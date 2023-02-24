Recent Post
- Why US officials believe China could send ‘lethal support’ to Russia
- See Ukrainian soldier ask US official about ammo
- Orange County sheriff says motive in Florida shooting spree is ‘unclear’
- Hear why Kevin McCarthy gave Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson
- See what happened when Alex Murdaugh took the stand
43 comments
Keep safe brave warriors GOD Bless…SALUTE!!!
Brave UkroN4z1s hiding using civilians as shields and hiding in hoapitals and kindergartens. Lol
Obama
Dude he asked a good question and the answer if he’s smart enough is No we don’t have enough ammo because you are using faster than we can produce. Also we can’t even produce enough because we don’t have the weapons we are running out of stock pile of ammo
Thank you for enriching the US war machine, without costing US soldiers this time.
UKRAINE JUST WON THE WAR RUSSIAN FORCES WILL WITHDRAW IN 72 HOURS
Ukrainians soldiers are my heroes.. Keep the faith because victory is coming. You r in ours . From USA. Slava Ukraine..
Here is a recommended clip that says it:-
https://youtu.be/hi_oc1ZZ9AA
Right? I hope Ukraine gets the weapons it needs to win. They’re doing a great job.
Slava cocaine- cries Zelia addict but Baidenko jr argues: Heroine slava
UKRAINE JUST WON THE WAR. RUSSIAN FORCES WILL WITHDRAW IN 72 HOURS
@Serguei Timouchev Where did you learn to speak Zelensky?
He could have just said “yes.”
Which should tell you how much of that dialogue was pre planned for audiences at home to see. Truth is he should have just said yes I agree
Wouldn’t have been a politician’s Word salad, then…
If so he would be unemployed.
UKRAINE JUST WON THE WAR. RUSSIAN FORCES WILL WITHDRAW IN 72 HOURS
He’s probably paid by speaking time. Asking a politician a yes or no question usually will get you a book.
Stay strong Ukraine!
“Pass the bible and don’t spare the ammo.”
Ukraine defender
Igor stay safe. God Bless You!
“When I look into Putin’s 👁 🦊 👁 eyes I see the KGB.”
Republican Senator John McCain
When I look into his eyes I see Fear.#60…
Most likely the ONLY comment ever made by the Traitor McCain that was truthful!
Jake Sullivan is SPOT ON !!!
SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
“Ukraine, a new and important space on the Eurasian chessboard, is a geopolitical pivot because its very existence as an independent country helps to transform Russia. Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be a Eurasian empire.” – Zbigniew Brzeziński, The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives (1997)
Glory to Ukraine!
I am so grateful that this administration is helping Ukraine and I’m praying everyday Ukraine will prevail. The light will win over dark 🇺🇸🇺🇦
In reality it’s NOT the Ukraine prevailing, it’s the West prevailing in providing the Ukraine what is needed to destroy Russia….enough so that it’s Federation breaks up and Russia looses the source of most of it’s cannon fodder! When Muscovites and those from St. Petersburg have to go to war, the end will be SOON for their Dictator Vlad Putin!
God bless America and God bless Ukraine thank you for showing the world what fighting for you freedom looks like🇺🇲🇺🇦💪
god don’t bless Klingons or klingon bootlickers
@Sin3xtreme you are right because they don’t even exist… I post a lot of BS on Russian channels so this is expected 🤫
“Everything in our power” would be about 10,000 times more than what’s being done. So, serious over statement.
Defending Ukraine’s democracy is paramount to defending democracy across the world. Slava Ukraine! 🇺🇦
Not really, but whatever makes you feel good
Bumblebee tuna
Nothing to do democracy. Ukraine is not more democratic than Russia
This video is proof that Ukraine doesn’t have the weapons to defend themselves
Just imagine if Poland were able to hold off the invaders at the start of WWII. That is what Ukraine is doing.
Ukrainian soldier talking to U.S. official in the studio is the coldest or not the wholesome moment in history.
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube
Igor, there are those who believe and appreciate you. Stay safe.
My God, this hero just wants more ammo. The look of pleading in his eyes broke my heart. Mr. Sullivan, please expedite this for him and his compatriots. usua 💛💙💛