwater

  11. He survived the fall into the ocean, he didn’t get chewed up by the propellers, he didn’t get attacked by sharks and, against all odds, he was located. I doubt the odds of him surviving were much better than the odds of winning the lottery.

    2. @Big Mike Yes – but depending on your body shape fat percentage etc – most of us will *float* if one keeps enough air in the lungs. Now – that might not be enough in a rough sea – but if its relative calm it works.

    4. @Big Mike Anyone (who can swim at least a bit) can try it him/herself: lay on your back in the water spread the arms and legs and breath calmly.
      However I’m not an expert on sea survival. And I would not I claim that the method could help you indefinitely – but my understanding is that it could at least delay the exhaustion.
      BTW clothing is a big issue here – thick clothing will drag you down.

  14. I just watched about the US coast guard on Smarter Evert Day about rescue swimmers and here they have done it! These guys are angels of the high seas

  15. 15 hours at sea & he’s still afloat — this guy is amazing!! Thank God the U.S. Coast Guard showed up when they did, he looked like he was struggling badly going underwater when they found him.

  16. Key phrase: “after leaving a bar”. A salute to the under appreciated other military branch, The US Coast Guard. 😎🦅

  18. Since i first started swiming ive been incapable of doing he dead man float so i would have been screwed. Can you imagine trying to doggie paddle for 15 hrs. The crazy part is most people are just giving up and dying. I mean once you hit that water you have to be thinking what are the odds realitically anyone is going to find me? Amazing story.

  19. This man needs to devote his life to the people who saved him as falling overboard while likely drunk and costing everyone a fortune is high.

