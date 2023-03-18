Recent Post
59 comments
Nice to see Putin and his good friend, Trump, in the news with words like “arrest”.
Aha Both Putin and Trump got in same time “arrest” 🤣. Even if they won’t be arrest, at least now they officially in front of whole world got status of criminals, it’s also good to know, also damaged them good.
Will any of US military terrorist war criminals who murdered thousands of of people in Iraq and Afghanistan get arrested??
@Harry Jove you wish.
Well if he leaves Russia… possibly.
If Russian Military says sure they can Arrest him.
Keep on dreaming in disney world lol
Yea sure 😅
Slobadan Milosevic comes to mind.
After he lost power his own country rightout delivered him to the Hague for prosecution.
He died before the trial, though.
Some say that he shat himself before dying. Lol
@diego morata you don’t know Merc units do you???? Probably not.
Good😊
Look who got served now 😂!
Who?
Must be Trump, to me it’s more NATO moaning
And guaranteed Putin gives no fux😂😅
@BUZZ little you know:can’t leave his bunker now for sure ,wrapped in rug package will be delivered-matter of days
😂 we’re living in a Monty Python sketch.
It’s even more absurd 😂
Really? I’m a huge monty python fan but I’m not laughing like you..
More like the movie Idiocracy
I hope all those Russian Volunteer – adoptive Parents are not Pedophiles, or otherwise also
abusive w/ domestic Violence, or Vodka alcoholics! Those Step-Parents ought know they
are Potentially involved in War-Crimes & also need ICC arrest warrants.
😂 I have no words for how ridiculous this is
It is better than nothing.
Slobodan Milosevic probably said the same thing you did.
@Charles Oliver milosevic wasnt former KGB or a multi billionaire
Will any of US military terrorist war criminals who murdered thousands of of people in Iraq and Afghanistan get arrested??
@Charles Oliver why Bush and Blair are not in Haag couse of Iraq invasion?
Even the usa doesn’t recognise the International criminal Court why 😂😂😂 Beacuse bush and Blair
I remember when Europe start opening case against us in Afghanistan war crime
@Civis Mundi sanctions are like a woman b******g, Russia too mighty 💪💪💪
It means that if Putin came to the U.S., the U.S. wouldn’t be required to arrest him and extradite him to The Hague. But it doesn’t mean the U.S. can’t or won’t.
@MarcosElMalo2
Yes comical in a sense . Happy about ruling of a treaty which you won’t participate in.
The Sudan president was on the list and has visited many countries on the ICC and hasn’t been arrested
Will any of US military terrorist war criminals who murdered thousands of of people in Iraq and Afghanistan get arrested??
So?
@Desanpiss 24 strange you say American soldiers are terrorists. Apparently, you don’t understand the big picture.
The U.S., Russia and Ukraine DID indeed sign the Rome Treaty creating the ICC, but they never ratified it, which is a bit different that what is said here. Details matter.
Yawn
The US and Russia withdrew.
So it essentially goes on his “permanent record”.
_”I know that this will go down on your permanent record. Well don’t get so distressed. Did I happen to mention that I’m impressed?”_ …Oh, sorry, I got carried away by a Violent Femmes song. I’m never gonna be impressed over Putin. 🤮
Love Kirby. He seems like such a well rounded man. lol
@Farah Yousef “You don’t want to miss this”. Hopefully no one else is stupid enough to click on your spam.
*A Bounty is in Need!! For Justice to Succeed!!*
@S O, Alright Dr.Professor…
That says alot about you🤭
Had simular discussion about Russia’s economy and how sanction would been affect the Russian economy with someone who thought the Russian economy was untouchable
but i know ur one of those that belives noting have changed over there, they even import weaponry from North Korea and Iran, since its such a great way to advertise Russian weaponry
@MarcosElMalo2 We just got out of a pandemic where everyone used video conferencing. Knowing this, what makes u think Putin needs to go anywhere. Even though he can go anywhere like bush & Cheney, who has warrants too.
@cookie Cola one spelling error is tolerable, yet ur entire statement is intolerable. Try again.
@S O, spelling error…?
Thats the best you have…
but please dont bother, you seem rather lackluster
I hate to be disappointed
There’s more chance of vlad accidentally falling out of a 6th storey window than there is of him ever getting arrested
Will any of US military terrorist war criminals who murdered thousands of of people in Iraq and Afghanistan get arrested??
No -they will deliver special package wrapped in rug -matter of days
@Pammy Komac You f American
How about kids I’m Irah , Syria, livia,
Accountability for war crimes is expected by moderates around the world
🇨🇦Glad to be included in this!🇨🇦
Poor kids. Blessed those parents.
No we’ll toughen them kids as Russians no more petty nonsense. NATO be like my annoying wife sometimes
I love that Trump and Putin have the word “arrest” and their names in the same sentence.
Coincidence that both put and tru are finally at the face of Mount Accountability considering a climb?
I certainly hope so!!!