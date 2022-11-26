See moment man who went overboard cruise ship was spotted November 26, 2022 38 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
It’s crazy how life can change in just an instant. Express your affection towards your loved ones, guys, and give them a hug showing how thankful you are for them!🙌❤️👀
The world is full of a holes
Or don’t be a dumbass and fall off a cruise liner in the middle of the ocean?
I think it’s a miracle he has made it this far in life
Wait till he gets the bill.
@Migrose lmao
😂😂😂
We need a miracle to save America from the Biden Harris administration. 🙏
One lucky man! Thank you for the Coast Guard and their skills!!!!
The members of the US Coast Guard are some of our nation’s most unsung heroes.
That’s amazing he was able to tread water for 16 hours, WOW!
Agree. Clothes act like a sponge so I’m assuming he must’ve been able to remove any heavy(ier) clothing he might’ve been wearing. In warm waters like those, stripping down to your skivvies is the smartest thing a person could do.
@Happy Canayjian agreed. In the military they taught us how to use our clothes as an airbag to tie the sleeves and everything in a knot and make an air sack to float.
He must be an amazing swimmer and know how to do the Dead Man’s float
@Happy Canayjian tie the end of your pant legs off in knots and then raise above the water line and fill the pants with air to make a floatation device.
Five stars to the Mariner who spotted him. Five stars to the dude for not giving up. Kudos to the Coast Guard.
What an amazing story and fortunate rescue! Heartbreaking this wasn’t the outcome nearly 4 years ago and all the MOB’s 🙏🏻
If this doesn’t convince him to embrace sobriety, nothing will.
Amazing that he went over in the first place. Those railings are exactly easy to go over.
That is some scary stuff, great job U.S. Coast Guard! Amazing that this man did such a miraculous job surviving. Wishing him health, safety and full recovery.
such an amazing guy he stayed water for 15 hour’s thank God the U.S. coast guard came the time they did because he was already struggling from going underwater
He survived the fall into the ocean, he didn’t get chewed up by the propellers, he didn’t get attacked by sharks and, against all odds, he was located. I doubt the odds of him surviving were much better than the odds of winning the lottery.
This happens more often than most people think. Thankful he’s okay.
Actually it doesn’t. Whenever it does we hear about it though.
Great story of survival. Knowing how to swim, float or tread water will save your life.
nobody can swim for 10 hours
@Big Mike Yes – but depending on your body shape fat percentage etc – most of us will *float* if one keeps enough air in the lungs. Now – that might not be enough in a rough sea – but if its relative calm it works.
@Eneri Giilaan amazing
@Big Mike Anyone (who can swim at least a bit) can try it him/herself: lay on your back in the water spread the arms and legs and breath calmly.
However I’m not an expert on sea survival. And I would not I claim that the method could help you indefinitely – but my understanding is that it could at least delay the exhaustion.
BTW clothing is a big issue here – thick clothing will drag you down.
I just watched about the US coast guard on Smarter Evert Day about rescue swimmers and here they have done it! These guys are angels of the high seas
15 hours at sea & he’s still afloat — this guy is amazing!! Thank God the U.S. Coast Guard showed up when they did, he looked like he was struggling badly going underwater when they found him.
Key phrase: “after leaving a bar”. A salute to the under appreciated other military branch, The US Coast Guard. 😎🦅
The guest must have a great physical ability and strong swimming skill on top of a huge will to live.
Since i first started swiming ive been incapable of doing he dead man float so i would have been screwed. Can you imagine trying to doggie paddle for 15 hrs. The crazy part is most people are just giving up and dying. I mean once you hit that water you have to be thinking what are the odds realitically anyone is going to find me? Amazing story.
This man needs to devote his life to the people who saved him as falling overboard while likely drunk and costing everyone a fortune is high.
It is hard to fall off a cruise ship without being deliberate or extremely reckless