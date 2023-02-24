18 comments

  3. If Ukraine is winning why is the west worked up over just china and Iran sending weapons,over 50 countries sending weapons to Ukraine including the US, stop the bullying tactics it’s democracy to support whomever you wish to

  7. All the G7 countries are the most indebted countries in the world and all the G7 countries are countries that were imperialists and colonialist. They conquered other countries and stole all their wealth. Today these countries want to do the same under the banner of democracy. The Swift payment system and the dollar as the world’s reserve currency are the most lethal weapons these countries have. They can print all the fiat money in the world and buy the riches of other countries, such as gold, silver, copper, iron, etc. Therefore they are the most indebted countries in the world. It is the same imperialism of decades ago, but disguised under the banner of democracy. These countries put their president puppets in our countries and if a country refuses to sell any product in their fiat money, they end up invading it or destroying its economy. There is no such thing as sovereignty, just dark manipulation and total control of weak countries.

  9. Well if they do – my trips to anywhere stocking Chinese made products will cease as much as humanly possible in this overly reliant on PRC manufacturing. .there are a lot of manufacturers in Vietnam, Korea, India.

  10. You sending “lethal support” to ukies, China sends “lethal support” to Russia – what’s the problem?!

  13. Suddenly attention to North Korea is detoured by these Russian ,Chinese and Belarusian distractions. What’s North Korea up to ? 🤔😖

    1. Then more than 50% of Amazon items are gone, Americans will end up paying twice as much. You hurt Americans more than Chinese

  16. West cries now 😂 strong when they gang up on russia but when russia started to have allies they whine about it😂

