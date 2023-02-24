43 comments

    3. Dude he asked a good question and the answer if he’s smart enough is No we don’t have enough ammo because you are using faster than we can produce. Also we can’t even produce enough because we don’t have the weapons we are running out of stock pile of ammo

      Reply

  2. Ukrainians soldiers are my heroes.. Keep the faith because victory is coming. You r in ours . From USA. Slava Ukraine..

    Reply

    1. Which should tell you how much of that dialogue was pre planned for audiences at home to see. Truth is he should have just said yes I agree

      Reply

  9. “Ukraine, a new and important space on the Eurasian chessboard, is a geopolitical pivot because its very existence as an independent country helps to transform Russia. Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be a Eurasian empire.” – Zbigniew Brzeziński, The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives (1997)

    Reply

  11. I am so grateful that this administration is helping Ukraine and I’m praying everyday Ukraine will prevail. The light will win over dark 🇺🇸🇺🇦

    Reply

    1. In reality it’s NOT the Ukraine prevailing, it’s the West prevailing in providing the Ukraine what is needed to destroy Russia….enough so that it’s Federation breaks up and Russia looses the source of most of it’s cannon fodder! When Muscovites and those from St. Petersburg have to go to war, the end will be SOON for their Dictator Vlad Putin!

      Reply

  12. God bless America and God bless Ukraine thank you for showing the world what fighting for you freedom looks like🇺🇲🇺🇦💪

    Reply

    2. @Sin3xtreme you are right because they don’t even exist… I post a lot of BS on Russian channels so this is expected 🤫

      Reply

  13. “Everything in our power” would be about 10,000 times more than what’s being done. So, serious over statement.

    Reply

  16. Just imagine if Poland were able to hold off the invaders at the start of WWII. That is what Ukraine is doing.

    Reply

  18. A Tribute to Ukraine 

    The Fight

    Where were you 
    when the walls came crumbling down.
    Fearing for our lives
    In our home towns.

    Where children once played 
    Laughter was everywhere
    We now find graves 
    Seems like only…we care.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    If we lose.
    If this was our last fight.
    I promise you
    We didn’t run and hide.

    Only one way to live
    Head high and full of pride
    What we would give
    Our blood and tears we cried.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    A burst of lightning 
    coming from the morning sky
    confuses all 
    We will not run and hide.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s…..

    And then,
    There’s one thing that remains.
    Fight until the death 
    Fight for our Ukraine. 

    But now, 
    Our prayers were not met
    By those who stood by
    By those who would forget. .

    By Humble Driver

    thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube

    Reply

  20. My God, this hero just wants more ammo. The look of pleading in his eyes broke my heart. Mr. Sullivan, please expedite this for him and his compatriots. usua 💛💙💛

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.