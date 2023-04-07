Recent Post
36 comments
I’m sending positive vibes to all good people, Blessed Be.
To thèse criminal millitary too !?
Nonsense comment
Another video with not a single Palestinian interviewed. Great job!
Why don’t you go and interview them? Or is too dangerous to report?
Article 18 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, states that: “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.”Clearly there is no law that Israel will not violate in order to enforce its Apartheid regime in Palestine.
@Joantiese “,Bigoted” No, I have given considerable time and thought to your arguments and claims, the simple fact is I disagree and therefore reject your conclusions.
Sending love into the world, and decency. Kindness catches.💫
Believe in Jesus Christ
I’m sure that nonsense will work
How can a people who said they are the chosen ones and full of so much evil. The Israelis will definitely pays for this one day.
It’s mad that a group of people who where persecuted now become the persecutor.
These are the signs of the end times people in authorities making no mercies to fellow people. God give his punishments to those evil human.
So sad so very sad
and there ya go,this needs to stop here n abroad 🇺🇸
Stop the occupation , stop the occupation , stop the occupation .
They are occupied Jake , can you mention this for once .
That’s wrong man, they don’t deserve that
Look up what they people inside the mosque were doing before the poloce entered
@Eniue☦︎ enlighten me please? Because I see armed individuals beating on unarmed men and women.
@Amir Abdella young Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the mosque with fireworks and explosives they then started rioting and shooting fireworks at officer outside of the mosque the people the police were beat and shooting weren’t innocent people praying
@Eniue☦︎ wow 🤡
they won’t demonstrators they were worshippers and were attacked without reason
Worshiper who garnet mass murders 👎🏿💯
@Man Animal who? You !!!
Fireworks during prayer?
Without reason? Have you watched the video?
There is no mercy even for innocent people’s… God heal our world…
Don’t think this is over by any stretch of the imagination.
Oh no, I seem to have misplaced my sympathy.
Idk how our government can keep turning a blind eye to the Palestinians suffering.. it’s unreal.
Sending love and prayers to the Palestinian people from the US ❤
It’s because Israel is one of our best customers when it comes to buying our weapons
‘cos pals themselves arent good enough.
Remember 9-11
Well who runs the world?
Dear father , I ask that the people who are stuck in the middle of this messy situation that peace comes for all the people on both side s ! Its Good Friday I will pray again at church for you all god bless Faith 🙏🏻🙏🏻