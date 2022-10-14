Recent Post
- See new ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine
- Trump reacts to committee’s unanimous vote to subpoena him
- Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump
- Scary housing costs, inside Zuck’s Metaverse, and the future of late night TV
- Ex-Trump aide: He didn’t ‘want people to know we lost’
43 comments
When the Germans and the Japanese started with their Kamikaze BS, it was a last ditch effort before the inevitable defeat.
Just saying.
Here is the recommended clip that say it:
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4 !!
Anyone know what type of comms these drones use to get orders? Sattelite, Radio Or are they programmed before take-off ?
Programmed via telepathy
Glory to Ukraine, next week all Russia is done
@ Ai no.42 not gonna work if the drones are launched during the heat of the day
@Mi Aya Not quite telepathy but it feels like it with heads up visor display and eye tracking and ability to select and lock onto targets with your eyes by looking at it and activating a button.
@Mi Aya Sorry but you dont understand much about thermodynamics + the specs of IR camera tech or you would know the air running over the wings cool the wings and the engine and exhaust is at 150 degrees+. Ukrane is not a desert the average air temp over Fall, Winter and Spring is less than 15 degrees c down to -5 and in summer its between 10 and 25 degrees c so yes even in the heat of the day it will track using IR.
Only 10% of Ukraine has air defense! They will need about $50 billion to have descent coverage. Still these drones can continue to overwhelm the radars as they did in the first round of missile strikes.
Here is the recommended clip that say it:
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4 !!
I still believe the best way to down these drones is to dog fight them just as they did in WW2. Most planes of that era were capable of speeds of 400mph. The ground radar could alert the fighter of it’s speed,direction and altitude. You place them in critical areas. The pilots don’t even have to worry of being shot back at. They just need planes suitable for this. You don’t even need Ukraine pilots.
@The Divider the purpose of flak, was to explode sending the shrapnel flying through the air with the expectation that metal shards would damage air frames. Similar to hand grenades or a shot gun an area denial weapon. Flak batteries fired in a “ boxed in area” to deny aircraft a direct route, giving time for fighter planes to hunt down the enemy craft. If I recall correctly from reading about the subject 30 years ago in a military history class and with presentations from bomber pilots given to our class. Cheers 🍻
You’re a comedian!
There was actually mig 29 that they say shot 4 drones but number 5 kamikaze in 2 plane
A couple ukrainian jets have already been destroyed trying to do just that. A mig 29 was destroyed trying to target one of these drones.
If all the money spent on instruments of destruction was spent on things that promoted the common good, what a different world this would be.
If all the money wasted on Utopian delusions was spent on useful things, what a world it would be!
fact. But humans…you know, the greed and desire thing
@Thomas Price Their opponents would unite and defeat the 1 group…
I guess he’s not meaning we should be completely ignorant of any threat but not spend our money in this irresponsible wat we do nowadays.
In this case the weapons (On Ukraine’s side) are things that promote the common good. Military spending is essential to everything we take for granted.
The Iranian kamikaze drones probably contains some foreign components. Identify what those components are (from the downed drones) and stop or disrupt the supply of those components to Iran. Making it more difficult for Iran to build and supply more drones to Russia.
Iran drones are dirt cheap. The Western air defences are dirt expensive. Who will go bankrupt first?
Russia have factory for these drones…
Thy can import all the components from thier frindly countries prob is thy r educational institutions make them to produces most sophisticated things thy r intelligent
I think, that the most effective way to counter those drones, would be laser. Lasers are not disposable and can acquire multiple targets at once. Laser is also the way to go against Hypersonic weapons. Nothing travels faster then the speed of Light, currently. Another solution would be something like a radar system+laser designator, combined with a cal.50 rifle with auto tracking. The drones are rather slow and would be an easy target for such a system. You will instantly lose the economic war, if you down these drones with highend Aa missiles.
It’s wrong to call these kamikaze drones.
Kamikaze were the piloted missile planes. And the pilots would commit suicide.
These drones would be remote controlled
If things go badly Ukranians have the option to blanket population areas with wide area GPS jammers. Irainan long range suicide drones are build with simple commercial components without fallback systems. They are depending on GPSGlonass signals for their functionality.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4.
You are such an expert. How do you know that?
The reporter describes all Ukrainian tales. Good analytical job!
It is amazing those things can get anywhere with the skies so full of Russian turrets.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4.
Yes
for more than 40 years:
Don’t Sell any weapons to IRAN
now:
Don’t Buy any weapons from IRAN
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4.
After 40 years: IRAN, please sell us some of your weapons.
It doesn’t make sense to call a weapon “kamikaze”. Do we call missiles kamikaze?
Iranian Kamikaze drones! They seem to be little more than a 21st century “Doodlebug” – minimal cost (relatively), with almost opportunistic outcomes; be it military, infrastructure, or civilian. That doesn’t matter, as far as Russia is concerned. The intention is much the same as it was back in 1944, attempted denial, attempted disruption, attempted fear – mostly targeted at the civilian population.
Actually reporting some kind of news for once in years CNN that I have seen on my feed thank you.
They have been accurately reporting on the war ever since it started little girl
We are not growing or developing with time. We actually travelling in time.
Judging from the footage of recovered drone wreckage it would appear that various types and powerplants are currently in theatre. Although we see launches of rocket or jet-fuelled delta wing devices allegedly supplied by Iran, you can clearly pick out shots of inline and flat twin, air-cooled, propeller motors amidst the junk. They kinda resemble VW Beetle engines !
These Iranian weapons are _not_ drones — they’re loitering, winged, slow missiles. They aren’t being remotely piloted.