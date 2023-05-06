See the moment King Charles III was crowned May 6, 2023 50 comments Tagged with Coronation, king charles iii Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
This is both ridiculous and cool
@gilani alnoor Good one.
I like Wendy’s myself.
Not the local one so much but generally they are good.
😊
@Jesus is God You talk a lot of nonsense, but of course you already know that!!
No it’s just ridiculous
He looks like he is cosplaying Supreme Leader Snoke from Star Wars with all that Gold 😂
@Bruno Heggli *children’s
@Bruno Heggli *don’t
@Bruno Heggli I liked ‘Children of the Corn’. Does that count? “He wants yoooooo, Malachi!” 😱
@Wonky Donkey How about Jim Knopf?Its great
@Bruno Heggli I believe the correct title is ‘Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver’ 🤓
The bishop was struggling with placing the crown on Charles’s head 😂😂😂
He was too busy covering up for p-doh vicars in the C of E to rehearse.
It’s not like the movies, where they have a million retakes whilst using a fake prop.
Putting a extremely heavy crown with gold and gems stones on somebody’s head is probably not an easy task for anyone to do.
@Sky Cloud He was too busy covering up for p-doh vicars in the C of E to rehearse.
@Jonathan Boam It’s ‘uneasy’, not ‘weary’.
You do know that crown is worth between £4-6billion
He twisted it like putting a cork in a bottle lol
Camila’s expression be like, so what about me, am I just going to be ignored? 😂
It doesn’t matter whether “consort” is in the title, Camila is the “queen consort” which is what Queen Elizabeth wished. Camila can never be queen regnant and will never be mistaken for that.
No, that’s just you projecting your feelings/ideas onto her.
She would have no envy or misconceptions about her status, just appreciation I’m sure.
@Sundae Express 🤣
“74 year old man steals his late mother’s favorite hat in broad daylight.”
You guys are priceless. Love it.
Isn’t that a looted gem from India?
@Viktor Cheng it’s “borrowed “
Pretty sure all that bling is stolen from around the world
He looks like Richard II’s portrait. I hope it doesn’t end that badly.
They need to start doing this for the Burger King employees 🤴 👑
Yeah seriously.
Absolutely they are more useful human beings by far. 😂
I just imagined it lol
LOLLL!!😂😂😂
My son and I wore our cardboard crowns that we got at BK while watching this.
Love it the Brits, they know how to throw an epic ceremony. So glad I got to witness once and a life time event.🎉
You’ll see it again in like 5 years
@Ryan van Rensburg still once in a lifetime with the number of mall shootings going on
@Aunchient Pistol I’m not seeing the connection. Are you high?
@Sundae Express I smoked three fatties while watching the entire ceremony. Then I went out to Burger King for munchies, the only King I truly respect.
@Rasputin love machine So high are you, in fact, that you think you’re Aunchient Pistol 🤭
If Diana were still alive, this could have been a Cersi Lannister moment season 6 episode 10 😂
喜歡ㄧ切物質世界文明美好的質感😊👑
God bless his reign with peace and love.
Such a fantastic and momentous occasion. Yes there are those that moan and complain but my goodness what a moving and wonderful spectacle. Every country has their traditions and pageantry and this is the UK’s. The pitiful small gathering protesting with signs ‘not my king’ were brave as those that showed ‘he is my king’ outnumbered them by thousands. Well done Charles, the armed forces, the church, the wonderful musicians and singers and all involved.Some may mock but we are so, so proud.
Admit it, we all started humming the Lion King song when he lifted up that crown.
I didn’t, as I’m not a 3-year-old living in 1994.
Can’t I just be a normal bloke king without having to wear all of these weird outfits. I just want to go back to my garden and chat with my plants.
Congratulations King Charles III ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Did anyone else notice all the names carved into the backrest of the throne? 727 years worth from what I read. I wonder who they all were.
The bishop was struggling with placing the crown on Charles’s head ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
This brings back memories. We used to pretend when we were children