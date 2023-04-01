Recent Post
33 comments
Mark Hamill will always be the perfect voice of the Joker. May the Force be with him always.
Reagan called them an “ evil empire “ as well .
The force is with you Ukraine 🇺🇦
Trust your feeling
The Devil is waking around .!
I really love how Ukraine sent a Proton Torpedo right down the Moskva’s exhaust port.
Jim, That Darth Vader impression was quite good. I thought I can do it better than that! But it wasn’t good.
Now we just need Mark Hamill’s Joker blasting out propaganda over the Russian border. 😂
😂😂😂😂
I actually lol’d at the thought of this.
May the force be with Ukraine.
Darth Vader impression? I met someone able to do an amazing Darth Vader impression. I used to live in the same town as James Earl Jones. I had the pleasure of meeting the man a number of times. He’s absolutely amazing, an all American, small town, super down to earth, utterly terrific guy. Around Christmas, he used to come out and spend hours reading stories to kids in town. He’ll never sing his own praises, but he always did neat things like that. He’s one heck of a great guy.
But James Earl Jones wasn’t doing an impression
Star wars is obviously a big thing in Ukraine, awesome.
Mark looking really good for his age.
You can tell he’s been dying to do that for some time 😄
Jim Acosta geeking out is freakin adorable 🥰
Ew
Acosta is such a fan 😂😂
Remember as a kid going to see all the starts wars movies at the theater as soon a empire strikes back came out and saw yoda omg fell in love with yoda all yoda things after that
Omg yes!
Mr. Mark Hamill you will always be blessed❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
He’s the kind of American I am proud to be associated with.
I met Mark when he came in to do a guest voice for a cartoon I was working on at the time. One of the nicest, most unpretentious people I’ve ever met.
I love this ❤
Luke Skywalker is still in the action! Thank you, Mark, for helping the “Rebel Alliance” here on Earth!!
He’s an amazing man. Love him to pieces.
I just gained respect for Mr.Hamil as before he was just a great character, now to me a great man with purpose, fake it till ya make it brings new meaning…