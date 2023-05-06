50 comments

    2. ​@Justin Coleman try and get near the Royal family and watch the vetting process. They knew

      Reply

    3. ​@luke web oh please. You think everyone who interacts with the royal family is being spied on?

      Reply

    4. Many people in high places were fooled by him. He worked for the BBC his whole career, and despite many many complaints, was protected.

      Reply

    1. No Jesus was perhaps not even real . To quote:

      “This Christ myth has been very useful to us” (Pope Leo X, 16th century)

      Reply

  6. As an 8 year old, I watched Queen Elizabeth’s coronation with my mom on TV. Charles was 4 years old. Now, 70 years later, I watch Charles become King. Life it seems, has gone full circle. So it goes….

    Reply

    2. It’s a shame really… 1 day your 17 years old with no care in the world an bang in the blink of an eye your 80 years old an all your love 1s around you have gone

      Reply

    5. Here in the US, life comes full circle every 4 to 8 years. And we’re not aging like wine.😂❤

      Reply

  13. I think this entire thing is a bit silly, however, I admit I felt a little shiver when the crown was placed on Chuck’s head, and, the Archbishop pronounced “God save the king!”

    Reply

    1. Not at all. Both from completely different eras. Charles is very in touch with current issues, and always has been. X

      Reply

  16. Long live Prince Charles III
    LONG LIVE THE HIS MAJESTY
    🇵🇭💖🇬🇧

    Reply

  17. Many years ago the thought of Prince Charles as King was just something i couldn’t even imagine. I REALLY hoped he would just pass on it and Let Prince William fill the role. But, I think he has changed a great deal over the years and Is a very fitting King indeed.

    Reply

  18. 🙏 Congratulations to HRH King Charles III on His Successful Enthronement! Long Live The King! Long Live Great Britain! 🌷🌿🌍💜🕊🇬🇧

    Reply

  20. Its wild that we can still witness an event like this you see it in movie but never the real thing

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.