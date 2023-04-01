Recent Post
54 comments
The people that are outraged are the ones who think they should be able to get away with anything
@Dallas Bagley And lets repeat offenders out onto the streets to commit more crimes.
It’s the way bullies are
Damn DEmocrats
that is the mission statement of the fascist left 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!
If trump is harassing or threatening the family of a civil servant, arrest him. This is not political speech, but criminal activity
@John Stevens Exactly
@Harold so trump had Obama care too.
Trump for prison 2024 ❤
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/DIB8o10ngnM
@SamoaVsEverybody_814 OH and you know it’s coming.
Facts are inconvenient to the fiction & lies that Trump peddles.
@Erik PDX If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀
The truth hurts
@Juan Escobedo that cop killed a traitor armed with a knife.
Facts are inconvenient to the fiction & lies that Democrat Pedophiles don’t adhere to…….
The fact that we have to “fact check” almost EVERYTHING one political party member has to say these days really SHOULD say it all about how far we have truly fallen as a society as a whole.
One party is found to lie far more than the other
I can see why you dislike President Trump. It must be how there was no inflation, high stock market, low unemployment, respect from other nations? Or was it the rule of law, having the souther border under control, that US families saw an average increase of $6K in their yearly income? Or is the problem how Trump lifted nearly 7 million people off food stamps? I can really see how you would agree Trump did such a terrible job.
The fact that you believe the one -sided fact check without checking for yourself.. “NYC saw record levels of felony crimes last year, most in over 15 years. “
Okay , here is a fact. When Trumps mouth is moving he is lying. Period.
Even when the truth would serve him better. That has happened more than once.
😂😂😂
Wrong 😂
Then how do you know what his name is if he is lying about that?
What these individuals, corporations, donors, institutions etc… need to do is issue cease and desist letters to those who continue to tweet, report reckless lies through their medium/ forum. Ignoring these lies and threats is why we have growing threats online and in the streets.
@GonnaCrySnowflake?;) 81,283,098 votes vs. your 25,000 guards seems like the people did elect him 🤔. Do the Math! 🤫
You aren’t serious are you? 😂 You realize The United States is a free country right??
@Krissykriss You do realize that freedom comes with limitations. If the US is a free Country, are you free to kill, steal, destroy property etc…? No!!! For example, the First Amendment allows us to speak our mind and stand up for what we believe in. However, the limits on free speech are rooted in the principle that we’re not allowed to harm others to get what we want. That’s why we’re not allowed to use speech for force, fraud, or defamation.
@Krissykriss In reality, freedom cannot be absolute; no one can be completely free. Your talents, family situation, job, wealth, cultural norms, and laws against murder, incest, burglary, and so on, constrain and circumscribe your choices. And then there is the freedom of others that necessarily limits yours. Only the freedom of thought, conscience and opinion are subject to no real restriction. Each and every person is free to think what he or she likes without fear of government interference so long as his or her opinions remain private.
Republicans don’t care about facts, Trumps followers wouldn’t even know the difference between fact and fiction 😂😂😂
Human stupidity is infinite!
You’re a fucking genius! Lol
One thing is certain: when Trump started making Florida his primary place of residence and spending most of his time up north in Bedminster, New Jersey the crime taking place inside NYC definately went down.
BS!!!
Good one.
Good job Daniel Dale.
Daniel dale is actually lying
Lies are so much easier to believe if you allow someone else to do your thinking for you. Whenever someone tells me things but cannot or does not provide me with facts AND links to where they got these facts, I know they are lying to me.
So what lies are you talking about?
Daniel rocks. Genuinely appreciate these fact checks
You don’t really expect him to speak the truth? He’s not capable!!!
Thank ya’ll for telling the truth
Just got to throw ” show me the truth” back in their face.
Your fact checks are much appreciated! 🙏
and they are lying ! not telling you the truth
Isn’t it to be expected that the one who is being investigated and indicted is the same person who is saying that the judiciary, media, and opposition party is corrupt?
They are !
Bill Clinton didn’t act this way.
He has been saying that since 2016!! Have u not paid attention.
He was saying that before this
Ever since CVS locked the medicine cabinet, it’s hard to steal the Kylenol.
Meanwhile, over at Fox, the fact-checkers were told to STOP FACT-CHECKING! “Our audience is enraged. It’s bad for business!” – CEO – Suzanne Scott.
Give Daniel an hour a week, just fact checking everything. Needs more time for more details.