  3. Article 18 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, states that: “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.”Clearly there is no law that Israel will not violate in order to enforce its Apartheid regime in Palestine.

    1. @Joantiese “,Bigoted” No, I have given considerable time and thought to your arguments and claims, the simple fact is I disagree and therefore reject your conclusions.

  5. How can a people who said they are the chosen ones and full of so much evil. The Israelis will definitely pays for this one day.

  7. These are the signs of the end times people in authorities making no mercies to fellow people. God give his punishments to those evil human.

    2. @Eniue☦︎ enlighten me please? Because I see armed individuals beating on unarmed men and women.

    3. @Amir Abdella young Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the mosque with fireworks and explosives they then started rioting and shooting fireworks at officer outside of the mosque the people the police were beat and shooting weren’t innocent people praying

  17. Idk how our government can keep turning a blind eye to the Palestinians suffering.. it’s unreal.
    Sending love and prayers to the Palestinian people from the US ❤

  18. Dear father , I ask that the people who are stuck in the middle of this messy situation that peace comes for all the people on both side s ! Its Good Friday I will pray again at church for you all god bless Faith 🙏🏻🙏🏻

