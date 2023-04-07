Recent Post
Why haven’t Marjorie Traitor Green, Lauren Potty Mouth Boebert, Lindsay Graham, Kevin Mccarthy, Ted Cruz, Mitch Mcconnell, and many more in congress been expelled? We Americans have some of the worst people running this country.
@Mike Barbas Gym Jordan
Why is Biden still president? So many unanswered questions.
You won’t do anything about them, that is why they do it.
I swear you hypocrites never see the faults of the higher ups on your side
This is a call to action to many Tennessee people, next election Vote those people who DO NOT represent you, who DO NOT care for you or your safety OUT. PLEASE PLEASE VOTE.
@chayoto Many have seen the results of blue voting, such as Calif. NY. No thanks.
@Eduardo Oliveira trump is done. Will NEVER be anything but a bad joke. Get over it. The majority has spoken and will continue to speak. Get over it. It’s forgone
They should not be able to expel people for having a different opinion and using their 1st amendment right
They were in violation of Assembly rules. Censure would have been more appropriate. The white lady didn’t use a bullhorn which is why she wasn’t expelled. It wasn’t “racist.”
@aislinn keilah agree that’s not going to change anything we need more people to believe
Its called insurection
Right they should jail them like January 6th
Politicians who have the spine to stand for the lives of the children of their constituents punished by facists.
@The Ropes of Renovation That old argument is totally irrational. It means that nothing could change. And it makes no sense. “Not giving an inch” doesn’t describe the situation or condition and it means that any change from the current condition is somehow wrong. Like saying that if you eliminate tanks from the streets next they will want to eliminate cars. Or if you limit the speed limit here this time then they will do it again. It’s the slippery slope fallacy. We eliminated public smoking years ago but you can still smoke in your home, designated areas, outside. Giving that inch made a world of difference for all of us!
I’m confused that this is even legal. This is against their freedom of speech.
@Brian Wilson that is not all of 2a is it?
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Why are you only quoting HALF OF THE SENTENCE?
Do you understand English?
Comma is not period.
The REASON WE HAVE THE RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS IS TO PROTECT THE STATE. ..not Because we fear ‘tyranny’.
So, Brian, what have you to say now?
Constitution to be followed, or not?
You believe in the founding fathers or not?
The framers did not fear their state.
They were not concerned with our govt becoming tyrannical, they feared foreign meddling in our state.
So why are you twisting the constitution?
@stripey tawney Try reading Jefferson.
@Brian Wilson that does not answer any of my questions.
DO YOU BELIEVE IN THE CONSTITUTION OR NOT?
THE WORDS ARE PLAIN AS DAY .
I have the federalist papers in my library. NOTHING in there contradicts my position, and yours ignores HALF THE SECOND AMENDMENT.
Are you a conservative originalist or not?
Are you incapable of following the document?
@MrMJmusicLover absolutely false
@MrMJmusicLover i would love to see where you got load of bull
Thank you for standing up for our children
But you don’t have to act stupid in doing it though.
@Pamela Conkin If you’re a gun owner then you would know that you had to go through a process to get a gun. If you didn’t then YOU are an example of how people will still be able to obtain a weapon regardless of laws.
@Pamela Conkin “common sense gun laws” you don’t even know what that means. Like criminals follow laws anyways
The power of the people is greater than the people in power. Don’t ever let them take away your rights to Representative Democracy and free speech.
Yeah just follow the fking rules of the house and you don’t have anything to worry about.
They made sure they got rid of the Black men but for the White woman they had a change of heart . both votes should not have happened in the first place but this right here just shows the racism that is in the Rep Party . TN Vote theses people out !!!✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
Cope
@Tio- like the way all of you did in 2020 when Trump lost ?😭😭😭
Exactly!
Mr. Jones is an erudite, intelligent and well-spoken gentleman. The one consolation I take from his unconstitutional expulsion from the House is that this makes him an empathetic figure and a household name. Republicans wouldn’t know decorum if it came up and kicked them in their behinds. This will come back to haunt them in ways they can’t possibly see coming.
@Squashed8Ball roll away……….
@LotsOfFun when your idiocy isn’t such a threat to the lives of innocent people and democracy in the USA I will. Until then, Ill just continue to shake my damn head in disbelief at how people who have had 12 odd years of publicly provided education can be so wilfully ignorant and blatantly wrong!
He was stuttering. I wonder if any of you knew about him before today? He’s fresh off the Portland streets.
The expelled member/s need to sue the Tennessee legislature. They were not being “disorderly”, they were excersizing their 1st amendment rights.
@Jason H I think you mean different party different rules.
What decorum? Circus!
All you students in Tennessee, go to the legislature to show them your power.
@Polite Rude Guy What one?
There are thousands.
@Yeller Young there’s only one God.
@Yeller Young Don’t be so easily manipulated by God hating people.
@Polite Rude Guy So obviously you don’t worship the Abrahamic god, his first commandment says there are other gods.
@Polite Rude Guy I can name about a hundred off the top of my head
Pikiwoki being my favorite.
Stand up. Speak out. Don’t settle for this in TN. This is utterly UNREAL.
Fascists don’t play by the rules. Why are you trying to fight with one hand bound behind your back? People should be in the streets and not peaceful.
@Lucas Hile that’s right summer of love
They should’ve behaved in an orderly fashion. I can see why they were removed.
You mean stand up and walk to your nearest store to loot?
@M D Sure. As long as it isn’t a small business…and you need supplies
It is a shame what the Tennessee House of Representatives did to Rep Justin Jones, Rep Gloria Johnson, and Rep Justin Pearson. The GOP just showed that guns are more important than innocent school children, school staff, and every other human being. A sad day for Tennessee and every other state in the United States of America.
@leroy Leach those kids had it coming then eh?
@Tio Swift ok goober
@Thomas Holt dont hold your breath waiting for that
Republicans just made three heroes and did more to advance the topic of gun safety legislation than they could have ever imagined.
Yea and when you can’t defend yourself from the criminals these three fight for don’t cry about it. Suffer in silence.
True!
Legislation? Which will only effect the law abiding folk of this nation and NOT the criminals?
voting out representatives who were voted in? How is that legal anywhere? We are watching you, Tennessee.
BOYCOTT tennessee.
@LotsOfFun No, he was not lying and he gave proof of it the next day. And these people were being ” indecorous” defending children’s lives. Oh what a horrible thing…
@LotsOfFun I still can’t believe how much we are living in the Twilight zone these days. So, you think they were expelled for protesting and not having decorum. Have you not seen what MTG and Boebert did during Bidens state of the union address? They literally yelled insults at the president multiple times. I’m probably older than you, and it’s the first time in my life I’ve seen such an utter lack of respect in government officials. But, they haven’t been expelled? It’s dangerous territory when we start expelling people out of political bias.
This young man is a born leader,”They didn’t expel me, they tried to expel this movement, but they didn’t succeed. The movement’s strong!”
Justin Jones does NOT sound radical. He seems like a rational person who wants to lead by common sense.
@Piteus X Justin Jones looks like he got picked up from Skid Row.
Turn Tennessee BLUE
LET politicians know that
WE SEE WHAT YOU ARE DOING
Exactly. Don’t be fooled, this is illegal or just plain uncivil to strip two district’s representative. They have a first amendment right to free speech. America!!!
Well said. TN is making a horrible example of itself acting like fascists.
Thank you all for standing up for our children!
That was heart wrenching 💔 but yes! This needs to be known.