39 comments
That was cool, but how the hell are you going to get that plane down?
It’s a plane. Just roll forward and fall, easy peasy
@LightningwingDragon I looked it up, that’s exactly what he did, he was able to pull up about halfway down to the ground, wild stuff.
He took off, didn’t need to do a dramatic drop off but did, then he did some barrel rolls and loops.
Now try it with a Airbus A380!
Mad skill. Is he mad enough to dive this plane off?
@Stew Harvey-Wilson https://youtu.be/_xac5Qhxd4k he’s got other videos on it. The guy is a genius for designing building aircraft.
@Andy Smitty Wow. I have never seen anything so stunning. The mind set to this for me is super focus. Mission Impossible made possible…
@Stew Harvey-Wilson it’s pretty impressive, but to be honest, those of us flying in the STOL (short take off and land) world, see this stunt as not only plausible but very doable. 🙂 what you normally don’t see is the high speed aerobatic pilots become competent stol pilots… I’ve literally seen and judged at stol contests to see 10 foot take off and landings in zero wind environments and pretty common to see sub 60’ landings like this. I’ve even managed to have a few myself… 🙂
@Andy Smitty Yeah man. I’d love to see this live. Video doesn’t capture the aw. My partner knows Valatino Rossi . She known him since kids in Italy. Ive seen him. Took my breath away. Racing meaning…
@Stew Harvey-Wilson awesome… fyi the Reno Air Race event this coming fall is the last one. They have fast planes racing but also have a very cool STOL drag race. It’s going to be the last race for Reno and well worth attending.
For anyone wondering about takeoff, it’s easy. Just roll forward and fall. Let the wings do the rest.
Pretty sure he is gonna stall
I would think that plane would be flying within moments of leaving the edge.
Awesome, BUT HOW are you gonna get the plane down?
For anyone wondering about takeoff:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/kfKL7XEnxr4
Guarantee he originally tested this on the maze bank building in gta 5 lol
Read the headline and thought “how is that impressive, any helicopter pilot could land there”. Then I clicked lol
Is the takeoff video available?
LOL
😆 🤣 😂
With a strong enough wind he could land that plane like it was a helicopter.
I know some of the people involved in this. He had 6 to 7 knot head wind for this landing. A normal Carbon Cub is that good, this one had several mods to help out.
Next week… Helicopter lands on 9000ft runway!
I’m sure the insurance companies loved this.
Just guessing here, but I’d be willing to bet, Red Bull Stunt teams are self insured thru their Red Bull sponsorship. Being a STOL pilot, this stunt, while very awesome and very cool, is not impossible or super high risk. People land and take off in that short of a distance in Carbon Cubs and other climate b variant aircraft every day. I’ve even witnessed in person a plane land in 10 feet and take off in 8’ in no wind. Seen a plane land backwards in 20 knot winds. Still very cool stunt, but not as high risk as you would think.
Too bad Draco isn’t still around to have been used to make this attempt. That plane would have made it an even cooler stunt done with absolute style…
Agreed!!! Course I think it would be cool to have seen scrappy do it too!
Amazing
His balls of steel kept him from rolling off the other side.
He already made it.
NOW HOW THE HELL IS GONNA GET THAT PLANE BACK DOWN SINCE HE DOESN’T HAVE A RUNWAY TO TAKE OFF 🤔😏😂
it’s all in the mind. Just watch the STOL competitions on youtube & you will see how many pilots can land like this but doing it on a building plays with the mind. It’s like walking on a plank of wood 1ft off the ground compared to the same plank 1000ft off the ground.
I’m surprised there wasn’t a wire set up on the top to hook the plane when it came in for a landing like you see on those military floating carriers.