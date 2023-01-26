Recent Post
34 comments
What a mistake! No remorse! No recanting the lies! No atonement for his crimes against America! No begging of forgiveness from those he harmed! What a mistake!
Social media outlets need to go out of business that’s what’s wrong in America today
@Ain Soph
Just because you can’t upload pictures of yourself, does not mean it is not a social media site. You’re making a distinction without a difference. I guess we’ll just have to agree to disagree on this. I find your original statement to be quite ironic.
@Laura B gofundme works in kahoots with the feds. Backstabbers.
Agree ………anything to make a buck $$$$$$$$!!!
@Noel Genoway
They are in the business to make money. Derp.
@jeff corn
You chose to store your personal photos on Facebook?
This one’s entirely on you, pal.
That’s funny they said even if it doesn’t actually break The rules they might want to do something about it that’s called interference I think
Meta is just trying to save themselves.
@Matt T
Google is your friend.
@shschesschamp
As a private company, Facebook is in no way obligated to promote hate speech.
@BrownNote Economy is not crap, thats just false, they rise interest rates when the to combat inflation, even republicans do that, No companies have slowed hiring, republicans and democrat teachers teach sex to kids with parents consist for at least half a century or more in “sex-education”, Trump adminstatation are responsible for them being labeled vaccines, Strippers/rapist/drug dealers are at assemblies as is there given right(would like to know what democrat policy started this though), Nothing you even wrote can described in policy let alone a policy that only democrats are responsible. We can do this all day.
They both need each other, so it’s a win win situation.
@Save 🇺🇸 👍
After the guy investigating him for Russian collusion was arrested for Russian collusion, maybe it is time to re-evaluate some of this. Like, sheesh.
“MY FELLOW AMERICANS THE STORM IS UPON US”
Making a post unshareable doesn’t mean people won’t be able to share it. There are ways around that.
Ha! All these people pledging to dump their FB accounts…they will be back in less than 30 days just to see what he posts…bet me.
Sounds like a massive free media opportunity for Meta who will face hardly any financial backlash for.
As they shouldn’t. You Dems are the true facists. Trying to block people’s free speech
Why should they face financial backlash for stopping the censorship and possibly starting to respect free speech again? Doesn’t matter if you like Trump, these tech giants are controlled what’s allowed to be said and they’re colluding with governments who sometimes wants to censor their opposition.
The best thing that could happen is to dissolve FB, Instagram, Twitter, Google monopoly, and Chinas tiktok.
And we all know why.. because they want to be nosy and see what his followers say because they can’t keep track of him on Twitter anymore
Cutting out a man’s tongue does not prove him to be a liar..
I’m betting Trump tells them to shove it and stick with his own safe social platform Truth Social.
Why the ban in the first place, anyway his welcome back
More revelations from Twitter must be on the way.
Bahaha! Right?!
has Musk reinstated Trump on Twitter yet, if not when?.
All the lawsuits, democrats losing power and all the revelations about their censorship must be putting so much pressure on these tech companies that they’re changing their inconsistent guidelines.
Lol, can’t wait for Trump’s posts just to see the reactions.😆
I was having a bad day til I saw the looks on their faces. This is hilarious.
I wonder why they’re doing that.
Must be a soft spot in that heart of stone they’ve displayed over 45 for 6 years.
Miracles never cease.
I’m looking forward to hear from Donald Trump I trust him he’s a good president I hope he runs again he’s got my vote it’s good to have you back Mister Trump I give you five star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐