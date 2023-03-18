Recent Post
46 comments
If America is to be treated seriously then they have to show that America is willing to apply the law equally to everyone..🇺🇸
@Proud Californian Ignorance is a choice!
now if only our politicians would say something like that.
@kay armstrong so WHY did YOU choose ignorance???
History will hold Mike Pence accountable for his own inaction and refusal to be open and transparent with the American people.
Jack Smith needs to hold him accountable. DOJ subpoenas are NOT optional.
@mile_high_topher 💯 agree.
An independent investigative source needs to investigate congresspeople being bought by special interests, the rich, corporations, and lobbyists to do their bidding while neglecting to represent taxpayers. Mccarthy is especially one who needs investigating he’s the pot calling the kettle black.
Well, nearly all of the life-time senators and representatives are heavily influenced by special interests (unions, corporations, business interests) and your proposal (which I like) will catch a lot of people from both political parties.
Of course they’re railing against it, he could well sell them out 😂
On what,!🤔
It would be funny if the federal and Georgia government’s brought indictments at the same time!
👏
In what way? I don’t get the funny part.
Gotta get a ticket and wait till your numbers called.
Competing court cases!
Fund-raising off this? Shocking.
Old Drumpf – Always the conman
Con man at work.
He is a reality show producer, he’s drawing attention to himself and deflecting from his obvious guilt.
It will be a shoot-out just like the ending in the 1949 film “White Heat” Replace James Cagney with Trump, then we have the makings of good film footage.
@Terry McLoughlin – Top of the world, ma!
It’s a classic case of transference.
He is the victim 🤕😩🎻
@Elias Salcedo – He is the victim of his own lack of conscience, empathy, and morality.
They are upset because one of theirs actually are held responsible for their actions.
Here’s the elevator explanation: if Michael Cohen was incarcerated for making the payment at the behest of and under the direction of Individual One, why should Individual One himself be left free?
@Belly Dancer Emcuz he’s SPECIAL🤪
ole Donny’s Teflon suit needs a good pressing. This is why the Press has picked of the story to deliver the buckets of money all Don has. The GOP has had the tab for quite a while. Now all Trumps little get together to pay his legal tab. What a wonderful political system we have. So much like our wonderful health care system. We get to pay everyone for our healthcare. Even the stock market. Just lovin it Aeee. We get to pay twice as much for half as good so our politicians get a cut.
WHY NOW??!! ITS ABOUT TIME, THIS IS GOING ON FOR YEARS, HE NEEDS TO PAY. . .
This might not be the strongest case, but maybe after this one goes through, it will give some courage to the other prosecutors.
Those in the know are saying this is a very strong case. There could be a lot more to it than we know. Fingers crossed
Every time Mike Pence seems human and decent he opens his mouth and proves otherwise.
@Deb / Don’t forget McCarthy too.
@Rhetoricno honey he isn’t a real Christian , he is just a politician that will kiss anyone’s ring as long as it suits his ambition to become the next POTUS
The closest Pence comes to being human, is when he speaks & proves he is a programmed robot!
That’s why we should not trust Mike Pence!!!
When asked about the possibility of incarceration, Trump replied “I don’t believe in any of those foreign religions”
😂🤣👍
😂🤣 Amen brother
Lock him up!
Unless there is a very strong evidence this whole process will undoubtedly help him gain a very strong momentum for 2024
NYC is about to experience a domestic “Tourism” boom! Canada must be so jealous.
Imagine being so privileged you can escape legal accountability in dozens of ways.
He may have credible issues but doesn’t he also have recordings 💁 maybe he knew that he couldn’t trust him really
I think Michael Cohen brought the receipts.😐 He already knew his credibility was in question