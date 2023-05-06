See the moment King Charles III was crowned May 6, 2023 50 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Did he say Gods save the King?
No. He said, “God save the king.”
I believe he said Gods
It’s god + save so you might have heard that
He said, “Don’t save the king”
Brits: You Americans and your guns, how medieval
Also Brits: Yeah..the king 😅
I get the joke. It’s just not funny.
@Justin Coleman It’s funny peasant!😂
@Black Queensure is
How u think they got all them stone on the crown lol stone from Africa
@Puregreens Review don’t hate the player hate the game
Always remember who King Charles’ bf was.Jimmy Siville.Enough said.
Guilt by association? That doesn’t make him an accessory.
@Justin Coleman try and get near the Royal family and watch the vetting process. They knew
@luke web oh please. You think everyone who interacts with the royal family is being spied on?
Many people in high places were fooled by him. He worked for the BBC his whole career, and despite many many complaints, was protected.
Lookin like he bout to fly off on a Dragon and shyt
I wish he would right along with Camilla into oblivion
There is only one King in my eye’s and that’s our Lord Jesus Crist 🙏 ❤
No Jesus was perhaps not even real . To quote:
“This Christ myth has been very useful to us” (Pope Leo X, 16th century)
Only GOD is the King.
Amen! Amen’
As an 8 year old, I watched Queen Elizabeth’s coronation with my mom on TV. Charles was 4 years old. Now, 70 years later, I watch Charles become King. Life it seems, has gone full circle. So it goes….
That’s fantastic, I wish you good health ❤
It’s a shame really… 1 day your 17 years old with no care in the world an bang in the blink of an eye your 80 years old an all your love 1s around you have gone
Time itself really is the slowest/fastest mind boggling experience you can have…..
I hope to be as old as you one day
Here in the US, life comes full circle every 4 to 8 years. And we’re not aging like wine.😂❤
He belongs to the World Economic forum. Enough said.
Actually that’s not enough said. Because no one knows what you mean.
@Justin Colemanlol , it seems like you dont know what that means
Why it feels like he is going to fly unicorn now😂😂
Am I watching a movie?
Unfortunately no.
Dianna is still the only oneeeeeee
Queen Diana!!!!!!
I think she is the one that literally made it rain on his parade today.
Me, too!
My only King is my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ ❤ qué❤ viva Cristo rey ❤
AMEN!!!!! The one and only King
England now marches off to conquer Poland.
I think this entire thing is a bit silly, however, I admit I felt a little shiver when the crown was placed on Chuck’s head, and, the Archbishop pronounced “God save the king!”
His Mother was a better man than he is.
Not at all. Both from completely different eras. Charles is very in touch with current issues, and always has been. X
Trump gets a Burger King crown.
Long live Prince Charles III
LONG LIVE THE HIS MAJESTY
Many years ago the thought of Prince Charles as King was just something i couldn’t even imagine. I REALLY hoped he would just pass on it and Let Prince William fill the role. But, I think he has changed a great deal over the years and Is a very fitting King indeed.
🙏 Congratulations to HRH King Charles III on His Successful Enthronement! Long Live The King! Long Live Great Britain! 🌷🌿🌍💜🕊🇬🇧
💜💙💚AMEN..God Bless you King Charles
Its wild that we can still witness an event like this you see it in movie but never the real thing