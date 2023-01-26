34 comments

  1. What a mistake! No remorse! No recanting the lies! No atonement for his crimes against America! No begging of forgiveness from those he harmed! What a mistake!

    Reply

    1. @Ain Soph
      Just because you can’t upload pictures of yourself, does not mean it is not a social media site. You’re making a distinction without a difference. I guess we’ll just have to agree to disagree on this. I find your original statement to be quite ironic.

      Reply

  3. That’s funny they said even if it doesn’t actually break The rules they might want to do something about it that’s called interference I think

    Reply

    3. @BrownNote Economy is not crap, thats just false, they rise interest rates when the to combat inflation, even republicans do that, No companies have slowed hiring, republicans and democrat teachers teach sex to kids with parents consist for at least half a century or more in “sex-education”, Trump adminstatation are responsible for them being labeled vaccines, Strippers/rapist/drug dealers are at assemblies as is there given right(would like to know what democrat policy started this though), Nothing you even wrote can described in policy let alone a policy that only democrats are responsible. We can do this all day.

      Reply

  5. After the guy investigating him for Russian collusion was arrested for Russian collusion, maybe it is time to re-evaluate some of this. Like, sheesh.

    Reply

  7. Making a post unshareable doesn’t mean people won’t be able to share it. There are ways around that.

    Reply

  8. Ha! All these people pledging to dump their FB accounts…they will be back in less than 30 days just to see what he posts…bet me.

    Reply

    2. Why should they face financial backlash for stopping the censorship and possibly starting to respect free speech again? Doesn’t matter if you like Trump, these tech giants are controlled what’s allowed to be said and they’re colluding with governments who sometimes wants to censor their opposition.

      Reply

  10. The best thing that could happen is to dissolve FB, Instagram, Twitter, Google monopoly, and Chinas tiktok.

    Reply

  11. And we all know why.. because they want to be nosy and see what his followers say because they can’t keep track of him on Twitter anymore

    Reply

    3. All the lawsuits, democrats losing power and all the revelations about their censorship must be putting so much pressure on these tech companies that they’re changing their inconsistent guidelines.

      Reply

  18. I wonder why they’re doing that.
    Must be a soft spot in that heart of stone they’ve displayed over 45 for 6 years.
    Miracles never cease.

    Reply

  19. I’m looking forward to hear from Donald Trump I trust him he’s a good president I hope he runs again he’s got my vote it’s good to have you back Mister Trump I give you five star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.