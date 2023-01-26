70 comments

  1. Lock him up! He is sure making his party look even more crooked. The fact that they want him to stay says everything.

    1. @Carlos Valenzuela and this entire exchange began with you being a jerk. You personify why I’d never be a democrat. 🤦🏻‍♀️

    2. @Wendy I’m not democrat, idiot. Be a little bit open minded. Not everyone that makes fun of you is a Democrat, hypocrite…

    5. @St Floyd of Fentanyl you make a statement, show the evidence. Name your sources, it can only add to your credibility.

  2. This “George Santos” fella doesn’t seem to do well under pressure. And it’s only going to get worse.
    And I’m okay with that.

    2. we know ur ok with it… just like you was ok with Pelosi being house speaker twice even though she was one of the many Politicians that knew the WMD claims on Iraw was made up lies..to justify an invasion… but said nothing and lied to 300m americans. So if you are ok with a House leader like that… you’d be ok with just about everything

    3. GOP & integrity DOESNT EXIST. And it started when the 2nd Bush Presidency started, and got a whole lot worse when Obama became President. As the GOP racist’s could not stand that there was a Black President, that includes the idiot Trump’s birther campaign against Obama. Trump is a massive racist.

    5. What about Joe Bidens lies? 😂😂😂😂 why don’t the media run after Joe Biden asking about his lies? 😂😂😂

    1. @Matthew M. S., CFP most politicians don’t lie about literally everything about themselves or commit international fraud

    3. @Matthew M. S., CFP All politicians? Meaning all MAGA GQP ReTrumplican “politicians” are going to outTrump each other. 🤥🤡🤥

  5. The voters of George Santos’s district should try to recall Santos and have a new election. Those voters were deceived by Santos to get their votes. Yes, the voters should have researched Santos before voting, but do those voters really want him representing them now.i doubt it.

    2. What I have heard is that there is no mechanism for that. The only option is for Congress to grow a spine and do it themselves.

  6. Maybe if they addressed their questions to “Kitara,” their questions would be answered. Come on, people! I can’t be the only one to see this.

    1. That was the first thing I thought…….Get a drag queen to interview him. In my country we have a serious interviewer who is a drag queen.

    1. if NY3 cannot get this, no one will. LOTS of wealth [ =power ]in NY3. Some of the most expensive and exclusive neighborhoods on LI.

  8. What happened to truth ? what happened to honesty ? when will accountability happen ? When will it stop ? All very very sad ,all very very disturbing !!

    1. @david hunt I seem to remember that name from my childhood? George Pinocchio Santos and Kave-in McCarthy have slapped the face of every American mom and dad who teach their kids to be honest!

      Reply

    3. @James Kenyon James Kenton yes something rings a bell with your name. But I can’t remember where . Did you used to live in the UK or go to school there ? I don’t live there anymore I left there over forty years ago. . I keep an eye on American politics because. Often my country follows the United States. , they say we are ten years behind.! I live in Queensland ,Australia .

  9. Does anyone really think they’re going to get a straight answer to any question they asked him? It’s like asking kellyanne Conway a question. It’s not going to happen.

    1. if you had any integrity…wouldnt you have called the Democrat party out for electing Nancy Pelosi as speaker twice? i mean you are aware she was one of the politicians that knew that the WMD iraq claims were false….. she knew it was a made up claim to justify invading another nation… and said nothing and went along with it

      If you think someone that did that has integrity…or the Democrat house members that knew she lied but voted her into house leader twice have integrity?

      So fine Santos hasnt any… but integrity means standing up for whats right… not ignoring ur own parties wrong-uns nd instead just calling out the other side..

      so have you any?

    2. Yeah isn’t that hilarious, Adam Schiff a good honest man has no Integrity but yeah man who has ripped off veterans who’s lied about every single thing has three different aliases apparently he has Integrity to be in her party

    3. Exactly. Why hasn’t that man sued him already? Hmm. Seems the party of liars is trying to cover this disaster up.

    3. “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, according to a RECORDING of the June 15, 2016, exchange, which was listened to and verified by The Washington Post. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is a Californian Republican known in Congress as a fervent defender of Putin and Russia.
      House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) immediately interjected, stopping the conversation from further exploring McCarthy’s assertion, and swore the Republicans present to secrecy.
      Personal note: They roared with laughter and Paul Ryan hushed him and said that’s how you know you’re in the family.
      Yes, it’s available online.

  14. What’s worse?
    1: Santos lying about everything
    2: GOP leadership and colleagues not doing anything about Santos lies and the stolen congressional seat?

  15. It’s getting to him, lol. He’s tired of hearing his lies. I can’t imagine how his family feels, especially his mom. He freaking killed her in one of his lies…

    1. He killed her off twice already.
      How many more times can he do that?
      Jiminy crickets…she’s not a cat with nine lives.

  17. This feels like TMZ o_O

    His bewildered rambling speech, his impulse to stutter and stammer while maintaining a fixed expression of looking guilty as hell, his trying to walk away as fast as he can while reporters hound him regardless, undeterred; this is awesome ❤

  19. “The lying is ok” that has been the unwritten law of politics since there have been politics. Lol most politicians aren’t so obvious about it though. Santos is a rare breed in that respect.

