52 comments

    4. He CANNOT post anything unless he FIRST posts it SIX HOURS before on his “Trooth Sensial “,lol. Until end of June. It’s a Contract he signed with the Investors who helped him fund,create his failing Social media platform. No Twitter, No Facebook, No Instagram Unless exact same post on Trooth Sensial SIX Hours before.

      Reply

    1. @Proud Californian but but but prosecute Trump but but but Trump for prison 2024 but but but Biden’s situation with classified documents is different from Trump’s but but but Biden sniffing children and women isn’t creepy

      Reply

    4. #PresidentJosephBiden still in the White House, the Senate majority DEMOCRAT . The House isn’t as powerful as you want to believe,lol.

      Reply

  3. I guess and it seems Germany 🇩🇪 doesn’t need our assistance 🇫🇷
    We French are providing and aiding Ukrainians

    Reply

    1. Germany has agreed to send tanks and other NATO Nations are as well. The US is sending Abrams tanks as well. You didn’t know????

      Reply

    2. Wow, I’m surprised someone mentioned that expert Mrs Taylor Harris thought I was the only one trading with her

      Reply

    4. A lot of people still make massive profit from the crypto market, all you really need is a relevant information and some professional advice. it’s totally inappropriate for investors to hang on while suffering from dip during significant market falls

      Reply

  8. Trials in America aren’t about justice or who is actually guilty. It’s all about who can put on the best show and tell the best lies.

    Reply

  10. This is all just too complicated to be a nationwide case that everyone will follow. No matter how much the media tries to sell it. Too complicated.

    Reply

    2. No, he was a joe Biden supporter and campaign donor. Typical democrat to do this thing Bc no conservative would pull this crap. He’s also I bet Antifa or BLM in 2020. I bet he’s also fully vaxxed too😌🤫😬

      Reply

  16. Four minutes and six seconds. That’s why the Defendant will be convicted if he is. At 8:45 the defendant is on video with the victims (even though he claimed he wasn’t there), and 4 minutes later the victims’ phones lock and are never opened by them again. He killed them.

    Reply

  19. Did Murtaugh ever pay the family of his housekeeper? (4.1 million + attorney fees)
    Or still avoiding it?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.