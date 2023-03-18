Recent Post
- Veterinarian on what pets can teach us about mortality
- ‘Why now?:’ Legal analyst breaks down timing of Trump’s legal battles
- Will Putin be arrested? Hear what ex-CIA official thinks
- US allies on alert for Russian attacks after drone downed
- See pilot attempt to make history landing on helipad 56 stories in the air
42 comments
An inexpensive retaliation to the Drone incident would be to saturate the Black Sea airspace with Chinese Bio-degradable Red White and Blue Weather balloons ( 500 or so). Make them spend millions chasing their tales
@PikaHut They should be bc the US has not shown what it can do against a modern army which most US military equipment is designed for.
@Roe Wade says: Sounds like another accident waiting to happen. So many ways for this to go bad.
Russia already cut an underwater communications cable near Norway not too long ago. They’re starting to think they can do whatever they want with no ramifications
Everyone has their own interests
Erin is definitely my favourite CNN anchor 🥰
💞 Erin.
@Louis Tullyhow did u know?
Well It’s A War Of Destruction And Greed And Power
I’m grateful that United States is standing up for something righteous — for a change.
Time will tell.
Please tell everyone what righteous something just save yourself the embarrassment .unless righteous has new meaning
xi jinping is like someone who wants to exit a social situation but there’s only one exit door; russia lol
😂😂
Russia already gave out medals for sinking their own ship, so praising their pilot for crashing into another aircraft is hardly surprising.
@Ashley The Russian pilot didn’t “mean” to collide with the drone. His incompetence as a pilot resulted in the incident. Russia’s military is full of incompetence. See war in Ukraine as reference
@Ashley Why do you state: Lame US response ? As far as the Americans were concerned, it was a realistic response. What else can a cowardly to the core nation state ? This ain’t Iraq you know Ash.
She runs a great news show. Always thorough and detailed. She brings in excellent guests as well
Baha baha
She blinks enough, too.
Nice to see CNN trying to rebuild its reputation.
@Fahd spam
@Taekwondo Time baha
yeah they gradually building up confidence to do so.i just always remember what he said.swift and lightning speed.seems putin is a speed thinker🤔
Lol! Yep, we all know that Putin was halfway through history class and thought “Gee, this Blitzkrieg thing sounds like a good idea.”
@Oracle Of Delphi haha seems you get what i mean.i dont want everybody to be worried but the reality kicking.we dont want war coz they estimate half of world population will perish or die but speed generally is so crucial.its hard to say but that the reality.they must still find the way to make peace not suicide for all.
For everyone here, War between china, USA and Russia would not be in the best interest for anyone including the smaller countries. Because the costs would be to great and not beneficial for any power. The powerful countries at war would basically go broke, shoot themselves in the foot and destabilized the world economy and would make themselves less of a superpower for other nations to take their place. Now a proxy war would be favored by giving money and weapons to smaller countries but superpowers fighting each other would be extremely bad for themselves and everyone involved. I’m sure the USA knows this and and chinas leaders and Putin knows. Why would the USA fight russia or china, make themselves go broke and then countries like Germany or France become the new superpower. It just doesn’t make sense to give up power so easily. This is why I see USA continue to sanction Russia and support Ukraine until Putin agrees to cease fire or Russia just basically going broke and history repeating itself , like what happened to the Solviet union
They want to start a war so bad.
I get exhausted just READING about the war in Ukraine……I can’t imagine being a soldier on the front lines. We’ve all seen some of these videos. Intense fighting……brutal, brutal, trench warfare. very useful information
Hell 24/7 . Probably little difference to WWl trench warfare. Cold , wet, and being shot at continuously.
If nothing is done about the drone being destroyed they will see that inaction as weakness. If something is done they will see it as escalation and retaliate.
That is not showing weakness u sure don’t know what the word weakness is !!
This is all becoming very alarming. I’d hate to know what our military and NATO know about the real danger of the situation! It’s escalating out of control.
Read revelation
@Fearl3ss234 telling the truth bro
I’m sitting here in Germany freezing my “a” off and wonder what happens next…
Sadly this war won’t end until it escalates.
China is going to help Russia. If NATO countries were smart they would focus 100% on manufacturing to replace Chinese-made goods. Cut China out of the trade picture immediately and isolate them completely.
RIP Mr.Drone👍🤣😂🤣…
This report covers everything, excellent work, very thorough and detailed. I would only add the lice problem in timbaktoo elementary school system…
Us responding professionally, Lmfao
It wasn’t a “collision between” the two aircraft. The Russian aircraft close-approached on multiple occasions, and then finally rammed, the drone. The drone was clearly flying straight and level the entire time.