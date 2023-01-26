Recent Post
71 comments
Can these tanks do anything without the air cover that the US normally provides?
We’ll find out soon enough, western media obfuscate the details often. Ukraine is desperate for tanks for a reason and the West telling the whole world that they are gonna send tanks is pretty much telling the Russians what to expect
They need about 300 main battle tanks, the front is huge and 50 ain’t gonna help much.Betrayus is just a stooge for defence contractors like all those ex Generals.
Yeah, they’re gonna be scrap metal. This is all propaganda.
@Paul Bedichek where did you get your sources. Ukraine is now facing multiple attacks from the frontline and losing significant territory. The us missiles are overhyped and in limited amount only
My humble opinion is that air cover will show up if MBT (s) are to be deployed in Ukraine. Slava Ukraine. The planes will be put in place by Ukraine government. There are already NATO standards planes in Europe.
Also, Ukraine is getting more than 100 tanks…more like 200 – You left out Spain, Estonia, Poland, etc.
Wrong, maybe 100
😂 all tanks that Russia doesn’t destroy the will now own! This is a bad investment to give a bunch of Ukraine losers anything! They have no chance will 1000 tanks!
The good news is the tanks they are getting seem to be mainly 2A6 and 2A5 which are fairly modern. The 2A4 is 40 years old. Though still good and with composite Armour it would be better to upgrade them to Leopard 2A5 standard. I don’t know if there is time for this.
No. they are getting 31 Abrams which won’t be in Ukraine until next year. Then about 100 leopards from various countries and 12 Challenger.
Correct-these tanks are extremely dangerous 😂-to the orc soldiers…
Love hearing from General Petraeus. Nice to have a knowledgeable General speaking about this war.
@Michael Goh 吴麦克 Come on, the whole world outside the west looks at the US attitude as hypocrisy. The invasion of Iraq was a straight illegal act like Russia which led to untold massacres & defeat. Afganistan lost to a bunch of ragtag villagers wearing slippers after 20yrs of conflict. “Really mess you up” means kill thousands innocent in the name of freedom, how are you better than Putin?
@Michelle
Tell me about the talking donkey in the bible? Make me laugh.
@numan unees Yes. It’s forbidden by the UN and the US went ahead anyway. But because the US does it, doesn’t means Russia can also do it by invading Ukraine. So both are wrong, now Russia has invaded Ukraine. It’s right that they supply weapon to help fight Russia, they initially offered to pull Zelenskyy out of the country, but he wants to stay and fight.
My favorite CNN reporter by far. One of the few “talking heads” that actually appears to be MORE than just a talking head and actually has a realistic view and understanding of the subject matter at hand. 👍👍
A real genius who led US to disaster in Iraq & resigned in disgrace. What short memories people have.
@numan unees All of CNNs generals are disgraced. Clark wanted to attack russians during 1999 because they arrived at an airfield before the americans did. It’s funny.
Ret. Gen. Mark Hertling is another good person to listen to. He actually worked with the Ukrainian army and helped them become more like a western/NATO army that they are now. You can tell the Ukrainian command structure is a lot better than the Russian one and they know how to use their resources and assets to their advantage.
The U.K. had more balls and was the first Western country to provide Ukraine with tanks ..So please , give credit where it’s due !!!
eye roll
If not for America you would not be a country to provide tanks today! Give credit where credit is due? You were on the brink of collapse against Germany and Hitlers military machine. You realize Churchill begged, begged Roosevelt to get involved? Japan provided victory in WW2 when they bombed Pearl and Churchill knew Pearl was the guarantee of Victory when America was pulled into the war. Like now!
Thank you ‘brothers’ across the pond ..always good to know you’ve got our backs!?
@Stoic Man how many wars did usa win on its own apart from grenada and panama?
Uk has chcolate dipped balls!
I support Ukraine, God willing they’ll win.
They aren’t and they won’t win. Bot.
I, a grandson of WWII soldiers, never thought seeing German tanks in Ukraine would be welcome news. Thank you Germany and everyone who helps our country.
Combined arms the key. Russians ignore this to their cost. One of the best analysts
Do all that we can to help THEM fight for their freedom. Goodness must prevail. Let’s be heros
Freedoms = what about j ASSANGE?
“Game changer” 200 modern tanks against 10 000 Russian tanks Ukraine is winning.
Erin is the best , her questions are extremely good and to the point and i seen the tears behind her eyes in earlier videos when reporting the atrocities , great work Erin , Pertraeus was great here to clear questions up as well
@Michelle what’s the bible got to do with my comment, where were your scriptures in 2014 when Ukrainian army mostly Azov nazis’s where attacking the people of East Ukrainian? Ukrainians killing there own just because they identify as Russians… you keep believing CNN and the fabrications , they lead u invade the middle , did you even know that the Russians (putin) was there supporting the fight against terrorism? The US in going down and they want to take everyone else with them.wake up and smell the coffee girl . Imagine if Russia wanted its troops and missiles in Mexico? Some Americans are actually clued up about what their government is doing unlike you . Stop fueling the war and look after your own people 1st . Let’s go Brandon
Putin didn’t seem very confident to me. He seemed resigned to defeat to me. It was like he couldn’t’ say it out loud but his tone of voice, facial expression, and body language said it is not going well for Russia.
Abrahms fire on the move with pinpoint accuracy and never stop which would make them an easy target . So getting hit by and not being able to return fire on an object rapidly advancing spells doom to an opposing army. In addition to speed and deadly accuracy the abrahms us depleted uranium warheads that punch thru any armor spitting the crew inside of
We have 438 the Marines no longer want yet we will build new ones for Ukraine,which takes times,a smell the pentagon which fears the secret of U mesh armor. I say give the Ukrainians the latest tanks ,say all 438 from the Marines,tank armor isn’t such a great state secret, it isn’t the F-35.
The US and Europe need to pile on and get this done before US elections in 2024. Insurance.
russians have already annihilated 2k of ukranian tanks in this war. do you really consider a hundred of new even excellent ones will change a game?
Interesting to har him describe the tank as the very centerpiece to ground warfare (the way surface naval forces are grouped around supporting the carrier.) I think that perhaps largely applies in offensive operations, but combining with infantry (especially when mechanized) is really important, and I honestly don’t think he’s explaining that very well.
In layperson’s terms, tanks (supported by infantry) take ground; and infantry (supported by tanks) hold ground. And infantry are far more important in cities and any built up areas.
If Ukraine gets the tanks it needs, it can make a major counterattack in a few months. If those don’t arrive in time (in large enough quantities, with newly trained Ukrainian crews, etc) then Ukraine will have to focus on holding off the Russian attack.
you read that right….offensive is coming!
Correct me if I am wrong but didn’t the azari-armenia conflict show that in modern warfare tanks easy targets for drone attack. Armenia had its tanks wiped out in short order.
@numan unees That’s why Germany delivered the Gepard – it’s fast, mobile anti air defense
More interviews with him, please.
Abrams were specifically designed to counter Russian tanks, glad to see they are finally being deployed for the proper use!