Recent Post
- Special Counsel speeds ahead on criminal probes around Trump
- See aftermath of explosion at Wagner Group’s purported base in Ukraine
- ‘Bye Felicia’: Democrat reacts to Sinema’s announcement
- See the moment Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean
- Tackling the Global Rise of Cyber Threats | Content by Doosan Digital Innovation
36 comments
Tremendous splash beautiful splash everyone is saying it’s the best splash in history.
Stop impersonating Trump, or we may have to gag you.
I saw no splash. I hope there are no predators on board.
Lol
Nobody’s ever seen a splash like this.
– Sniff Sniff –
And they said sir, it’s the most beautiful thing we’ve ever seen.
– Sniff Sniff –
Makes me proud to be a human being. And an American. You have to admit this is a far better patriotic symbol than war. No killing, just progress towards a better future.
Exactly…!
The best splash to be in 2024 with Trump.
@Eduardo Oliveira – You will never get to vote for trump** again.
“One step closer to going back.”
These days, I’ll take what I can get.
Never went in the first place!
“There can be no thought of finishing, for ‘aiming at the stars’ both literally and figuratively, is a problem to occupy generations, so that no matter how much progress one makes, there is always the thrill of just beginning.” Robert Goddard
We don’t have that much time 😡
I was watching it live! So cool how the boats and helicopters knew right where it was going to land!
You know I was wondering how long it would take before the first moon landing denier had to post some snarky comment…wow..The very first one!.. It must so sad to go thru life with absolutely no scientific or mathematics knowledge.. Have you ever hear of a word called TELEMETRY??
@John Michael now now, he might have an education and understand it’s pretty easy when you have radars, flight path data and observers all over the globe sending data for it’s speed, location, and trajectory giving an accuracy within meters of it’s final splashdown location. i mean it’s not like any of that is hard to understand so you’d have to be a real uneducated idiot to think it was some kind of hoax or CGI s so many of the brain-dead claim about anything to do with space or nasa.
@John MichaelLooks to be the same video they used showing the splash downs from 50 years ago. Least they are saving money on the production. Next mission they are sending Trump..
@John Michael Have you ever heard of the radiation belt? Do you know how many miles wide the radiation belt is? If yes sit back and think how at that time they had the technology to go through 24 miles of radiation and survived? That’s just one point. Back to you Mr moon man.
They calculate everything so yes they know where the capsule will be give or take 20km.
Well done NASA.
Great job NASA 👏🏾
So we landed men there 50 years ago but can’t do it now???
Interesting
Maybe you should have read the mission profile before this comment it has only been posted for about 2 years.
By this time we should have a city on Mars. But here we are using old tech that circled the moon again. Not totally NASA’s fault. Hope SpaceX will do this shortly with new generation tech (reusable, cost-effective, etc).
Mars mission Artemis. Artemis was the sister of Appollo.
Great that they finally got the thing launched and to the Moon and back. However, that’s the only bit of all that incredibly expensive hardware left to return to Earth. It’s just so 1960s. It is unsustainable at the cost. The future is reusability. SLS is ridiculous. The RS25 engines made to be reused. They were reused on the shuttle. And with this system that has taken so long and cost so much has just used them once and thrown them away at the bottom of the ocean. Sorry, but I just can’t be really happy about SLS and Artemis as it stands.
Big deal seen that already when I was a kid
Wow so amazing
So much longer and more complicated than old splashdown recoveries of old Mercury and Gemini capsules where they dropped ‘frogmen’ into the water to install an inflated dingy-like skirt under the base, then opened the hatch and lifted each of the crew up to the helicopter!
meanwhile, RUSSIANS are trying to see if their tanks can go to space when they go BOOM.
Nice they mention how the parachutes & equipment will be removed from the water too. Those things would be a marine hazard for sure.
IT WOULD BE LESS BORING IF THERE WERE PEOPLE INSIDE, SPACE TRAVEL IS INCREDIBLY BORING ANYWAYS
I’m so used to seeing this reporter blabbering his anti Trump nonsense I feel irritated seeing him reporting on anything else
Hahaha 👍🤔