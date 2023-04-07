Recent Post
It’s fear and weakness why they voted you out!! You’re a strong individual, speaker, and determined to make changes!! They fear you and what you can change. So, let’s vote him out to try to silence him is what they THINK will favor them. No sir!!!
Rep. Jones is a true patriot.
@Like Father Like Son Republicans are standing in line waiting to go to Hell.
@Harold not really. Some forsure. But as jesus said he will fivide them to his left and right. the ones to the left will Go to hell. Coincidence? I think not.
Republican children are being murdered too.
These three are freaking heroes. It’s OK, just like Trump. What happens in the dark will come to the light. ❤ East LA is watching. I will be sending my hard earned cash as an educator to you. Fight On. Stay in the struggle.
It is not about political parties it is about saving lives for all people
Not the Republican lawmakers children… their kids are in affluent private schools.
It’s the common folk who are losing their kids, and lessons learned from COVID… it won’t matter on that level, until it’s too late.
Justin, thank you for your leadership and sharing of passion to protect all people.
That’s one more state I refuse to go to.
The more I watch the news, the more I feel humanity is in an unrecoverable speed wobble, and the more I look around the world, the more I’m convinced that far right conservatives are the main cause.
Jim, Australia was never in the same mess as the USA but over the last year we’ve got rid of our autocratic-leaning gov’t federally and in all but one state. The 80M Americans who don’t vote need to wake tf up! Stay strong 🙃
We need to stick together and stand strong on voting these people out. American will get through this if we stick together.
Preach !!!
He should go to Palestine and preach all day
@Rick Jones God will deal with your dark heart.
YOU SIR have support in PA
Lol you don’t live in Philly, yo. Dis violence jawn is way outta hand. Getting upset by a school shooting while ignoring daily violence isn’t a good look.
@InsultComicChef common sense gun laws does not just address school shootings but all gun violence. Nice try though but your ignorance is what is not a good look.
Rep. Jones I’m so sorry that those voting you out are afraid of your power, fortitude, capability, decorum and the Democracy you represent. Can’t wait till we see you again in a position higher than the one you were expelled from today. Stay strong.
@Haroldhe was lawfully replaced
@Herbert Brown “rules that apply to everyone” Sure buddy. That definitely explains why they expelled the two Black men, but not the white woman who did the same thing. The Klan is still alive and well in Tennessee.
DISGRACEFUL!
I stand with you!
Thank you Justin Jones, for being a hero
HAHAHAHA “hero”
@Buck McAntlerson People who fought to protect the rights of our children and grandchildren not to be slaughtered in school are definitely heros.
Shame on TN GQP⁉️ It’s so sad to lose people so hard fought to get to in and so awful that in a time where we want more representation and true believers in seeking those that care deeply enough⁉️😡
Fight back against these idiots Mr Jones god bless you 💯
Mr Jones keep fighting these poor insecure republican politicians who are so so lost. 😢
President Biden and the Tennessee Democrats need to guarantee 💯 safety of this congressmen. I don’t think this is all the hate and shameless act this body will take.
I am so proud of this young man!
For starting an insurrection…..
@Darrmad oh, well good! Atleast you admit Jan. 6th was an insurrection too then!
I’m thankful that there are people like Mr Jones, speaking out.
How can a democratically elected representative be expelled without committing a crime??
Post that thought everywhere you can!!!
God bless you! We know what you stand for and we stand behind you!
And they called themselves PROLIFE!
HYPOCRITES!!!
This body who expelled these Reps are pathetic and ignorant because all have the right to speak their own opinion. Remember. What comes around goes around.