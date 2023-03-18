27 comments

  2. Spent the past 2 weeks sleeping on the floor of my den bc my dog had surgery for torn acl and can’t go upstairs for a few weeks or run jump or play. It sucks but I love my little guy.

    2. Awww I love your heartfelt dedication. I wish ppl felt like that for ALL animals not just cats and dogs. We will hava better world.

  3. Jesus said “So it will be at the end of the age, the angels will come forth and take out the wicked from among the righteous, and will throw them into the furnace of fire, in that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Matthew 13:49-50. Jesus also said “You are my friends if you do what I command you.” John 15:14. Jesus taught that the only way to be saved is to choose him as your Lord and Master, repent and believe that he died for the sins of his people on the cross see John 14:6.

  4. Dogs and cats (all animals for that matter) have a great advantage on all of us humans as they have no idea how old they are, subsequently they don’t know where they are on the “timeline of life”, they don’t worry about their age because it is meaningless to them. Every morning when a dog opens it’s eyes it’s the same old dog… it has all it’s dog things to do and it does them, it doesn’t say to itself “I’m too old a dog to do that” because it doesn’t know how old it is, it doesn’t know what numbers are, it never went to school. Sometimes being smarter isn’t always better.

  5. The people who laugh when someone is grieving the loss of a beloved pet have no soul.

  10. As a philosophy researcher interested in mortality, I think the doctor is wrong. It is interesting to hear that non-human animals accept their death because they “perceive” their body as telling them it is the right time, but the crucial difference with a human being is that we are self-conscious, and aware of the absurdity of disappearing into nothingness. A cat does not have (for better or worse) the cognitive abilities to picture its own life AS A LIFE: we do, and we understand that our projects and whatever we value will disappear for us.

  11. I bought a My Pillow set of pillows and sheets from Mike Lindell on one of his late night Info Commercials of his on tv. Soon as I laid them out on my bed my chihuahua, Chica proceeded to urinate, defecate and tear them up to shreds. I figured she was telling me something and I’ve never bought another set of My Pillows and bedding again.

  12. I lost my beautiful and precious girl, Latte, a Chihuahua, Feb 2nd. I miss her so. A lot of times I felt like she was the only person that truly loved me. I told her to wait for me at the Rainbow Bridge.

  13. Treating with animals with Chinese medicine is a long established practice.

    And absolutely animals do not have the fear of death that so many humans do

  19. 3 things that matter to humans:
    1. Coming into existence.
    2. Living life.
    3. Ceasing to exist.
    (This last one is tough for many humans, and other species at times too, to accept, if they even ever do).

