Recent Post
- See ‘Star Wars’ legend react to CNN anchor’s Darth Vader impression
- ‘Hostage taking’: Putin critic on WSJ reporter’s arrest in Russia
- CNN fact-checks Trump’s statements following indictment
- ‘I wish you well’: Gwyneth Paltrow’s parting words at trial go viral
- Hear Pope joke with CNN correspondent after hospital stay
56 comments
هنياً لمن لديه سحور هنياً لمن لديه فطور ياتي مغرب ونحن ننضر من الذي يعطينا فطور ياتي الفجر ونحن ننتضر من يعطينا السحور نستقبل رمضان بالعبرات والدموع حزناً على والدنا المتوفي عليه رحمة الله وحزناً على حالنا اللذي عايشين وحزناً علا بيوتنا الذي تشردنا منها بسبب الحرب يا اخوني ارحمونا حتى بقيمة حبه زبادي امي وخوتي صائمات لاكن لا نملك مانتفطر به انضرو الا حالنا ارحمونا وتعاونو معنا ادخلو الفرحه الا قلوبنا الله يفرحكم بالجنه اعتبرونا مثل اولادكم هل ترضون لاولادكم ان تـشوفوهم بهاذا الحال الذي احنا فيه اليله الفطور حقنا من عند الجيران وغداً من این لنا سحور ماتت الرحمه والانسانيه من قلوب البشررقــمــي₀₀₉₆₇₇₁₆₆₄₉₄₉₄واتـسـاب؛اااا
“Signed a letter to Russia demanding his release,” yep. That’ll do something
And I invite you to Islam.”
“The message of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, to the great Roman Emperor Heraclius.”
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
From Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah, to Heraclius, the Emperor of Rome:
Peace be upon those who follow guidance.
After this, I invite you to the call of Islam.
If you embrace Islam, you will be safe, and Allah will reward you twice. But if you turn away, then the sin of the Arians will be upon you.
Say (O Muḥammad): “O people of the Scripture (Jews and Christians)! Come to a word that is just between us and you-that we worship none but Allāh (Alone), and that we associate no partners with Him, and that none of us shall take others as lords besides Allāh. Then, if they turn away, say: “Bear witness that we are Muslims.” ” (Quran 3:64)”
That man gave Russia the advantage over America. What was he thinking?
@James money and fame, I’m going with that
Biden Won’t do anything
Putin is a cornered cat. We all know cornered cats do crazy things.
Who are you? Cornered mouse? Hahahaha
If I were you I’m not gotta put my foot in Mosco, you know exactly who Putin is.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/DIB8o10ngnM-666
You are not invited. Chicken! Lol
They know the risk so why be there everyone was warned months ago to leave. Fair game in basically war time. Mistake was exchanging prisoners in the first place then it will only get worse.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/DIB8o10ngnMm
I agree, you’re not supposed to negotiate with terrorists, swapping a high level arms dealer for a basketball player with vaping oil sentenced to more than murderers, only encourages more of the same
Plane hijacking’s only stopped after any negotiations stopped
At this point in the game why are these dummies still going to Russia? I hate to say it, but if was the president, that guy would be on his own. You knew the risk.
Activity Russia these days is safer than the Toronto metro or New York subway. Lol
@Tupac Targaryen
Absolutely
CNN is always on the beat! That’s why they brought back Jeffrey Toobin!
😂
What other merchants of death do we have locked up to swap for this time
He isn’t a alphabet sports person of colour so the US won’t care to swap.
I think Satan himself is next in line.
My 3 favorite YouTube channels: Cnn, Farm up, Mr Ekex. They always make my week.
Assange imprisoned 10 years, no convictions………..
Like many critics have said, why was this American journalist even in Russia anyway? That said, engaging Putin would be just as stupid as asking him politely to let the journalist go (which clearly he won’t do either). Part of me doesn’t feel bad for the reporter himself and WSJ in general because I hope both assessed the risks before the reporter got arrested in Russia.
He was arrested for espionage.
@Yuri Shouldn’t have been in Russia. It was reported that he also knew the risks of staying there. SMH stupidity at its finest.
It’s okay..
Every time individuals and organizations in Russia OPENLY receiving FINANCING, TRAINING, SUPPORT FROM US to spread its DISINFORMATION and attempting to MANIPULATE PEOPLE open their mouth about their “RIGHTS”, they need to be told that Russian-americans in a country of Immigrants, HIERARCHY of Communities where some Communities are ABOVE and some are BELOW (As Russian-american and Jew I know it well from both perspectivs) don’t have such rights.
Stop spreading Kremlinsleaze.
Give us one example of a journalist spreading misinformation. Give us the name of the journalist and give us the story they wrote that was a lie. We all know you’re not going to do so, because you can’t. How much is Putin paying you to troll YouTube? Make sure he pays you in Euros or Dollars. I heard rubles aren’t too strong right about now!
Trump: Russia, if you’re listening… I need a distraction.
Putin: “I’ll see what I can do.”
Putin: i will show you your blue spot.
Whats up with Edward Snowden chillin in Russia?
😅😅😅😅😅
Trump: Putin I need a distraction
Putin: nothing like a good poisoning can’t hamdle
I’m favoured, $230k every 3weeks! I can now afford anything and also support God’s work in the church
EE.UU.👎🏿👍🏿😇😇
┼𝟭𝟱𝟳𝟯𝟮𝟲𝟬𝟯𝟮𝟮𝟳
That’s her info on what’s Apk Messenger…
I have made up to $120k with her help, this is my 3rd month though with Mrs Elizabeth Graney-reed , all thanks to her, she’s really good in what she does???
I just messaged her now and she introduced to me how it works I’m literally getting investing with her services right now! thanks…
3 things you should never do.
1. Be an American reporter in Russia
2. Be an American reporter in Russia
3. Be an American reporter in Russia
Exactly
Totally agree !
Be an American
Biden needs to make a stronger stance. Hope things are happening behind the scene and Biden won’t drag his feet. Bad optics otherwise. WSJ reporters have the worse luck. Remember Daniel Pearl. Just horrible.
I believe the American people will support a rescue attempt if need be.
Very nice
The experts is giving it hot ,Making money is action. keeping money is behavior. Growing money is knowledge
@JamesWerden1
I’m very glad I stumbled on this today writing to him now. Really hope he can help my mess.
@Jeffery Clark THANKS A LOT I HAVE CONTACTED HIM NOW AND HE’S RESPONDED
This is the kind of information that we don’t get from most Youtubers I will get in touch with him right now
Count me in because I’m placing my trades with Expert Mr James Werden ASAP.
Putin: What will you give me for the reporter
Biden: A toaster, a frozen pizza,, one shoe, a blow up doll, and a box of condoms.
Putin: I want an aircraft carrier too
Biden: sounds fair
Hi dear how are you