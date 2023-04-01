33 comments

  4. Jim, That Darth Vader impression was quite good. I thought I can do it better than that! But it wasn’t good.

  7. Darth Vader impression? I met someone able to do an amazing Darth Vader impression. I used to live in the same town as James Earl Jones. I had the pleasure of meeting the man a number of times. He’s absolutely amazing, an all American, small town, super down to earth, utterly terrific guy. Around Christmas, he used to come out and spend hours reading stories to kids in town. He’ll never sing his own praises, but he always did neat things like that. He’s one heck of a great guy.

  12. Remember as a kid going to see all the starts wars movies at the theater as soon a empire strikes back came out and saw yoda omg fell in love with yoda all yoda things after that

  13. Mr. Mark Hamill you will always be blessed❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  16. I met Mark when he came in to do a guest voice for a cartoon I was working on at the time. One of the nicest, most unpretentious people I’ve ever met.

  18. Luke Skywalker is still in the action! Thank you, Mark, for helping the “Rebel Alliance” here on Earth!!

  20. I just gained respect for Mr.Hamil as before he was just a great character, now to me a great man with purpose, fake it till ya make it brings new meaning…

