Recent Post
- Why US officials believe China could send ‘lethal support’ to Russia
- See Ukrainian soldier ask US official about ammo
- Orange County sheriff says motive in Florida shooting spree is ‘unclear’
- Hear why Kevin McCarthy gave Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson
- See what happened when Alex Murdaugh took the stand
18 comments
Very simple you send lethal aid to Ukraine. Taiwan will have nuclear armed hypersonic cruise missiles tomorrow.
Russian’s ammo running low🤣🤣🤣,how bout the whole west 50plus countries yet stocks dwindling
If Ukraine is winning why is the west worked up over just china and Iran sending weapons,over 50 countries sending weapons to Ukraine including the US, stop the bullying tactics it’s democracy to support whomever you wish to
China has every right to send ammunition to Russia, US ARE DOING THE SAME
I hope they prove it. Problem for China.
both sides should get more ammo and weapons. let them wipe each other out.
All the G7 countries are the most indebted countries in the world and all the G7 countries are countries that were imperialists and colonialist. They conquered other countries and stole all their wealth. Today these countries want to do the same under the banner of democracy. The Swift payment system and the dollar as the world’s reserve currency are the most lethal weapons these countries have. They can print all the fiat money in the world and buy the riches of other countries, such as gold, silver, copper, iron, etc. Therefore they are the most indebted countries in the world. It is the same imperialism of decades ago, but disguised under the banner of democracy. These countries put their president puppets in our countries and if a country refuses to sell any product in their fiat money, they end up invading it or destroying its economy. There is no such thing as sovereignty, just dark manipulation and total control of weak countries.
Well said Pedro.
Your comment will likely be deleted tho.
Keep spreading the word.
Beliefs aren’t proof. There’s no way that they can verify anything they’re alleging.
Well if they do – my trips to anywhere stocking Chinese made products will cease as much as humanly possible in this overly reliant on PRC manufacturing. .there are a lot of manufacturers in Vietnam, Korea, India.
You sending “lethal support” to ukies, China sends “lethal support” to Russia – what’s the problem?!
I hope they do, it might force NATO to back off with the war rhetoric!
Imagine Russia buying Chinese knockoffs of their SU-27s.
Suddenly attention to North Korea is detoured by these Russian ,Chinese and Belarusian distractions. What’s North Korea up to ? 🤔😖
Why can’t China support Russia with weapons when Americans support Taiwan with weapons?
If China does help Russia the UK will boycott ALL Chinese goods, think eBay, Amazon ect.
Then more than 50% of Amazon items are gone, Americans will end up paying twice as much. You hurt Americans more than Chinese
West cries now 😂 strong when they gang up on russia but when russia started to have allies they whine about it😂