46 comments

  1. If America is to be treated seriously then they have to show that America is willing to apply the law equally to everyone..🇺🇸

    Reply

  2. History will hold Mike Pence accountable for his own inaction and refusal to be open and transparent with the American people.

    Reply

  3. An independent investigative source needs to investigate congresspeople being bought by special interests, the rich, corporations, and lobbyists to do their bidding while neglecting to represent taxpayers. Mccarthy is especially one who needs investigating he’s the pot calling the kettle black.

    Reply

    1. Well, nearly all of the life-time senators and representatives are heavily influenced by special interests (unions, corporations, business interests) and your proposal (which I like) will catch a lot of people from both political parties.

      Reply

  7. He is a reality show producer, he’s drawing attention to himself and deflecting from his obvious guilt.

    Reply

    1. It will be a shoot-out just like the ending in the 1949 film “White Heat” Replace James Cagney with Trump, then we have the makings of good film footage.

      Reply

  9. Here’s the elevator explanation: if Michael Cohen was incarcerated for making the payment at the behest of and under the direction of Individual One, why should Individual One himself be left free?

    Reply

    2. ole Donny’s Teflon suit needs a good pressing. This is why the Press has picked of the story to deliver the buckets of money all Don has. The GOP has had the tab for quite a while. Now all Trumps little get together to pay his legal tab. What a wonderful political system we have. So much like our wonderful health care system. We get to pay everyone for our healthcare. Even the stock market. Just lovin it Aeee. We get to pay twice as much for half as good so our politicians get a cut.

      Reply

  11. This might not be the strongest case, but maybe after this one goes through, it will give some courage to the other prosecutors.

    Reply

    1. Those in the know are saying this is a very strong case. There could be a lot more to it than we know. Fingers crossed

      Reply

    2. @Rhetoricno honey he isn’t a real Christian , he is just a politician that will kiss anyone’s ring as long as it suits his ambition to become the next POTUS

      Reply

  13. When asked about the possibility of incarceration, Trump replied “I don’t believe in any of those foreign religions”

    Reply

  15. Unless there is a very strong evidence this whole process will undoubtedly help him gain a very strong momentum for 2024

    Reply

  18. He may have credible issues but doesn’t he also have recordings 💁 maybe he knew that he couldn’t trust him really

    Reply

  19. I think Michael Cohen brought the receipts.😐 He already knew his credibility was in question

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.